Today we received new technology equipment that was awarded to us from the Senior Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) and the Southeast Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability. We were one of three Southeast Tennessee senior centers that received this gift. We received a new laptop, wireless mouse, printer and scanner, Alexa, video projector and stand, and speakers. We were awarded this equipment so that our seniors can use technology to contact SHIP for help with their Medicare insurance using video conferencing, have telehealth appointments with their doctors, participate in educational sessions or webinars, have Zoom sessions with their families, check their email, and create benefit accounts such as My Medicare or Social Security online.
If you would like to use our new technology equipment for any of the above, please call the senior center or just stop by.
I just got back last week from a trip to Chicago with my son. We have decided that we will make a trip together yearly to spend some quality time with each other. The trip was amazing, and the weather couldn’t have been better. Chicago is a beautiful city and we were able to visit many places.
If you have listened to any news programs lately, you have probably been told that more and more people are now traveling, especially since many restrictions have been lifted that were in place because of COVID. There have been many delays with flights, and we experienced that ourselves. Our flight back to Knoxville was delayed numerous times. Almost every time I would check our boarding passes, it had been pushed back again.
Sometimes problems such as a delay with your scheduled flights cannot be avoided, but there are many problems that occur when you vacation that are preventable. It just takes a little planning. Hopefully these suggestions will make any future trips more enjoyable and without any problems.
You don’t have to stop traveling just because you are older. If anything, it is when you are older that travel means more — a lifetime of knowledge allows you to fully appreciate the new experiences you are having. After all, what did you work so hard for all those years?
You may be retired. You don’t have a job that you will worry about back home. There will be no phone calls from your office or emails to check. You don’t have to worry about your children, you don’t have to find childcare for them while you are away. This is the perfect time for travel.
But being older often means that you can’t travel the way you used to. There may be physical limitations you might need to work around. There also may be thieves just waiting to pounce on an older person. Hopefully, these tips for traveling for seniors will make your next trip more enjoyable.
• It all begins with planning. Recruit a family member to help if you don’t feel comfortable doing it yourself. You may want to use a travel agency to book your trip. They will do most of the planning themselves. AARP has a wonderful online program for traveling. They can plan and book your trip for you. Just go to www.aarp.org to get started.
• If you are doing the booking yourself, keep checking everyday with airlines. Flight costs change every day. When we are planning to fly somewhere, I start searching months in advance. I got a great deal on our flight to Chicago, but I purchased them months before the prices went up because of the fuel cost. The best advice is to book as early as possible. It is the same thing with hotels. The closer to your trip, the average cost of hotels will go up. Especially now since more people are beginning to travel, it is even more important to plan as early as possible.
• Book a non-stop flight. These are strongly preferred over connecting flights in order to keep from having a missed connection and to reduce the total travel time.
• Don’t forget to check with airline and travel agencies about senior discounts. If you are a member of AARP, you will have discounts on many flights, hotels, cruises, and rental cars.
• Be sure to check on disability options. If you have a disability, some airlines will let you select this option when booking. They may have designated seats for disabled travelers. You also will usually get to board the plane first if you have a disability, so be sure to let them know at the gate if you haven’t already. You can request wheelchair service at any airport. If there is a meal served on the plane, be sure to advise them about any dietary restrictions.
• Most all hotels have special rooms for the disabled. You will select that option at booking.
• Consider a cruise. Cruises can be enjoyed by all ages. Children, parents and seniors can enjoy things at the same time. Many with mobility issues love cruises because it seems like the attractions come directly to you. Instead of having to leave your hotel room and explore an unknown city, you can see the sights and enjoy fun activities right on the ship. Many cruise lines offer off-shore excursions designed for those with limited mobility.
• Protect yourself with travel insurance. This is highly recommended for older travelers especially for those with a chronic illness. You will be protected during those unforeseen events that may prevent you from taking your vacation.
Now you are ready to leave for your trip. Here are some important things to remember:
• Be sure to take all the proper documentation with you. You should have 3-4 copies of your passport, driver’s license, insurance cards, travel tickets and itinerary boarding passes. Place one copy in your carry-on, one in your checked luggage, another copy forwarded to your travel destination’s hotel and the last one left at home. You should also travel with any notes from your doctor that outline your exact conditions, needs, and any other important health information.
• It is recommended that seniors need to take as much care with their medications as they do with their money and passports. Don’t pack them in checked luggage and don’t leave them out in the open in your hotel room. Always be sure you have enough for an extra day or so just in case your arrival back at home is delayed. Always take your medications in the original container from the pharmacy.
• Don’t advertise your absence. Never put “clean my room” signs on your hotel door. This is just advertising that your room is empty. Instead, call the front desk and ask them to send someone to clean your room. Also, when you leave the house, leave a light on if possible and maybe even a radio playing. This way, thieves will think someone is at home.
And never, ever, post on social media that you are leaving your home. You don’t want to invite thieves to visit your home while you are away.
• Be careful what you travel with on your trip. Carrying items like nice jewelry, gold watches, and fancy cameras makes you a target for thieves. It is best for ladies not to carry a purse. If you must carry one, make sure it is a strap that can be worn over the shoulder. Men never should carry a wallet in their back pocket. Tuck the wallet into another pocket and, if possible, have it secured to a belt by a cord. Thieves also know that seniors are more likely to carry cash. Keep only small bills handy for food and souvenirs, and keep large bills out of sight. Never let anyone see where you keep your money.
• If your vacation plans include a trip to a theme park such as Disney World, Universal or even Dollywood, check with them about visitors with disabilities. They offer services that will make your visit more enjoyable, such as not having to wait in the long lines to enter a ride or an attraction. I used this service recently at Disney World because of my back problems. It made our vacation so much more enjoyable.
Traveling is something that everyone should get to experience whether it is close to home or on the other side of the world. Even if you have mobility problems, you shouldn’t miss out on this opportunity. Your destination will probably prove to be an escape, a freedom because of the new setting, environment, and opportunity.
If you would like more information about our center or any of our programs, please call 423-781-7632. Any senior from McMinn and surrounding counties is welcome at our center.
• July 22: 9 a.m. — Games; 9:30 a.m. — Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga; 10:30 a.m. — Eat Well Feel Well Nutrition Program with UT Extension Agency
• July 25: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Bingo; 11 a.m. — Candy Trivia
• July 26: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Name That Tune (Soul Music); 11 a.m. — Bible Study
• July 27: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m. — Summer Crafts
• July 28: Our Summer Cookout is being rescheduled to Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
• July 29: 9 a.m. — Games; 9:30 a.m. — Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga; 10:30 a.m. — Eat Well Feel Well Nutrition Program with UT Extension Agency
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
