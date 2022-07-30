Cleage homes are a part of our pictorial homes display at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum. One in particular was first built on a lot within the original plan of the Town of Athens in 1836 as the Planters’ Bank in the area we know today as 130 E. Washington Avenue.
The bank was built by Samuel Cleage and his son-in-law, Thomas Crutchfield. Cleage was a building contractor who brought his family here in the early 1820s from Fincastle, Botetourt County, Va. He kept a construction crew of African-American slaves who were known by all as highly-skilled craftsmen. They made the brick used to build the homes and businesses by hand, many times right on the construction site.
Athens was one of 40 communities across the state to have a branch open. The bank was chartered by an act of the Tennessee Legislature on Nov. 11, 1833. The Legislature contributed funding of two million dollars to open the bank with shares divided into $100 each. Subscriptions opened on Jan. 1, 1834. The charter states that in Athens, subscriptions would be “… under the superintendence of: Nathaniel Smith, Onslow G. Murrell, James H. Fyffe, Jas S. Bridges, Charles F. Keith, R.J. Meigs, David Claig (Cleage), and John Crawford.”
The bank played an active part in the growth of the community for some 30 years. When the bank closed in 1865, it became the home of David Cleage (b. 1806, d. 1887), its cashier, and later the home of Caughey Alfred Beard, commonly known as C.A. Beard (b. 1868, d. 1936), a Methodist minister. Both men were valued by the community.
David Cleage, the son of Samuel, had been a merchandiser along with a brother when the family moved to Athens. Cleage held the position of cashier until the bank closed. When it closed, Cleage bought the building and converted it into his home where he lived for many years until he died.
Cleage was also very active in the community in the area of real estate and he owned a large amount of property. He had become well respected in the community. Others held him in “high respect” and thought of him as an “honest man and a useful citizen.” A death notice published in a local newspaper reads that Cleage “had filled many places of trust and filled them honorably and well. In his death his family has lost a father indeed, and the community and state a citizen whose loss is irreparable.”
C.A. Beard was married to Cleage’s daughter, Martha Eliza. She became ill and passed away in 1915 at the age of 56. A few years later, Beard married Margaret Lee Bewley and also purchased the Cleage home where they continued to live. He served as minister of Keith Memorial United Methodist Church from 1898 to 1901. He also served at Highland Park in Chattanooga.
He became stricken with an illness that limited his ability to work, however, he continued in the ministry serving the church and others for many years. He performed funerals, weddings, and special-day sermons while his physical health continued to fail him. He is credited for organizing a Bible Class known as “Come and Bring,” or the “C. A. B.” class. He led the class in Athens until 1934 when his physical problems became too much to bear. It was the largest class held in the history of the church with over 200 men from different walks of life attending. He was the secretary-treasurer of the Textile Woolen Company in Athens for 25 years.
Family remained in the home for several years after his death when around 1950 they decided to have it moved to Woodward Avenue, still in the city limits as we know today, but away from the hustle and bustle. The home was dismantled brick by brick carefully keeping the outer brick separate from the inner brick. The reason being that the inner brick was not tempered to withstand exposure to the environment.
Also coming along in the move was the flooring, woodwork, and glass of the home. The floor plan was laid out slightly different at its new location. They didn’t rebuild the home with its original L-shape, instead it was redesigned rectangular. The home remains privately owned.
As for the site on Washington Avenue, it became the home for J.C. Penney Company which opened in 1956. The company is no longer there but there is a historical marker on the building giving a brief history of the location. The marker is part of the City of Athens self-guided walking tour.
The McMinn County Living Heritage Museum is a non-profit organization with a mission to collect, preserve and present artifacts, documents, and other items related to the history of McMinn County and the region for the education and enrichment of its citizens and others.
For more information, visit our Facebook page, visit our website at www.livingheritagemuseum.org or call us at 423-745-0329.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.