Cleveland State Community College recent announced the students it is recognizing for academic achievement for the fall 2020 semester.
Whether they were enrolled in coursework on one of the college’s three campuses or online, the college identifies the top students each term based on the following criteria. Each semester, those students achieving a 4.0 GPA are recognized by being placed on the President’s List, Cleveland State’s highest academic honor. Those students maintaining a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA will be placed on the Dean’s List. Those students achieving a 3.0 to 3.49 GPA are recognized by being placed on the Honor’s List.
To qualify for any of these awards, a student must have completed at least 12 credit hours of college-level courses during the term.
The following McMinn County students were named to one of CSCC’s honors lists for the fall 2020 semester:
President’s List:
Todd Appleton, Joie Barwick, Katelyn Billings, Krista Bohannon, Donavon Bumbalough, Jeffrey Burnette, Ryan Cavitt, Brian Cooley, Dylan Cothern, Sydney Crayne, William Day, Bernadette DiGennaro, Sarah Elliot, Kobe Etie, Katrina Ferguson, Christopher Garringer, Allison Hamilton, Chelsea Hancock, Rebecca Hicks, Hunter Jamerson, Quentin Kaus, Caleb King, Jessica Klaaren, Dustin Knox, Mallory Lankford, Michaela Marcereau, Justice Miller, Tiffany Pecor, Sabrina Sentell, Kayla Stanton, Haley Stephens, Maggie Thompson and Jason Watson
Dean’s List:
Emily Alexander, Shane Bailey, Sydney Ballew, Samuel Bergin, Michaela Boggess, Andrew Bunch, Deisy Camacho, Frank Cimini, Mason Cochran, Christopher Coleman, Annabelle Cranfill, Victoria Dain, Teagan Davis, Boo Hampton, Grace Hatfield, Trevor Ingraham, Garrett King, Noah Lee, Christina Marcereau, Jonathan Mathis, Madison McKeehan, Jennifer Medrano, Jeffrey Moses, Madison Presley, Nickolas Pressley, Daniel Rice, Kimberely Riden, Garrett Smith, Tyler Walsh, Elijah Watson and Rachel Wilson
Honors List:
Amber Adams, Kayla Batchelor, Claire Beasley, Rachel Burgess, Brittany Earls, James Efaw, Nelan Evans, Nadia Fontaine, Jessica Fruendt, Emily Gelinas-Darrall, Camiyah Goins, Cora Halcomb, Autumn Lee, Teresa Lowe, Lauren McPhail, Carmen McGee, Angelica Mendoza, Christopher Merriman, Jaden Moates, Hannah Moore, Taylor Moore, Christopher Murphy, Jacob Pendleton, Hailey Robinson, Sebastian Rosario Cruz, Kenzie Roseberry, Corbett Sands, Dylan Silva, Nicholas Thompson, Stephen Traucht and Luke Womack
The following Meigs County students were named to one of CSCC’s honors lists for the fall 2020 semester:
President’s List:
Donnie Crumley, Robert Davis, Alexis Judd and Aaron Pittman.
Dean’s List:
Branson Blaylock, MiKala Burke, Graciella Choate, Hannah Colbaugh, Alexander Crotchett, Agraciana Moreno, Andrea Oliver, Nolan Pendergrass, Arizona Reyes, Anastasia Rhea, Lynsie Simmons, Riley White and Joshua Wiedmann.
Honors List:
Ambra Belcher, Nikki Blackmon, Chris Carden, Jiniva Christian, Debra Cofer, Jennifer Harris, Jakob Hitson, Daniel Hunt, Jacy Layman, Hope Lewis, John Lively and Rachel Whaley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.