We have been watching the weather the last few days. It looks as though there is a good chance of rain on Friday. Because of this, we have postponed working in our new raised beds until next Thursday, April 1. If you would like to help, be at the center at 10 a.m.
Food box distribution next week will be Thursday, April 1, instead of Friday. We will give food out between 10 a.m. and noon.
We have been busy helping people schedule their COVID vaccine. If you need help with getting an appointment for your vaccine, call the center and leave a message. We will return your call. We can also schedule transportation to get your shot.
Gov. Bill Lee announced that, beginning April 5, anyone 16 and over will be able to receive the COVID vaccine. We strongly urge you to get your vaccine. The CDC has stated that fully-vaccinated people can begin to gather once again in small groups. When we begin our indoor activities, we will follow all CDC guidelines in order to keep our seniors safe.
I hope you have been taking advantage of the beautiful weather we have been having to work outside. We finally have one of our raised beds planted at my house and the other one has been weeded and new dirt put in. Last week I gave you some new ideas about planting, especially if your physical ability is not as good as it used to be. You may not even realize just how you benefit from gardening. You may just be surprised.
Physical Benefits:
• Small tasks such as weeding, raking, planting, sewing seeds, and cutting grass falls under the category of light or moderate exercise. When you dig and shovel, you move your level of exercise up. These tasks ensure you work your muscles, and this can help build your strength. You will eventually use every major muscle group you have when you work in your garden and this is one of the major benefits of gardening for older people.
• Gardening can help with weight gain due to age. Combine working in your garden with eating healthy and you can drop pounds.
• One great benefit of gardening is that it can help reduce the risk of heart attack or stroke in people who routinely garden. You could grab your gardening tools, go outside, and lose a few hours tending your plants to help reduce your anxiety and stress level, and this can lower your blood pressure. In turn, this takes a lot of stress off your cardiovascular system. Research shows that people over 60 who participate in gardening have a 30% less chance of suffering from a heart attack or stroke than people in the same age group who don’t garden. You can also cut down on your consumption of salt by using herbs you grow to flavor your food without adding salt.
• Gardening improves hand dexterity and strength. It requires you to make precise movements, and this benefit of gardening helps build your hand strength and dexterity. This is especially important as you age. Be sure to use both your right and left hand.
• Gardening helps with aerobic exercises. No matter if you have planter boxes, indoor flowers, or a bigger vegetable garden, it is a great way to get a daily dose of aerobic exercise. You may even get so into your project that you don’t even know you are starting to break a sweat. Reaching for different tools and plants, pulling weeds, and bending or twisting as you plant starts to work new muscle groups all over your body. This can help build your flexibility, stamina, and strength the more you do it. You can slowly lose weight, sleep better, and feel less winded when you do other activities.
• Gardening can help you eat better. The cost of fresh produce is not inexpensive, especially organic produce. You can harvest lots of vegetables, herbs, and fruits. There are dozens of vegetables to grow, and you can even preserve them to eat later in the year by canning or freezing. You may even discover new vegetables you have never tried. I like to add a new vegetable each year. This year it is kohlrabi. We shall see how this turns out. Also, you are getting food that does not have pesticides or herbicide treatment on it. You can have fresh, organic vegetables and fruits wherever you live.
• Gardening is commonly labeled as a moderate-intensity level of exercise. According to the CDC, you can burn up to 330 calories for every hour you do light yard or garden work. One study has shown that people who garden ended up with lower BMI’s than those who did not garden.
• Gardening can strengthen your bones. As you age, your bones can get thinner and much more brittle. Your body’s level of vitamin D starts to drop and this is the main vitamin that supports bone health. Getting outside in the sunshine and working around in your garden exposes you to more vitamin D through the sun’s rays. If you wear shorts and a T-shirt while you are out, your exposure to vitamin D will be maximized.
• Gardening can relieve chronic pain. For many, chronic pain exists in the joints. They can get stiff, and this makes people less likely to move them because it causes more pain. Gardening could help alleviate some of this stiffness caused by chronic pain. Planting, watering, and maintaining vegetables and herbs will help you move your joints, and this can ease some of the symptoms you feel. If the chronic pain is from arthritis, movement can help increase the range of movement you have and decrease some of the inflammation.
• Gardening helps you sleep better. Spending a few hours outside has the pleasant side effect of wearing you out. It also helps you clear your head of all the anxious or stressful thoughts that are plaguing you and this can help you sleep better. The moderate workout you get tending your garden can help you feel tired and, in turn, you should be able to fall asleep quicker, sleep deeper, and wake up feeling refreshed and ready to take on the day.
• Gardening can boost your immune system thanks to beneficial bacteria found in soil. It can help you get sick less and fight off infections easier.
Cognitive Benefits
• A study tracking nearly 3,000 people over the age of 60 for 16 years revealed that gardening can lower the risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s by a whopping 36%. Gardening stimulates the mind and keeps us in the present, requiring attention to detail, patterns, spacing, depth, division, and other factors.
• Gardening nourishes your spirit. It is a sensory experience with vibrant colors to see, buzzing insects and water droplets to hear, aromatic plants and soil to smell, various textures to feel, and fruits and vegetables to taste.
• Gardening sharpens your brain. You will receive a workout for your brain, which is just as important as exercising your muscles. Researchers measured brain nerve growth factors related to memory in seniors and found that their levels of brain nerve growth had increased significantly.
• A surprising benefit of gardening is the capacity for gardeners to become lifelong learners. With gardening, there is always something to learn about new plants and techniques or history and folklore from our past. These are habits that improve your memory the best. You can visit your library or bookstore to find many books about gardening. This is something you can also do during the winter when you can’t get outside.
Emotional Benefits
• Gardening can improve your self-esteem. You plant your seeds, water, weed, and fertilize your garden and watch it grow. As more plants start to grow, your self-esteem will also improve. It feels great to accomplish new tasks, and gardens give you endless opportunities to learn new skills.
• Gardening makes you happy! Studies have shown that strains of bacteria found in your garden dirt can stimulate your brain to release serotonin — the feel-good brain chemical. This can help fight off depression.
• Gardening encourages mindfulness. You see a lot of this through meditation. You can achieve the same state by gardening. You are able to dedicate your entire attention to the task on hand. It’s possible to get lost in what you are doing and spend hours in your garden.
• Gardening gives you faith in the future. Growing something green, something real, something alive, is a hopeful thing to do.
Other Benefits
• When you garden, you are doing your part to reverse or stop climate change. Recycling your plant containers and kitchen waste by composting can help our planet. Gardens also provide vital green space to reduce greenhouse gasses.
• Community gardens provide human interactions and social interactions. This is what we hope to achieve with our four new raised beds at the senior center. You can also have family bonding when you encourage your kids or grandkids to help with your garden. It is a necessity for children to see where their food comes from.
• Gardening saves you money. Seeds and plants are relatively inexpensive. You can create your own fertilizer from scraps in your kitchen, and you can collect rainwater to water your plants. And preserving them will save you money year-round. You will not have to budget for fruits, vegetables, and herbs when you go to the grocery store. I have a large herb garden and I save so much by growing my own herbs.
One last thing I will mention is that gardening gives you hope for the future. When you garden, you expect growth and change. When someone plants a seed and waters it, they have faith that the seed will send roots into the soil to support stems and leaves above. When people see that faith comes to fruition, it helps carry the same kind of faith and hope into your everyday life. You can’t go wrong with that!
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
