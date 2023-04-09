Members of the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum Guild are busy getting ready for the 2023 Trash and Treasure Sale with items already arranged in a decorative way at the annex in preparation for more incoming.
Shopping at this sale has been a special adventure for many people who have found their “treasure.” The unique items that are donated to this sale truly support the saying, “someone’s trash is someone else’s treasure.” The event will take place at two locations and is sponsored by the Hugh M. Willson Family Foundation. All proceeds from the sale are given to the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum.
Furniture, lamps, jewelry and accessories will be found in the lower level of the museum at 522 West Madison Avenue and all other items will be located at the Museum Annex - just a short walk from the museum at 408 West Washington Avenue. Both locations will be full of items waiting to be purchased and only a short walk from each other. There will be signs that will help you know where to park and how to access the buildings. Special displays will be coordinated into categories to accent the sale.
NOTE: Due to fire marshal restrictions on building capacity, there may be times when you will need to wait in line to enter the sale.
This sale is always a great success due to the wonderful donations received from the public. The guild will receive donated items during the week of April 19-22 beginning Wednesday, April 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Thursday, April 20, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, April 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Furniture will be accepted at the museum lower-level location.
Items the guild cannot take are books, office furniture, furniture needing repair, old tube TVs (flat screen is OK), clothing, half-empty paint cans, liquids, mattresses and box springs, bed pillows, exercise equipment, non-working electronics, pianos or organs, unframed mirrors, broken toys and car seats. All other items are accepted.
“Premiere Night” is Tuesday, April 25, from 5 to 8 p.m. at both locations. Tickets are $10 for early buying privileges. Purchases will be made separately at each location, so be sure to bring more than one check if you plan to pay for your items that way. You will be given a “Where to Find Your Treasurers” card that will tell you locations. Also, your hand will be stamped at whatever location you enter to allow you free access for the evening at both locations. There will be cookies and water available while you enjoy this opportunity to find that rare item before the regular sale begins.
The remaining sale days are Wednesday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, April 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
All the guild members work hard at preparing all the items and showing them in categories that make it easier for shopping. Jim Lewis specializes in the lamp department. He is a semi-retired interior decorator. He examines all incoming lamps, fixes those that need some parts and finds an appropriate shade to finish dressing each one. He has traveled all over the country during his career of 51 years, including Central and South America. This year he has donated his storehouse of lamps and is introducing a collection of different types and styles. Glass, porcelain, ceramic, brass and pot medal types can be found among the many selections.
He is filled with knowledge of vintage décor and will tell you story after story about many different beautiful items he has seen during his career. He found a treasure at one of the museum’s sales a few years ago; a lamp that he absolutely loves and has in his home today. He suspects that it is a Russian Porcelain Urn, but it lacks a label. It is white with dark red striping and matches his décor wonderfully. It was priced at $20 and when he got it home, he found out it wholesaled for $400.
There are over 50 different styles of lamps donated for this sale. Some of them are in pairs while others uniquely stand alone. An interesting item available at this year’s sale is an antique Chinese porcelain hat or wig stand that has been made into a lamp. The Chinese wore hats and wigs and would use the stand to set their piece on at night.
The McMinn County Living Heritage Museum is a nonprofit organization with a mission to collect, preserve and present artifacts, documents and other items related to the history of McMinn County and the region for the education and enrichment of its citizens and others.
For more information, visit our Facebook page, visit our website at www.livingheritagemuseum.org or call us at 423-745-0329.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.