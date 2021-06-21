After a year-long pause, programs at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum are starting up this month.
We currently have two scheduled in June as part of our Heritage School program sponsored by the C. Scott and Muriel Mayfield Family Foundation.
Members of the museum can attend free, while non-members pay a $5 fee, which includes a tour of the museum exhibits.
Our popular “History for Lunch” series kicks off on Thursday, June 24 at noon for an approximate hour-long program. Bring your lunch and enjoy learning local history while you listen to an interview on video that features, “The Legacy of Hannah Richards.”
Ann Boyd and Harriell Blair share their research about Hannah Richards, an African American woman who lived in Athens during slavery times while raising her grandson, William Richards. She was freed through the will of her owner, Gabriel Richards, in 1836.
Williams became her dependent after his mother died in 1860. He was able to attend school and became a prominent lawyer and educator.
He was active within the Athens community, serving on the board of alderman and taking the reins as mayor for a short time. In the video you will learn about Hannah’s perseverance and determination and a little bit about the community that helped her.
Boyd and Blair are truly knowledgeable about African American history, both knowing many of the pioneers who pushed ahead, opening doors for others. They have a heart for the preservation of the history of African Americans and work diligently in collecting and preserving any information they come across.
Both women have been very active in the community. Boyd currently serves as the vice president of the museum board of trustees. Blair, a retired educator, is a past president of the museum.
Local woodcrafter Johnny McGrew will share his story about how he and his wife Becky became interested in antique carousels during his presentation of “The History of the Carousel.” This program will take place on Saturday, June 26 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. He will demonstrate how he restored his first horse from start to finish, a 1912 Herschell Spillman created through the Herschell Spillman company at the turn of the 20th century.
We have another on display at the museum that was made in the C.W. Parker factory where Dwight Eisenhower worked as a boy around the year 1906.
Johnny enjoys sharing his love of woodcrafting and has conducted many programs at the museum sharing his woodcraft creations which include the dulcimer, the Tennessee Music Box, carved figures and Christmas ornaments.
As a young boy, Johnny was influenced by a local cabinet maker named Walter Vincent who lived near him. He used to stop by after school to watch him work with the wood. He has now been woodcrafting for some 40 years with Becky there to help with the finishing details.
Becky is a self-taught folk-art painter using her own interpretation and techniques for each creation she does. She paints many of Johnny’s carved creations.
Johnny’s passion in the carousel began when he found a vintage carousel horse at an auction which intrigued him into wanting to know more about the history.
“What I found out in this journey was that there is much more to the little merry go round that we all rode as a child at the county fair,” he said.
He and Becky have been to Washington, D.C., Maryland, Ohio and Georgia to visit and study antique carousels and the techniques of the carvers, which includes not only horses but a menagerie of animals.
Founded in 1982, the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum’s mission is to collect, preserve and present artifacts, documents and other items related to the history of McMinn County and the region for the education and enrichment of its citizens and others.
For more information visit our Facebook page, visit our website at www.livingheritagemuseum.com or call the museum at 745-0329.
