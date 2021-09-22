It is a well-known fact that most of us do not remember what we dream about. I was wondering if you recalled less of your dreams as you get older. After much research, I have found that being able to recall your dreams decreases with age. The things I found out about dreams was very interesting and I would like to share some things I learned.
Dreams can be entertaining, weird, or disturbing. Dreams are basically stories or images our mind creates. Most people dream four to six times each night. They may make you feel sad, happy, or afraid. Some may be totally off the wall and others may make perfect sense. Some researchers say dreams are just activities of the brain that have no purpose and some say that dreams are necessary for mental, emotional and physical health.
Most dreams occur in REM (rapid eye movement) sleep. REM sleep is the deepest stage of sleep that occurs during about 25% of your sleep. You become less sensitive to outside stimuli, breathing slows and muscles relax, and the heart rate becomes more regular. In one study, a researcher woke up some subjects just as they were drifting into REM sleep. They found that these people who were not allowed to dream experienced increased tension, anxiety, depression, difficulty concentrating, lack of coordination, and weight gain.
Besides needing to dream for our mental and physical health, dreams also do other things for us. Dreams have shown to help us solve our problems. They also incorporate our memories. It is probably a good chance that you have dreamed about something that you haven’t remembered in a very long time. Sometimes you may have gone to bed with a problem and wake up with a solution. Your dreaming probably had a hand in that.
Many people say that our dreams have a particular meaning. Some experts say that our dreams have no connection to our real emotions or thought. They are just strange stories that don’t relate to normal life. Others say our dreams may reflect our own underlying thoughts and feelings, our deepest desires, fears, and concerns and that by interpreting our dreams, we may be able to gain insight into our lives and ourselves. Some people may dream they are falling off a cliff or being chased. Most experts can agree that this can come about by the stress in your life. I have a personal story that I can relate this to. When my father was killed in an automobile accident, every night for some time I had dreams where he was in a different situation in which he needed help and I was unable to help him. I have no doubt that what I was going through was the reason for these dreams. Experts also agree that dreams are unique to an individual person and there is no reason to rely on dream dictionaries that will give you a reason for a particular dream. No one can say for sure what dreams mean, but many people can find meaning in their dreams just as I did.
Some people also think that dreams can come true. If a dream seems to come true, it is usually because of coincidence, faulty memory or an unconscious tying together of known information. Sometimes dreams can motivate us to act in a certain way which can change the future. For instance, if you dream about getting hit by a car while crossing the road, your dreams can help you to remember to be more careful so that your dream will not become a reality.
Have you ever wished that you could control your dreams? There may very well be a way to do this. There is some information that I have found from an independent researcher, Hanna Lundgren, author and professor at American University. She did an experiment in which the subjects were given certain foods and she noted how these foods affected your dreams. She says that the type of food you eat prior to sleeping does in fact affect your dreams. Eating anything close to bedtime increases the activity of your metabolism which causes your brain to stay active, making it more likely for nightmares or vivid dreams to occur. The following is a list of certain foods and what kind of dreams that they influence:
1. Popcorn
Eaten before bed, popcorn increases the vividness and recall of dreams.
2. Cheese and other dairy products
By eating cheese or dairy products late at night, you will produce better overall dreams.
3. Spicy foods such as peppers or Sriracha sauce
These and other spicy foods promote nightmares and violent dreams if eaten right before you go to bed.
4. Cabbage or brussel sprouts
Cabbage-like foods can actually make you smell things in your dreams.
5. Apple cider vinegar
If you take a spoonful of vinegar at night, you can have very realistic dreams.
Another study comes from National Geographic. They say that you can control dreams by smelling a certain odor. Smelling roses can cause you to have rosier dreams. If you smell rotten eggs before bedtime, you will have unpleasant dreams. This is explained in this way: If an odor has a strong effect on your emotions while you are awake, it makes sense for it to have a strong effect on you when you are asleep.
Sometimes I wish I could remember my dreams. The average person forgets about 95-99% of their dreams and it’s even more as you age. Seems like I only remember the goofy ones such as when I was in a purple limousine at a busy intersection in Nashville, when I got out and sprayed whipped cream all over the limo. There is a way you can remember more dreams. Before you go to bed, tell yourself you want to remember your dream. If you think about a dream just after you wake up, write it down immediately in a dream journal. Record it early while it’s still fresh. Sometimes you may even look back on a dream and it might provide insight on why you had that dream or the meaning of it. Try not to let age decide whether or not you remember your dreams.
There have been a couple of very interesting things that have happened to me and maybe you could try this. I have awakened from having a very pleasing dream. I did not want the dream to end, so I made myself go back to sleep and the same dream continued. I tried to find some research on continuing a dream and I found that this is possible. Try this sometime, it really works!
We are excited about some of our activities coming to the center. If you are over the age of 50, you are invited to join us. Please call for more information.
• Friday, Sept. 24: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Joanna Fiochetta; 11 a.m. — Nutrition with UT Extension Agency
• Monday, Sept. 27: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga
• Tuesday, Sept. 28: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Patty Parks; 11 a.m. — Health Talk with Janis Wenzel
• Wednesday, Sept. 29: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m. — Birdwatching Club (If you are interested, please call to reserve a space so enough materials can be available.)
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
