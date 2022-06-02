Just a reminder that there will be Medicare counseling by SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program) — a free service provided by the State of Tennessee. A representative will be at the center on June 23 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Call the center as soon as possible if you need an appointment.
We still can add anyone that would like to receive free boxes of frozen meals that we give out each Thursday. Each box contains five frozen meals as well as fruit, snacks, and milk. Call the center at 423-781-7632 and leave a message if you are interested. The only requirement is that you are at least 60 years of age and you or someone would be able to pick up the boxes weekly.
Everyone probably knows that I love the springtime, but with the warmer temperatures, there are a few things that I could live without. I love to work outside in my vegetable garden and flowers. For some reason, mosquitoes have decided that I make a good meal for them and I don’t mean my cooking. Seems as though I can’t go outside anytime of the day now without getting several bites. I thought I would do some research to see just why I have become a mosquito magnet.
Approximately 20% of people are especially irresistible to mosquitoes. Here are several reasons why mosquitos may be attracted to you:
• Mosquitoes use their eyes to target victims. They are very visible, especially in the later afternoon. Wearing dark and very bright colors such as red makes you easier to spot. Wearing light colors will help mosquitoes not to spot you so easily.
• It’s all about blood and nectar for mosquitoes. Adult mosquitoes survive on nectar for nourishment, but females rely on the protein in our blood for the production of eggs. People with Type O blood are found to be twice as attractive to mosquitoes than those with Type A. Type B people were in the middle. In addition, 85% of people produce a secretion that signals what blood type they are.
• Mosquitoes love carbon dioxide. They can sense carbon dioxide up to 160 feet away. The more you exhale, the more attractive you become. Larger people exhale more. Since people exhale through the nose and mouth, mosquitoes are attracted to our heads, which explains why mosquitoes seem to always buzz around your face.
• Mosquitoes have a nose for other scents. They can sniff down victims through the lactic acid, uric acid, ammonia, and other compounds emitted in sweat. A hot sweaty human must seem quite delicious to them.
• The bacteria on one’s skin can play a role in bringing on the mosquitoes as well. Our skin is naturally full of microscopic life, and the whole group creates a distinct fragrance. In one study, a group of men were divided into those who were highly attractive to mosquitoes and those who were not. The delicious ones had more of certain microbes on their skin than the unattractive ones. The bacteria factor could explain why some mosquitoes are drawn to ankles and feet, an especially ripe source of bacteria.
• Who knew mosquitoes had a taste for beer? Researchers found that significantly more mosquitoes landed on study participants after drinking a 12-ounce beer than before. They figured that it was due to increased ethanol content in sweat and skin temperature from consuming beer.
Now here are some interesting facts about mosquitoes and how you can help to avoid them.
• There are around 3,500 species of mosquitoes, but only a couple hundred feast on human blood.
• Mosquitoes are the deadliest creatures on earth! More deaths are associated with mosquitoes than any other living thing on the planet. Mosquitoes may carry any number of deadly diseases, including malaria, dengue fever, yellow fever, Zika, and encephalitis. Mosquitoes also carry heart worms, which can be fatal to your dog.
• An adult mosquito may live 5-6 months. Few probably make it that long, given our tendency to slap them when they land on us. Most adult females live for two to three weeks. They can winter in your garage. Eggs can dry out for eight months and still hatch.
• A mosquito will average a flight speed of only 1 to 1.5 miles per hour, even though their wings beat 300-600 times per second. If they ran a race with butterflies, locusts, and honeybees, they would always lose.
• Most mosquitoes emerge from their watery breeding ground and stay pretty close to home. Your mosquitoes are basically your and your neighbor’s problem. Some varieties can fly only about 100 yards.
• Just a few inches of water is all it takes for a female to deposit her eggs. The mosquito larvae develop quickly in birdbaths, roof gutters, and old tires dumped in vacant lots. Some can even breed in puddles left after it rains. If you want to keep mosquitoes under control around your home, you need to be vigilant about dumping any standing water every few days.
• Many people purchase bug zappers to kill mosquitoes. The truth is that the light they give off attracts gnats, beetles, and even wasps. But because mosquitoes are attracted by CO2, the zappers don’t work on them very well. Mosquito repellants for your yard and yourself may be the easiest and most cost-effective way to go. Mosquito repellants that you spray on your skin before you go outside work very well to keep mosquitos away. See below for a homemade recipe for outdoor mosquito repellant.
• Mosquito saliva from the female, which lubricates the proboscis to glide into the skin, is responsible for the itching and the bump on your skin. The saliva induces an allergic reaction from her victim’s immune system. Not everyone is allergic to mosquito saliva.
• Mosquitoes have benefited science. Scientists have learned ways to design less painful hypodermic needles, strategies to make needle insertion easier and have created insertion guides to better place tiny electrodes into the brain by studying mosquitoes.
• The Centers for Disease Control list only four chemicals as being effective for repelling mosquitoes: DEET, Picaridin, Lemon Eucalyptus Oil, and IR3535.
• Some scientists think that eliminating mosquitoes wouldn’t be such a bad thing. Others aren’t so sure. They worry about the effects on the ecosystem of the loss of an insect that is eaten by spiders, salamanders, frogs, fish, and other insects.
• Wear your mask outside. This may help with lessening the amount of carbon dioxide that you breathe out that the mosquitoes are attracted to.
If you want to make your own natural mosquito repellant, you will need these items: Wide mouth pint jar, lemon and lime slices, floating tea candle, rosemary and/or basil, and lemon eucalyptus oil. Place a couple of lemon and lime slices and a few sprigs of rosemary or basil in your jar. Fill the jar with water. Add about 7-10 drops of lemon eucalyptus oil. Put your tea candle on top. Light the candle and place outside for five minutes before you go outside.
You can also make you own insect repellant lotion. Put 1/3 cup of coconut oil and 1/3 cup of shea butter in a bowl. Add 2-3 drops of Lemongrass Essential Oil and 4-5 drops of Lemon Eucalyptus Oil and mix well. Rub this on your skin before going outside. Store in a container with a lid.
If you really want to keep from getting bitten from mosquitoes, try some of these tips. You can keep them at bay with a little work.
Don’t let these pesky insects keep you from enjoying the beautiful world we have been given.
June is National Dairy Month. We have all kinds of activities related to dairy products this month. You can check out our Facebook page for our daily activities. Here are some other activities coming soon:
• June 3: 9 a.m. — Familiar Pairs Bingo; 10 a.m. — Familiar Pairs Bingo; 11 a.m. — Flavored Vinegar
• June 6: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m. — Philly Cheesesteaks
• June 7: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Name That Tune with Humana; 11 a.m. — Artichoke Days
• June 8: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m. — Sugar Daddies
• June 10: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Egg Rolls and Iced Tea; 10:30-11:30 a.m. — Nutrition Class with the UT Extension Agency
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.