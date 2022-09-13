The Athens Area Council for the Arts (AACA) is hosting “Reminiscence: A Selection of Works by Ethel Stone Carroll,” which is open to the public through Oct. 24, with an opening reception on Friday, Oct. 7, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Willson Exhibit Room and Hall Gallery at The Arts Center.
A quote from Carroll contained in a news release states: “The Lord formed my inward parts, knit me together in my mother’s womb. His works are wonderful. He knows me well — more than others know me, or even more than I know myself. He made me in secret, intricately, wrought in many parts — 20 square feet of skin, 9,000 taste buds, five million hairs, 13 billion nerve cells, yet I am different. The sum of the parts are vast — mind, body, soul, spirit, and also a sense of humor.”
Carroll was born in 1918 in North Carolina. She began her interest in art in grade school, but was not able to pursue it until middle age. After owning and operating an Athens grocery business and raising her family, she was able to begin her artistic journey. She began taking art lessons at then-Tennessee Wesleyan College under Martha Hale and studied at Cleveland State Community College under Jere Chumley. She also attended workshops at UTC, the Hunter Gallery, and the Tennessee Watercolor Society. She was also a founding member of the Community Artists League, organized in 1975.
Carroll’s work has been exhibited at the Hunter Museum, 210 Gallery, Market Court, Artstravaganza, McGhee Tyson Library in Knoxville, the Creative Arts Guild in Dalton, Ga., E.G. Fisher Public Library, then-Tennessee Wesleyan College, then-Lee College, and Cleveland State Community College. Her work is also in permanent collections at First Tennessee Bank in Chattanooga, E.G. Fisher Public Library, Financial Federal and McMinn County High School. She was known locally as the “rooster lady,” as she was the one to design the posters for the Arts in the Park festival held by AACA in the 1980s and early-1990s.
Carroll lived a modest life. Her kitchen served as her studio and her easel was set up at the kitchen sink — a convenient location for making watercolors. Her brushes were kept alongside the canned goods in the pantry. She was not afraid to try anything when it came to her art. She tried her hand at pottery, jewelry, painted rugs, and even cut up pieces of black and white vinyl flooring for collages.
She wrote once in an artist’s statement: “Rather than representational, my work runs toward color and design and experimentation. A thread of playfulness also runs through my work. I plan never to lock myself into any one style and to stay receptive to new ideas and fresh approaches to subject matter.”
The news releases stated: “Carroll was known for not only stepping out in her own artistic journey, but also for encouraging others to find their own release in art as well. From encouraging her family to paint and make art to her work with the artists of Athens to encourage the artistic community here, she was an outstanding community activist for the arts. Her impact is still unfolding, and we are so thankful to have the opportunity to honor her life and legacy in the arts here at The Arts Center.”
As a donation, the family has decided to donate all proceeds of the exhibit sale to the Athens Area Council for the Arts’ Capital Campaign. This exhibit is available to the public for free during regular business hours and during special events. For more information on this exhibit, visit athensartscouncil.org/exhibitions/
“Reminiscence: A Selection of Works by Ethel Stone Carroll” is sponsored by white street market. All AACA programs are sponsored by Edward Jones of Athens, Tennessee Valley Authority, Willsonthropic, Inc., and Mintie C. Willson, and Wolfenden Family Pharmacies. AACA also receives grant funding from the Tennessee Arts Commission.
For more information on this exhibit and all AACA programs, visit ath
ensartscouncil.org, call 423-745-8781, or stop by The Arts Center, located at 320 North White Street in Athens. Current business hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.