E.G. Fisher Public Library is hosting
Valentine’s-themed
programs this week before Valentine’s
Day to celebrate and create crafts with and for loved ones.
There are programs for all ages and all programs are free.
• Children’s Valentine’s Workshop — Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 4 p.m.
Children around the ages of 6-11 are invited to the community room at the library for
Valentine’s rock painting.
There will be different colored tempera paint available for kids to use to paint the rocks.
Rocks and other
materials will be provided.
• Teen Valentine’s Workshop — Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 4 p.m.
Teens are invited to the community room at the library to create
yarn hearts out of cardboard.
There will be different colored yarns to make a variety of patterns.
The yarn will get wrapped around a cut-out cardboard heart
to create different designs.
This is not a knitting/crotchet craft.
The age recommendation is 12-17.
• Baby Bookworms Storytime — Thursday, Feb. 10, at 10:30 a.m.
Join families with babies ages birth-2 for a Valentine’s-themed Storytime.
Baby Storytime will also have a craft
project after the reading. With the help of caregivers, babies will get the chance to paint a salt-dough ornament using their hands or thumbs to make a heart.
• Fisher Films — Thursday, Feb. 10, at 4 p.m.
The featured movie will be “The Princess and the Frog.”
The entire family is invited to watch this rated G movie about a girl who meets a prince that changes their
lives.
Together in Louisiana, they go on a journey to get some answers.
• Toddler Storytime — Friday, Feb. 11, at 10:30 a.m.
This program will feature music, stories of love, bubbles and
more.
Toddler Storytime
will also have a Valentine’s-themed craft project.
Toddlers will get the chance to paint a salt-dough ornament.
They can create hearts out of their hands, thumbs, feet, or a regular paint brush.
Toddler Storytime is targeted to children ages 1-3 years old.
• Adult Valentine’s Workshop — Friday, Feb. 11, at 4 p.m.
Adults are invited
to the community room at the library to decorate sugar cookies and also
to learn how to make origami hearts and tulips.
• DIY Valentine Card Station for Donation — Each day until Saturday, Feb. 12, during regular operating hours
There will be a DIY Valentine Card Making Station all week for
anyone to stop by to make a card for the assisted living community.
The goal is to make 250 Valentine’s cards to be delivered on Valentine’s Day.
For more information, please visit E.G. Fisher Public Library’s website at www.fisherlibrary.org; www.facebook.com/E.G.FisherPublicLibr
ary/; or call 423-745-7782.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.