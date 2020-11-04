Even though our activities at the senior center have been limited for the time being, we have had a busy week.
Food boxes from the USDA Farmers to Families food program were delivered to our Meals-on-Wheels participants. Then we packed individual Halloween treat bags that were handed out during our frozen food box pick-up on Friday.
We plan to host our first in-person activity at the senior center on Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. We will have a car-park bingo event. We will call bingo from the front of the building for players in the comfort of their cars.
With the surge of COVID-19 cases locally, it is not recommended to gather in a large group. Our seniors’ health is our number one priority. Watch here next week for more information about this event.
Until I started working at the senior center, I had no clue just how common falls were among adults 65 and older. According to the CDC, at least one-third of all older adults will fall each year. Some research states that it is as high as 40%.
They assume the number is actually higher because many who fall do not tell anyone and go unrecognized by family members. Here are some other statistics about falls:
• One out of every five falls results in a serious injury such as a broken bone or head injury.
• Each year, 2.8 million older people are treated in emergency departments for fall injuries.
• Over 800,000 patients each year are hospitalized because of a fall injury, most often because of a head injury or hip fracture.
• Each year at least 300,000 older people are hospitalized for hip fractures.
• More than 95% of hip fractures are caused by falling.
• Falls are the most common cause of traumatic brain injury.
• The direct medical costs for fall injuries exceed $31 billion each year.
• About half of older people who fall will fall again within six months.
• Falls account for 25% of all hospital admissions and 40% of all nursing home admissions. Forty percent of those admitted to a nursing home do not return to independent living and 25% die within a year.
• Many seniors who fall do not have an injury, but 47% of those are not able to get up without assistance.
There are other results of falls other than injuries. For the 47% of seniors who fall and are not able to get up, the period of time spent immobile often affects their health.
Muscle cell breakdown starts to occur within 30-60 minutes of compression due to falling. Dehydration, pressure sores, hypothermia and pneumonia are other complications that may result.
Falls with or without injury also can affect their quality of life. Many older adults fear falling and as a result limit their activities and social engagements.
This can result in physical decline, depression, social isolation and feeling of helplessness.
There are many risk factors that contribute to falling. The following according to the CDC are common:
• Lower body weakness.
• Vitamin D deficiency.
• Difficulties with walking and balance.
• Use of medications that affect balance and how steady you are on your feet.
• Vision problems.
• Foot pain or poor footwear.
• Home hazards such as broken or uneven steps, throw rugs or clutter that can be tripped over.
• No handrails along stairs or in the bathroom.
Many falls can be prevented. The following are some ways that lower a person’s risk of becoming injured by a fall.
• Talk to your doctor to evaluate your risk for falling and talk with them about specific things you can do.
• Ask your doctor to review your medications to see if any might be making you dizzy or sleepy.
• Ask your doctor about taking vitamin D supplements.
• Do exercises that make your legs stronger and improve your balance. Tai Chi and yoga are good examples of this kind of exercise. If standing while exercising is a problem, there are many exercises that you can do while sitting.
• Have your eyes checked by an eye doctor at least once each year. Do not wear bifocals when you walk. You may want to get a pair of glasses that are better for walking.
• Get rid of things you could trip over. Remove any clutter that causes a possibility of tripping. Be sure throw rugs are not in an area that could cause falling. You can put double faced tape on the back of throw rugs that can keep the rug from sliding.
• Add grab bars in your tub or shower and next to the toilet. They are available in almost all home improvement stores and are reasonably priced. A non-skid bath mat in the shower or tub can also prove to prevent falls.
• Make sure your home has plenty of light. Add more lighting or brighter light bulbs.
• Store clothing, dishes, food and other necessities within reach so you will not have to climb on anything.
• Immediately clean up spilled liquids, grease or food.
• Wear sensible shoes. They should fit properly with non-skid soles.
• Talk with your doctor to see if assistive devices such as walkers or canes could aid in preventing falls.
Getting help after a fall can improve the chance of survival by 80%. All of us have probably seen the television commercial where the elderly lady has fallen and she says “Help. I’ve fallen and can’t get up.”
The commercial was for a medical alert system. These systems are usually worn around the neck or wrist. Someone who needs help from a fall or other home emergency will use the device to summon an operator who will determine if emergency services are necessary and will have them come to their aid.
Some companies that supply this device are Life Alert, ADT and Medical Guardian. You can also purchase a medical alert system at Target and Walmart. Your pharmacy should also have information about these.
And finally, if you fall be sure to discuss the fall with your doctor, even if you are not hurt. Some causes of falls can be treated or corrected. Falls can be a sign of a new medical problem such as diabetes or changes in blood pressure. It can also be a sign of vision problems you may not even be aware of.
Falls are not an inevitable part of life, even as you get older. Don’t put off talking to your doctor about the possibility of falls and take action at home to prevent possible falls.
The action you take today just very well might help prevent a life changing situation.
Sue Walker may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.