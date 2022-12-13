The Athens Community Theatre (ACT) has announced auditions for the March 2023 one-weekend-only production, “As She Likes It,” edited and compiled by Karen Ruch and written by Lori M. Myers, Sean Adams, Marjorie Bicknell, David Nice, Sue Lange, Barbara Trainin Blank and Sandra Fenichel Asher. The two opportunities to audition are Sunday, Jan. 8, at 2 p.m. and Monday, Jan. 9, at 6 p.m. at The Arts Center. Show dates for “As She Likes It” are March 23-26, 2023.
“As She Likes It” is an anthology of short plays featuring women from Shakespeare’s canon. The characters step outside of the male-dominated context of their original works — sometimes into another time and place. These familiar women from classic stories may have had muted voices in Shakespeare’s plays, but here they take center stage.
According to a news release, “These plays offer great roles for women and opportunities for thoughtful scene work.”
ACT is seeking women of any and all ethnicities aged 14 and older in addition to two actors of any gender to audition for this collection of short plays. The anthology includes eight plays with two to four characters in each. Quintessential roles from Shakespeare’s canon reimagined in this work include Katherine (“Taming of the Shrew”), Anne Boleyn (“Henry VIII”), Isabella (“Measure for Measure”), Beatriz (“Much Ado About Nothing”), the Nurse from “Romeo & Juliet”, the Lear Sisters (“King Lear”) and a smattering of new modern characters. There is even a cameo by “The Bard.”
Those auditioning will be asked to do cold reads from the script. Auditioners may bring a prepared monologue if they desire, though that is not expected or required.
“As She Likes It” is directed by ACT veteran, Annette Dufty. Though Dufty is making her directorial debut with ACT, she has many directorial and acting credits in regional and semiprofessional theatres. The leadership and production team also includes ACT veterans Jan Burleson and Autumn Lowry.
“As She Like It” is sponsored by Southern Provision Insurance Group. All Athens Community Theatre productions are sponsored by Dogwood Dental Care, Grover Thurman, CPA, Kiwanis Club of Athens, Muddy Waters Wine & Spirits Two, Starr Regional Medical Center, and Willhite and Mitchell, PLLC. All performances presented by the Athens Area Council for the Arts are sponsored by Friendly City Festivals. Edward Jones of Athens, Tennessee Valley Authority, Willsonthropic, Inc., and Mintie C. Willson, as well as Wolfenden Family Pharmacies are AACA premiere sponsors and support all programming, as does the Tennessee Arts Commission.
More information about this and all programs of AACA is available at www.athensartscouncil.org or over the phone 423-745-8781. Staff is available via phone or in person at The Arts Center, located at 320 North White Street in Athens, during office hours, which are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
