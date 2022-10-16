The Athens Area Council for the Arts (AACA) will host International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Female Vocalist of the Year and Fiddle Player of the Year award-winners Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway on Friday, Nov. 11, at 7:30 p.m. at Athens City Middle School.
Tickets are general admission seating, though AACA members can reserve seats in advance through the box office. Lobby opens at 6:30 p.m. and doors open for seating at 7 p.m.
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - her brand-new band of bluegrass virtuosos featuring mandolinist Dominick Leslie, banjoist Kyle Tuttle, fiddle player Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, and bassist Shelby Means - will stop in Athens as part of their United States tour in support of Tuttle’s Nonesuch Records debut album “Crooked Tree.”
An award-winning guitarist and songwriter, native Californian Molly Tuttle "continues to push her songwriting in new directions and transcend musical boundaries," according to a news release.
Since moving to Nashville in 2015, she has worked with many of her peers in the Americana, folk, and bluegrass communities, winning Instrumentalist of the Year at the 2018 Americana Music Awards.
Tuttle’s 2019 debut album, "When You're Ready," received critical acclaim, with NPR Music praising its “handsomely crafted melodies that gently insinuate themselves into the memory,” and the Wall Street Journal lauding Tuttle’s “genre-boundary-crossing comfort and emotional preparedness,” calling the record an “invigorating, mature and attention-grabbing first album.”
Tuttle’s accolades also include Folk Alliance International’s honor for Song of the Year for “You Didn’t Call My Name,” from her 2017 "Rise" EP, and consecutive trophies for the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Guitar Player of the Year; she was the first woman in the history of the IBMA to win that honor. Just recently IBMA named Tuttle Female Vocalist of the Year.
During the pandemic, Tuttle recorded a covers album, “… but I'd rather be with you,” which was released in August 2020. The record, which features guest vocals from Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith and Old Crow Medicine Show’s Ketch Secor, includes songs by musicians ranging from FKA Twigs to Cat Stevens, Rancid to Karen Dalton, and The National to The Rolling Stones.
Tickets are on sale now and start at $25. The Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway performance is the second of six events in AACA’s Bicentennial Celebration Performance Season.
The remaining series events are Knoxville Symphony Chamber Orchestra Holiday Matinee on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. in the Athens City Middle School auditorium; "Cross That River: The Story of a Runaway Slave Who Became a Black Cowboy" on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.; Taylor Ashton Trio in the Sue E. Trotter Black Box Theater on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.; and American Patchwork Quartet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 7:30 p.m., in the Black Box Theater.
Tickets are on sale now for all events in the Bicentennial Celebration Performance Season and patrons planning to attend each of two or more events can purchase a “Flex Package” for a discounted ticket. AACA encourages patrons to purchase tickets early, particularly for Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, as there is no guarantee they will be available at the door.
All Athens Area Council for the Arts performances are sponsored by Friendly City Festivals. Edward Jones of Athens, Tennessee Valley Authority, Willsonthropic, Inc., and Mintie C. Willson, and Wolfenden Family Pharmacies are AACA premiere sponsors and support all programming, as does the Tennessee Arts Commission.
More information about this and all programs of AACA is available at www.athensartscouncil.org or over the phone at 423-745-8781. Staff is available via phone or in person at The Arts Center during office hours, which are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Arts Center is located at 320 North White Street in Downtown Athens.
