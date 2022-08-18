Tuesday, we celebrated Happiness Happens Day at the senior center. The seniors brought in something silver. You have probably heard the phrase, “every cloud has a silver lining.” This means that you can always find something good even in a bad situation. Happy people always look for the silver lining. In this article we will learn all about being happy.
Many studies have shown that older people are the happiest people. One reason might be that older people are not subject to the impossible pressures of modern day. They spend less and have lost the need to acquire things they don’t need. Disease and health problems may increase, but emotional aspects of life, such as stress and worry, tend to lessen.
Younger people tend to look for happiness in extraordinary experiences such as traveling to distant locations. Older people are more likely to be content with sharing ordinary experiences with close friends and relatives.
Older people are much wiser, people’s opinions do not easily fluster you, you are much more comfortable in your own skin, your kids have left home, and you have the freedom to do all the things you want to do.
Below are some tips for leading a happy life in your older years. You may want to try some of these things to increase the happiness in your life.
• Social connections are the key to happiness with age. Friends and family members are the perfect people to lift you up when you are feeling down. They are the ones that will be there during your special days. Coming to the senior center is the perfect way to make new friends.
• Keep smiling. It is hard to smile when things get tough. However, the act of smiling triggers hormones in the body associated with happiness. First thing in the morning when you get up, look in the mirror and smile. Starting the day off with a smile may just set a positive tone for the whole day.
• Discover new interests. It is easier to be happy when you have things to look forward to. Seniors can take classes and explore new hobbies that stimulate the mind and body. That is why we work so hard to schedule such wonderful activities here at the center, so our seniors have something to look forward to.
• Stay healthy. Little health problems can turn into big ones that reduce happiness. For example, an injury can turn into chronic pain if not treated. It is hard to be happy when you are in pain. Keep your regularly-scheduled doctor appointments and seek medical care when you have unusual symptoms.
• Maintain a sense of humor and laugh. Laughter can reduce pain, increase oxygen and endorphins, improve your mood, decrease stress hormones and increase immune cells and infection-fighting anti-bodies. Watch a funny movie or tell jokes with your friends. You will see the difference it makes.
• Go outside every day. Sunshine is a major mood booster. Just sitting on the porch in the sunshine a few minutes every day can work wonders. Spending 30 minutes each day in green spaces can help lower your blood pressure. Go for a walk, enjoy your own backyard, just sit and enjoy nature for a while.
• Be grateful. Everyday list five things you are grateful for.
• Live in the moment. Don’t stress about things in the future.
• Exercise. Even a small amount of exercise can make a difference. It will boost self-esteem and happiness.
• Eat healthy. Replace foods high in sugar with more fruits and vegetables and whole grain food.
• Give a compliment and be kind. Giving a compliment is a quick and easy way to brighten someone’s day while giving your happiness a boost.
• Keep a journal. Journal writing is a good way to organize your thoughts, analyze your feelings and make plans.
• Declutter. This may seem like a big project, but if you will spend just 20 minutes a day uncluttering your stuff, you will see a big improvement in your mood.
• Unplug for at least an hour each day. Ditch the phone and TV for a little while. They will still be there later. Excessive phone use can lead to changes in the brain and impact your mood. Try unplugging, you will be surprised at the difference it makes.
• Be positive. Having a negative outlook about everything can lead to chronic stress which upsets the body’s hormone balance and damages the immune system. Being positive will help you cope with your daily affairs and have a positive impact on your mental and physical health.
• Find a new hobby or passion. People with hobbies usually have less stress, better mood, and less depression. Hobbies give you a sense of purpose. Some of the best hobbies to improve your mental health include exercise, music, dancing, painting, reading, and different arts and crafts. Visit the senior center for some classes such as crafts and painting. You just might find a new hobby that you would like to continue with.
You probably won’t be able to incorporate all these tips into your life at once. Maybe pick one or two suggestions and see if your happiness level will increase. Even if you just smile, you are doing something for yourself and others too. Just remember to always look for the silver lining!
We have many activities at the center that you might want to participate in. If you want to be happy, there is not a better place to be than at our senior center.
• Aug. 19: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Self-Guided Activities
• Aug. 22: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Joanna Fiochetti; 11 a.m. — Wiffle Ball Craft
• Aug. 23: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Name That Tune with Humana; 11 a.m. — Bible Study
• Aug. 24: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m. — Air Dry Clay Class
• Aug. 25: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Beltone; 11 a.m. — Birthstones; 11:30 a.m. — Lunch Compliments of Starr Regional Medical Center
• Aug. 26: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Self-Guided Activities
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.