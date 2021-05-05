Our newspaper exhibit at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum includes an account of the county’s local newspapers beginning with the first one established in 1830. It also includes vintage tools of the trade and a memoir of a local newspaper boy.
As you approach the exhibit, you will see many items, including a 20th Century job press made of cast iron, newspapers hanging on the wall, which include the Athens Press established in the 1960s, and a sample of a historical edition of The Daily-Post Athenian on the printer’s counter. An Associated Press teletype machine is next to the counter. That machine was connected to newspapers across the country and would run continually with breaking news and other articles.
Shelves under the counter top are lined with wooden trays divided into sections that hold letters, numbers and space forms used in type setting. In a box, there are several different printing blocks. One expresses “Hold on! Drive a Pontiac” and carved into the soft metal is the Pontiac image along with smaller words the make up the Pontiac ad. Another is an ad for “Tomato Juice.”
The Daily-Post Athenian is the oldest newspaper in our county publishing the life story of McMinn County day by day. It is a newspaper born with a merger in the 1920s of The Athens Post, founded in 1848, and the Athenian, founded in 1882. At that time, it became the Post-Athenian, publishing twice a week on North Jackson Street. In 1930, new equipment was added to upgrade printing and the paper began to print daily changing the name to The Daily Post-Athenian. The paper continued to upgrade and changed its location over the years to N. White Street and then to South Jackson Street. It now takes up business at 206 West Washington Avenue.
A news article gives a timeline of all of the newspapers that were printed in the Athens area starting with the “Hiwassean and Athens Gazette,” established in 1830 by S.M. and J.C.S. Hood. They moved in from Rhea County, bringing with them presses and type settings. They set up in a log building pictured in the article. It was very rustic with a dirt floor and there was only candlelight to work by. The building was located on the property of M. Matlock and his sister Miss Moss Matlock, which was three miles northwest of Athens. Hood eventually moved the paper to a more updated building on East Main Street, now East Madison Avenue. Years later when this cabin was “razed,” old type used to print the newspaper was found in the ruins of the building.
The job press was manufactured by the Chandler & Price Company of Cleveland, Ohio. The company was founded by Harrison T. Chandler and William Price in 1881. The company made a variety of presses until 1964. This press was once used by R. Frank McKinney (b. 1901, d. 1997), the former editor of the Etowah Enterprise — a weekly newspaper. McKinney was very active in the community and was a civic promoter of Etowah for 50 years. He was also associated with newspapers in Tennessee and Virginia. He was a printer, writer, editor, and a columnist.
A memoir of North Callahan (b. 1908, d. 2004), born and raised in Sweetwater, is attached to the press. He reflects on the days when he was a newspaper boy waiting for the train at the Niota Depot. The newspaper bundle was flung out of the train as it sped by nearly striking him. In the morning, he delivered the Knoxville Journal and, in the afternoon, it was the Knoxville News-Sentinel. In his adult life, he was an educator at New York University. He was a newspaper columnist and authored 17 books on American history and biography, some receiving national literary awards. He also played leading male roles in Little Theatres in Tennessee and Texas.
Members of the Museum can tour all of the exhibits free of charge, while non-members pay a $5 fee. Senior adults and students pay an entrance fee of $3. Yearly membership to the Museum is $15 for seniors, $25 for adults, $10 for students and $45 for family.
Be sure to come visit our special of exhibit made possible by the Community Artists League entitled the “Crayola Challenge” and enjoy the magic that can be created with color while learning the history of Crayola Crayons!
