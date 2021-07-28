We all know the Golden Rule: Treat others the way you want to be treated. We all want others to be kind to us. For some people, kindness is second nature. They don’t even think about it, they just do it. Being kind isn’t always easy, but making a conscience effort to be kind to everyone will make your life better as well as the lives of everyone you interact with.
You might be asking, why should I go out of my way to be kind to people I don’t even know? Kindness and empathy helps us relate to other people and have more positive relationships with friends, family, and even perfect strangers we encounter in our daily lives. Besides just improving personal relationships, kindness can even make you healthier.
Below are some of the reasons you need to be kind to others:
• You never know what someone is going through. Remember when you consider being rude or unkind to someone, you can’t read minds. You have no idea what is going on in their lives. If you are kind, you can make their day a little better, instead of a little worse.
• People always remember how you make them feel. Stop and think about how you are going to make the other person feel before you choose what you are going to say. If someone is having a bad day and you choose to be kind, they will always remember that you were kind to them when others weren’t. That is a much better feeling than being the person who is remembered for being mean to them.
• Being mean doesn’t solve anything. Think of one instance that being mean solved your problem. You probably ended up with more problems than you started with. When you approach someone in a disrespectful way, you will probably be disrespected in return. When you are kind, you will make the situation more comfortable for both parties.
• There is already too much hate in this world. You probably agree with this. Would it be worth adding more? If everyone would stop and think before they are unkind, there would be a lot more peace in this world.
• You can change someone’s day with one word. A simple kind word can do more than you would ever expect. It is so simple and easy, yet it can echo through another person’s head for an entire day. It can literally take you less than 10 seconds to help someone have a better day.
• You will never regret being kind. You may have been unkind or disrespectful to someone and then when you think about it, you will start feeling guilty. Being kind will never make you feel bad about yourself. You will never walk away and feel bad about how you treated someone.
• Being kind has a ripple effect. When someone sees you being kind, it encourages them to be kind, too. For instance, if you hold a door for a stranger, they are more likely to do it for someone, too. Kindness spreads and is contagious. When someone is kind to you, most people feel that they should pay it forward.
• Being kind is good for your health and helps you live longer. Being kind can boost your mood. Doing something nice for someone causes our brain to release endorphins such as serotonin. These chemicals give us a feeling of satisfaction and well-being. Practicing compassion also has been shown to reduce stress and anxiety. Making others feel good can “warm” your heart. Being nice to others can also affect the actual chemical balance of your heart. Kindness releases oxytocin, which causes the release of a chemical called nitric oxide in blood vessels, which dilates the blood vessels. This reduces blood pressure which is important to your heart health. Kindness strengthens your heart physically and emotionally. Maybe that’s why it is said that nice, caring people have big hearts.
Being kind can come in all forms, large and small. What you choose to do is entirely up to you. You can make the world a better place by spreading a little light around it. Everyone can benefit through acts of kindness, but for seniors, it is especially helpful. They have given so much of their lives to helping others in need, so isn’t it time to recognize and appreciate all they have done?
Let us now take a look at some of the many ways that you can be kind to someone today or any day of the year:
• Send a handwritten note or letter. If you are on a trip, send a postcard from where you are traveling.
• Offer to take their dog out for a nice, long walk, or give it a bath.
• Plant some flowers or vegetables for someone. If the weather is too cold, give them a pack of seeds and a promise to come back and plant the seeds. An inside plant, something they can take care of, would also be great.
• Wash their car.
• Help a senior carry groceries from their car. Or go shopping for them.
• Compliment others on their clothes or hair.
• Start a conversation when you are at the grocery store, library, park, or just about anywhere.
• Cook their favorite meal or invite them to your house to eat. Many seniors will appreciate a reason to get out of their house.
• Visit with someone who is alone. Take time to listen to their stories.
• Mow a senior’s yard. Take their trash to the curb or their newspaper to their door.
• Read the newspaper to someone with poor eyesight, even if it’s over the phone.
• Set up a bird feeder outside a senior’s window.
• Volunteer to take them to the grocery store, the doctor or to church.
• Download some music that they might have loved in the past to a CD.
• Leave a bag of dog treats outside the door of an elderly pet owner.
• Offer a little help around the house by vacuuming, sweeping and mopping floors. Or help make the bed with fresh linens.
• Pop popcorn and spend an afternoon watching a movie.
• Make up a basket of fragrant soaps, hand creams, and bath salts for a friend.
• Drop off gently used magazines, books, puzzles, and games to a senior or to your local senior center.
• Spend time with an older gentleman. Take him to a high school basketball game or drop by and watch a football game on TV. Ask him to share his sports days.
• Seek advice from a senior. They have a lot of wisdom and experiences.
• Share yourself with a local senior center. Call about making a visit and just talking to the seniors.
It’s as simple as that. Kind actions can seem small and insignificant, but they can have a huge impact on people’s lives. Take a moment out of your busy schedule today to begin an ongoing habit of kindness that doesn’t need a reminder on the calendar. You never know when you will need a helping hand, so brighten someone’s day and feel the pure joy that it gives to them and you as well.
There is one last thing that you can do to be kind. When you see an essential worker, thank them! Say thank you to the grocery store worker, the waiter at a restaurant, the cashier at a store, the mailman, the one who delivers the newspaper, your pastor, the bank teller, anyone who has worked through this to make our lives better. These workers have had a hard time this past year-and-a-half. It is time to show them how much you appreciate them. It will brighten their day!
Some things to look forward to at the center:
• Friday, July 30: 10 a.m. — Bingo with Etowah Health Care; 11 a.m. — Health Talk with Janis Wenzel
• Monday, Aug. 2: 10 a.m. — Virtual Bingo; 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. — Technology Class
• Tuesday, Aug. 3: 10 a.m. — Bingo with Cameron Medical Supply; 11 a.m. — Craft Class: Botanical Sun Prints
• Wednesday, Aug. 4: 10 to 11:30 a.m. — Live Wildlife Program with Hiwassee/Ocoee Scenic River State Park
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.