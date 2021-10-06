Chris Hennessee will headline the final Sounds of Summer event on Saturday, Oct. 9, following “Pumpkintown: A Festival of History, Harvest and Heritage.”
Sounds of Summer is Athens’ free summer concert series in its ninth season presenting music in Downtown Athens. The presenting partners are Friendly City Festivals and Athens Area Council for the Arts.
Hennessee, a Nashville singer/songwriter and longtime Jamey Johnson bandmate, has ties to this region. He recently released “Twilight In The South,” the first song off his brand new album with the same name. The album includes 10 new songs written by Hennessee and co-writers including Trent Willmon, Chris Dubois, and Jeremy Bivens. It also includes “Weatherman,” a song written and made famous by Hank Williams Jr. The new album, produced by Hennessee and bandmate Cody Leppo, was recorded in Coopertown at Aura Lea Studios.
“Back To Tennessee” is a ballad about Hennessee’s home state.
“It’s one of, if not my favorite track on the album. It has all the elements of Tennessee music. It has fiddle and banjo for the East Tennessee and Nashville folks and a little slide guitar for the Memphis side of the state,” said Hennessee. “I’m so proud to be from the Volunteer State and I hope this song reflects that.”
This will be the fifth album release for Hennessee in the last decade. He’s most recent album, “Ramble,” was released in 2018 and included “Wrong End of the Rainbow.” The title track, “Ramble,” included an appearance by Alison Krauss on fiddle and background vocals.
As a songwriter, Hennessee has had songs recorded by Cody Johnson, Cody Jinks, Billy Currington, The Wild Feathers, Rodney Carrington, Kevin Fowler, Corey Morrow, Roger Creager, Trent Willmon, Tate Stevens and Sam Williams.
As a member of Jamey Johnson’s band, Hennessee has shared the stage with Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss, Kid Rock, Ronnie Dunn, Emmylou Harris and others.
Hennessee is the only performer for the Oct. 9 Sounds of Summer, which will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Market Park pavilion.
Event organizers ask attendees to follow CDC/Health Department recommendations as they decide whether to participate in public events.
Friendly City Festivals and Athens Area Council for the Arts receive support from Tennessee Arts Commission and McMinn County Tourism, as well as contributions from corporate and individual sponsors. Refer to friendlycityfestivals.com for a full list of event sponsors and additional details about Sounds of Summer and other local festivals. Festival updates will also be shared regularly via Facebook at www.facebook.com/SOSAthensTN
