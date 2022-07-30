Museum Matters

This picture of the Cleage home is part of a display at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum. This is the home after it had served as Planters’ Bank. A porch on the side of the building was added. The home was moved to Woodward Avenue. The site where it used to be is at 130 E. Washington Avenue and is part of the City of Athens self-guided walking tour.

