A part of our large collection of prints by Winslow Homer (b. 1836, d. 1910) are featured in the lower level of the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum.
He was a self-taught artist completing a large collection of drawings, wood engravings, oil paintings and watercolors throughout his life. He is widely known as an American landscape painter and illustrator. In his later years, he became popular for his marine subjects in his watercolor artworks.
His illustrations were wood engravings published as prints in Harper’s Weekly, A Journal of Civilization, a political magazine based in New York City published by Harper & Brothers from 1857 to 1916. They featured foreign and domestic news, essays, humor, and many other types of illustrations. They covered the Civil War extensively and Homer was one of many artists that visited the front lines for them and sketched what he saw.
Our collection of the prints on display is a Civil War representation of what he saw while he was at the front lines. He also took in what was going on behind the scenes making his works unique capturing the reality of it all. He included the roles of women, pay day for the soldiers, news received at home and battle songs that emerged from the war. It also includes daily events that occurred in the lives of people as he saw it.
Homer began lithograph work after graduating from high school with J.H. Bufford, a Boston commercial lithographer. The work was repetitive producing sheet music covers and other work for two years. In 1857, he turned down an offer to be part of the staff of Harper’s Weekly. Instead, having a desire to be his own boss, he set up his own studio in Boston, opening it in 1859. He freelanced his illustrations for the next 20 years, mostly to Harper’s Weekly.
Throughout his life, he traveled extensively from Maine to Florida and across the Atlantic to Great Britain and France. He created artwork wherever he found an interesting subject. After many years, he decided to stop his illustrations to concentrate on his oil paintings and watercolors. He exhibited at the Boston Art Club for a while and later switched to Knoedler & Co. in New York City.
On one of his trips, he visited Hudson Valley, N.Y., where he was inspired by the simplicity of the people in the rural community of Hurley. “Snap the Whip” is a part of our print collection. It is one of his many artworks that he completed while in Hurley. It is of a group of boys playing the game “Crack the Whip” where they hold hands forming a long line that becomes a whip as players run in different directions. Usually, the end players fall off from the force created by the whip action. The event takes place in a grassy field with patches of wild flowers and a small school house in the background. It became a print in Harpers Weekly which Homer later turned into a popular oil painting.
"Homeward Bound" is another piece in our collection. It was inspired by Homer’s own Atlantic trip when he came back to the United States from Europe in the fall of 1867. Ships roll on large swells in the sea which requires good balance to navigate the ship's deck. This drawing leads the eye right through to the distant end of the ship because of the downward positioning of the ship. You can see individuals keeping great balance as the deck gives the awkward appearance of rolling with the swells of the sea. He captures the movement by cropping the first two women seated in the front.
“March Winds” in our current display appeared with another called “April Showers” in the April 2, 1859, issue of Harper's Weekly to depict the spring weather in the “temperate zone.” The piece shows the motion of the wind swirling through a street full of people. Clothing is blowing, the woman’s umbrella is reversed, hats are flying and even the dog is cowering to get away from the wind.
The McMinn County Living Heritage Museum is a nonprofit organization with a mission to collect, preserve and present artifacts, documents and other items related to the history of McMinn County and the region for the education and enrichment of its citizens and others.
For more information, visit our Facebook page, visit our website at www.livingheritagemuseum.org or call us at 423-745-0329.
