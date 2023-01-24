Our senior center delivers a lunch Monday through Friday to many seniors who are homebound in McMinn County through the Meals-on-Wheels Program. You must be at least 60 years of age. To see if you or someone you know might qualify, please call 1-866-836-6678. If there is no answer, leave a message and someone will get back to you.
We are pleased to announce that we will begin another beginning computer class on Feb. 20. The classes will be Feb. 20, 21, 22, 23, and 27 from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. each day. Rob Knepper, technology director from the Cleveland-Bradley County Public Library, will again be the instructor. Each student will receive a laptop to use during the classes. Each student who attends all 15 hours will be able to keep the laptop and a year of free internet if you do not have wi-fi. The classes are very limited and fill up very fast. If interested, call the senior center at 423-781-7632 to make a reservation.
These tech classes are funded through the West End Home Foundation/SeniorTrust Reducing Social Isolation and Increasing Access to Essential Services Through Digital Literacy and Inclusion for Older Tennesseans Grant. These grant funds originated from the court cases involving dissolution of two nursing homes in Tennessee (The State of TN vs. SeniorTrust /Elder Trust of FL).
Southeast Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability (SETAAAD) received a grant from the West End Home Foundation (WEHF) to help bridge the digital divide for Tennesseans 60 and older. SETAAAD is partnering with Tech Goes Home Tennessee and the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center to provide tech classes to adults 60 and older and Tennessee residents. Once class participants complete 15 hours of tech class training, they receive a free Chromebook, mouse, and information about tech support.
Research shows when older adults are connected to technology, they become less isolated and more engaged in their communities. Older adults without internet access suffered more extreme levels of social isolation during the COVID epidemic. Many were unable to access essential services and products, and could not take advantage of online or virtual supportive services.
This past weekend, my husband and I had a big basement clean-out. He made a comment after all the junk was gone that it looks like a basement now! After it was all cleaned out, we both felt like we had accomplished so much. Hope that this article will inspire you to do some decluttering also.
Clutter can play a big role in how we feel about our homes, our workplaces, and ourselves. Messy homes and work spaces leave us feeling anxious, helpless, and overwhelmed. But often clutter is not recognized as the source of these problems.
Let’s take a look at exactly why we hang on to stuff. You collect things for a variety of reasons. It may be because you think you will use it later. It may be something that has sentimental value to you. Or maybe you spent good money on it so you feel you need to keep the item, even if you haven’t touched or used it in weeks, months, or even years. You may be holding on to a book you haven’t read that you bought a year ago because you swear you are going to read it. You may have some clothes that are too small, but when you lose weight, they will fit. Most experts say that if you have not worn something in a year to get rid of it. You may be hanging on to a beautiful pair of shoes that you will wear just for the right occasion. The main underlying reason we all hang on to things is fear. Our possessions are wrapped up in our feelings of security, status, comfort, and love. We feel guilty for money wasted so we keep our stuff to justify our purchase. Keeping something “just in case” can paralyze you, keeping you from making the decisions needed to get rid of clutter.
The reality is that you probably made a mistake in buying these things and it literally hurts your brain. Studies have shown that clutter actually affects your brain’s ability to concentrate and process information. It has also been shown to have an effect on mood and self-esteem. Physical clutter overloads your senses, makes you feel stressed, and impairs your ability to think creatively. Having too much clutter can rob you of mental energy, leaving you feeling anxious, tired, and overwhelmed. It frustrates you, makes you lose things and wastes time. It can ruin your focus and concentration, drawing attention away from what’s important. Clutter is a nagging reminder that your work is never done, reinforcing negative thoughts that you are lazy or a procrastinator. It can make you feel ill. Clutter can even make your allergies worse since it is a haven for dust. Clutter can also be a hazard and can cause falls.
Once you declutter your surroundings, the human brain is wired to respond positively to order. Having things in order feels good, in part because it’s easier for our brains to deal with things. Our brains don’t have to work so hard. This leaves you feeling calm and energized.
De-cluttering your life is not as hard as you might think. The following are some suggestions that should help:
• If clutter has invaded your whole house, recruit your family to help. Start with one room. Make sure each person gets a section. Sort everything into these categories:
1. Keep. These items are things you use or spark joy. It may be an item of great sentimental value.
2. Sell. Check to see if you could make a little money on these items by having a yard sale or selling online.
3. Give away. Give these items to someone who could use them or donate to a local charity.
4. Trash. If you don’t use it, don’t want it, or don’t need it, get rid of it. These are things that would be of no use to you or others. Recycle these things if possible.
• After you have gotten rid of the things you don’t need, create spaces for frequently used items and supplies so that you can quickly and easily find what you’re looking for when you need it. Make these spaces “closed” spaces, such as drawers and cabinets.
• When you take something out of its storage space, put it back when you are finished.
• Every day we are inundated with mail, memos, newspapers, magazines, etc. Don’t let them pile up. Go through them as soon as you can, tossing what you don’t need and storing what is necessary in its proper place.
• Create a folder for important papers, or even a filing cabinet. Have everything important in a place where it can easily be found.
• Put seasonal things in tubs and label them. Store in a garage, basement, or storage building if available. I have my seasonal decorations all stored by theme in 50-plus tubs in our little barn. These are organized so well that when I need one, they are very easy to locate.
Having a cluttered kitchen can cause your health to suffer. When your kitchen counters or dining room tables are piled with mail, groceries, or things that people dump there, sometimes we may give up on cooking dinner and instead run out to get take-out. Or when there is so much clutter, you will just grab whatever you can find to eat.
If your kitchen is out of control with clutter, it’s likely your eating habits are as well. It’s possible to get back on track. Start working through the clutter in your kitchen and you will see results. Here are some suggestions for de-cluttering your kitchen.
• Clean out your kitchen drawers. If there is a utensil you don’t really need, get rid of it.
• Clean off the counter tops and tables. Separate the unwanted things into the categories listed above.
• Clean out your cabinets. Get rid of out-of-date food. Throw out flour or sugar that’s been open too long.
• If you have more than one kitchen accessory, only keep one. Why does anyone need five colanders?
• Have pots and pans in a place where you can reach them easily. Clean the surfaces of your stove or cook-top well.
• Remove anything that does not belong in a kitchen.
• Clean the refrigerator. Force yourself to have a good hard look what is hiding in there. If it’s fattening, unhealthy, out-of-date, or been there for years, get rid of it.
Once your kitchen is clear and uncluttered, you will find it a far more attractive space to cook in. If you enjoy spending time in your kitchen, now you can cook more healthy meals. This can lead to a more healthy you.
Clutter is something you will always have to deal with, but it can be controlled. Finding ways to keep your house clutter-free will be so easy to you once the initial clutter is gone. You will see just how your quality of life will be improved.
Every day at our center we have many programs for our seniors. All our activities have a purpose. We learn new things, experience new things, improve our health, and have lots of fun with each other. We welcome anyone in McMinn, Polk, or Monroe to visit with us. Here are a few things we have scheduled:
• Jan. 26: 9 a.m. — Games and Puzzles; 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Gentiva Hospice; 11 a.m. — Joy Germ Day Celebration; 11:30 a.m. — Lunch courtesy of Starr Regional Medical Center
• Jan. 27: 9:30 a.m. — Breakfast Salads, Choose your favorite activity
• Jan. 30: 9 a.m. — Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m. — Sensory Tea
• Jan. 31: 9 a.m. — Games and Puzzles; 9:30 a.m. — Coffee Break Exercise; 10 a.m. — Trivia with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m. — Oatmeal Month Celebration
• Feb. 1: 9 a.m. — Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. — Bingo; 11 a.m. — Welcome February
• Feb. 2: 9 a.m. — Games and Puzzles; 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 10 a.m. — Bingo; 11 a.m. — Candlemas/Valentine Candle Craft
• Feb. 3: 9 a.m. — Games and Puzzles, American Heart Association’s Wear Red Day Half Winter Activities
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
