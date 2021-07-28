Jason Eskridge — an R&B/soul artist from Nashville — will headline the fifth Sounds of Summer show of the season this Saturday at 7 p.m.
Sounds of Summer is Athens’ free summer concert series in its ninth season presenting music in Downtown Athens. Presenting partners Friendly City Festivals and Athens Area Council for the Arts are presenting 10 evenings of live music every other Saturday until Pumpkintown on Oct. 9.
Eskridge began his career as a mechanical engineer until he moved to Nashville, where he currently lives, to pursue his lifelong passion of making music as a career. Since moving to Nashville, he has served as a studio vocalist for such acts as Lyle Lovett, Randy Travis, Jonny Lang, Nicole C. Mullen, Marc Broussard, eLi, Micah Dalton, Grits, Verbs, Circadian Rhythm, Sammy Ward, DJ Maj, and Toby Mac. He has also traveled opening or singing backup for Lyle Lovett, Amos Lee, and many others and has been featured as a guest vocalist. He has also had the opportunity to take his music abroad as he has traveled to South Africa, Amsterdam, and England.
According to a news release, “Jason’s desire as a musician is to create music that causes the listener to love God, love themselves, love their fellow man, think harder, think deeper, think broader, laugh until they cry, laugh when they want to cry, try something new, remember something old, and ultimately live life to the fullest.
Eskridge has performed a few times in Athens at private events and for the Athens Area Council for the Arts’ Arts Gala.
“Each time crowds have been moved by the quality musicianship as well as the diverse repertoire of the group which includes Motown, blues, soul, and originals,” stated the news release.
Eskridge and his five-piece band are the only performing group for the July 31 Sounds of Summer and will play from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
The remaining lineup for 2021 Sounds of Summer is as follows with all concerts beginning at 7 p.m. at Market Park Pavilion in Downtown Athens:
• Aug. 14 — Lera Lynn, a singer-songwriter known for her recurring role on HBO’s “True Detective,” plays a stripped-down set with her trio.
• Aug. 28 — David Gerald performs Detroit blues.
• Sept. 11 — Kinslee Melhorn hosts a Writers in the Round featuring Anna McElroy and She’s Alaska.
• Sept. 25 — MENDINGWALL plays Americana originals.
• Oct. 9 — Chris Hennessee, a country artist with regional ties, closes the season at Pumpkintown.
Event organizers ask attendees to follow CDC/Health Department recommendations as they decide whether to participate in public events.
Friendly City Festivals and Athens Area Council for the Arts receive support from the Tennessee Arts Commission and McMinn County Tourism, as well as contributions from corporate and individual sponsors. Refer to friendlycityfes tivals.com for a full list of event sponsors and additional details about Sounds of Summer and other local festivals. Festival updates will also be shared regularly via Facebook at www.face book.com/SOSAthen sTN
