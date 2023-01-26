The Athens Community Theatre (ACT) has announced its winter 2023 production, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s "School of Rock the Musical" - book by Julian Fellowes, lyrics by Glenn Slauter, and new music by Andrew Lloyd Webber.
"School of Rock" will run Feb. 10-19 with six performances. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10-11 and 17-18, performances are at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 12 and 19, matinees are at 2 p.m. at The Arts Center in Athens in the Sue E. Trotter Black Box Theater.
According to a news release, "Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 'School of Rock the Musical' is a new hit musical based on the much-loved film of the same name. The story follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star, who decides to earn an extra bit of cash by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight–A pupils into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. But can he get them to the Battle of the Bands without their parents and the school’s headmistress finding out? The show, featuring a live kids’ rock band, is a loving testimony to the transforming power of music."
Bailey Dufty is Dewey opposite Lindsey Kimball as Rosalie. Athens Community Theatre welcomes Chris Gillenwaters in his ACT debut as Ned Schneedbly and Alex Lauterbach as Patty Di Marco.
The cast of students, many performing with ACT for the first time, includes: Raegan Graves (Summer Hathaway), Landon Plemons (Zack Mooneyham), Devin Arnwine (Tomika), Holland Borwick (Laurie), Maylei Grissom (Katie), Emma Stratton (Freddie), Bekah Davis (Marcy), Grace Queen-Huston (Shonelle), Grace Huff (Martie), Isaac Ensley (Mason), Cooper Howard (Billy), Wyatt Graves (James), Tyler Jacobs (Joey), Lauren Duggan (Sophie), Sarah Hinkle (Stacey), Kabree Chase (Maggie) and A.J. Orozco (Snake/Jack).
The adult ensemble includes a mix of ACT veterans and newcomers: Chrissy Baker, Kelly Borwick, Melonie Carideo, Paul Carideo, Brittany Duggan, Cody Hensley, Susan Hinkle, Jimmy Jacobs, Jimmy Kirkland, Zyan Kirkland, Charity Lawson, Alex Sharp, Maddie Watts, Christen Webb, and Michael Webb.
"School of Rock" is directed by ACT veteran Traci McKenzie with music direction by ACT orchestra veteran and bassist with local band September Song, Joe Littleton, and vocal direction by Emerson McKenzie. Melonie Carideo is choreographer, Larae Graves is assistant director, Lisa Littleton is stage manager, Bob Borwick is acting coach, and the show is produced by Lauren Brown.
Tickets are available online at athensartscouncil.org, over the phone, or in person at The Arts Center. Adult tickets are $20 and student tickets are $15.
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s "School of Rock the Musical" is sponsored by Valley Oil Company. All Athens Community Theatre productions are sponsored by Dogwood Dental Care, Grover Thurman, CPA, Kiwanis Club of Athens, Muddy Waters Wine & Spirits Two, Starr Regional Medical Center, and Willhite and Mitchell, PLLC. All performances presented by Athens Area Council for the Arts are sponsored by Friendly City Festivals. Edward Jones of Athens, Tennessee Valley Authority, Willsonthropic, Inc., and Mintie C. Willson, as well as Wolfenden Family Pharmacies are AACA premiere sponsors and support all programming, as does the Tennessee Arts Commission.
More information about this and all programs of AACA is available at www.athensartscouncil.org or over the phone at 423-745-8781. Staff is available via phone or in person at The Arts Center, located at 320 North White Street in Athens, during office hours, which are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
