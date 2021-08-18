Arts and crafts have been a favorite pastime of many of our seniors for a very long time. At the senior center each month, we offer a wide variety of arts and crafts opportunities. This month, we are pleased to offer several arts and crafts selections.
On Aug. 23 at 11 a.m., we will have a botanical prints class. We will use a piece of cotton fabric, paints, and items from nature. Our finished product will be put in the sun. After the sun works it magic, we will have a beautiful fabric piece that can be framed.
On Aug. 27 at 11 a.m., we will make our own mosquito repellent. A quart jar will be made into a candle that will keep away mosquitoes. It will be a beautiful candle using lemons and oranges and lemon eucalyptus. Lemon eucalyptus is one of the few mosquito repellents that you will find growing in nature.
On Aug. 31 at 11 a.m., we will be making apple glitter jars. These will be a type of snow globe. Each participant will make a red, yellow, and green one. These jars make beautiful decorations for your house.
Some other opportunities include salsa making on Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. We will use vegetables that we grew from our salsa garden. The recipe that we will use is an easy one that anyone can use to make delicious homemade salsa.
And on Aug. 30 at 11 a.m., we will have our first meeting of our birding club. Birdwatching is a favorite pastime of many of our seniors. In the club, we will learn what birds to watch for, what to feed them, and how to attract more birds. We will make our own suet and have guest speakers. Each of our club members will also receive a bird identification book. Not only is it a wonderful way to pass time, but it is also good for you. Watch this article next week to learn more about why watching birds can be beneficial to our health.
If you are at least 50 years of age and would like to participate in any of these activities, please call the center at 423-781-7632 to reserve a spot. We can make sure we have enough materials for everyone. We would like to thank United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties for the funding that makes all of these projects possible for our seniors.
Every opportunity at our senior center has a purpose. That purpose is to improve the lives of our seniors. Arts and crafts are a good example. Not only are arts and crafts fun, but there are so many benefits you will receive.
One of my favorite pastimes when I was younger was to watch Bob Ross on television. Bob Ross was a painter, art instructor, and a television host. His style of painting captivated audiences, some who had never painted anything. Even though I didn’t think I could paint like him, I still thoroughly enjoyed watching his shows on PBS.
My style of art has always included as many stick figures as possible. I would definitely never win any awards for my artistic creations. But since working at the senior center, I have seen just how awarding art can be. I never knew just how many benefits arts and crafts have on a person, especially a senior.
Most people think that keeping one’s health in check with proper nutrition, physical activity, and regular checkups is the key to good health. These are extremely important, but there are other things that we should realize are important also. Participating in and enjoying artistic endeavors, even when seniors are not creatively inclined, can have a positive impact on health by creating a sense of purpose and keeping the mind busy.
A sense of purpose is significant for seniors, especially if they spent the majority of their younger years defined by a career or by raising children and running a household. Once these responsibilities are lifted, seniors can question their purpose in life. This can affect their health and overall wellbeing. Participating in artistic activities can improve problem-solving skills and satisfaction that seniors can take into everyday life. Also, when seniors are able to share their handmade gifts with friends and family, they develop a sense of pride in what they have created.
Another benefit of arts and crafts for seniors is that it can alleviate boredom. Isolation is a problem with many seniors. Research shows that making art with others can counteract the negative impact of loneliness and instead promote increased self-esteem, motivation, and social connection. This all leads to improved health.
Creative projects can also help with hand/eye coordination. Doing activities that engage the fingers, hands, and arms can promote better blood flow and dexterity. With time, seniors who begin painting, knitting, or sketching can feel more nimble and experience less pain.
Creativity also challenges the brain. It can improve memory, challenge the mind, promote cognitive abilities, strengthen morale, relieve sleep and mood disorders, make it easier to face adversity and can boost the immune system and fight disease.
Art therapy can be a useful and fulfilling activity to help those who suffer from Alzheimer’s disease. It can greatly increase the quality of life of those suffering from this disease. Just doing a simple craft can brighten an Alzheimer’s patient’s day and help them communicate through a different channel.
Many seniors shy away from creative activities because they feel as though they are not creative enough or not artistic. But even the beginner can benefit from creative projects. The projects that will benefit seniors can be very simple. Most seniors will have a lifetime of photographs tucked away. They can make them into a collage to hang on the wall or a scrapbook. They can get into the holiday spirit by making a festive wreath by gluing Christmas balls and ornaments onto a Styrofoam wreath.
We have several creations made by our seniors for sale in our gift shop. We most always have beautiful handmade wreaths for sale. We have for sale beautiful bird feeders made by Richard Watson, as well as many art prints of his drawings. Everything is reasonably priced. It is our dream that one day every item in our gift shop is handmade by our seniors. You are welcome to drop in anytime to see what we have. We are open during regular business hours.
All of us here at the senior center would like to invite you to come see all the programs we have to offer. Some other activities in the next few days include:
• Friday, Aug. 20: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 10 a.m. — Eat Well, Live Well presented by the UT Extension Agency; 11 a.m. — August Birthday Celebration with Humana
• Monday, Aug. 23: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m. — Botanical Prints
• Tuesday, Aug. 24: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Joanna; 11 a.m. — Toilet Paper Fun
• Wednesday, Aug. 25: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 10 a.m. — Bingo with United Health Care; 11 a.m. — Grow Your Own Salsa
As in the words of Bob Ross, “All you need is the desire to make beautiful things happen.”
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.