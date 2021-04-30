Now that we have had Dogwood winter, we only have to wait for Blackberry winter to arrive and then we can put out our tomato plants. I am glad to see that Athens scheduled a cleanup for spring trash pickup. I have a different clean up problem being the debris in my yard.
I have tall trees around my home, so I have lots of leaf litter and sticks on the ground and also a few limbs that need picking up. I also have a tree that I am determined to have removed. This tree is a Sweet Gum. It was beautiful until it decided to produce balls; it’s about 25 years old. This tree drops so many now that it is hard to walk outside the sunroom. I know that the star-shaped leaves give a rainbow of color in the fall. The Sweet Gum porcupine balls are covered in small barbs. The balls are not edible, but can be used in crafts. The only thing I like about this tree now is that it holds my bird feeder.
I also have an abundance of winter weeds. All those dried leaves, branches and debris are not good for your garden. You don’t want to invite pests, diseases and weeds into your landscape. That’s why you need to do a spring cleanup and get rid of these unwanted items.
Spring is the best time for your plants to start growing and you can encourage that by pruning branches and stems. But before you go hunting for your tools, hold on a second. Wait till the daytime temperatures are consistently above 50 degrees Fahrenheit. That’s because beneficial insects like native bees, lacewings and parasitic wasps hibernate in the branches and stems of plants during winter and they’ll come out once the weather is warm enough in spring.
You can prune your perennial plants to ground level so they can start growing again. If you have flowering shrubs and trees, it’s best to wait till after they bloom before pruning since you will be cutting off your spring flowers. Trim evergreen plant branches so they grow in the right direction.
Spring is the best time to remove weeds like tap-rooted dandelions and invasive violets from the garden. They may pull up easily if the roots are not too deep. But for deep-rooted weeds, it’s best to use a tool to get the roots out. Otherwise, you’ll slow down the growth of the weeds, but not eliminate them. Keep a small bucket nearby and throw the weeds into it as you pull them out. You could add the weeds to your compost pile if you know the temperature will kill them. But if you don’t, it’s best to be safe and throw the weed plants away. Once you’re done removing the weeds, it’s good to cover the soil with mulch. This will help prevent any remaining weed roots and seeds from growing out of the soil. Mulch is number one if you want a garden that’s easy to maintain. Mulch is a thick layer of organic or inorganic material that you add on top of your soil. The main idea is that it creates an environment that is good for the soil and the plants. Adding a layer of mulch to your garden helps regulate the heat in the soil. When it’s hot, it’ll keep the soil cool and when it’s cold, it’ll keep heat trapped in. Mulch will help keep the moisture in the soil and prevent it from quick evaporation. It also helps smother the weed seeds that might be present in the soil. If the mulch is organic, it’ll add nutrients and organic material to the soil when it breaks down.
You can use several organic and inorganic materials as mulch. This includes leaves, grass clippings, wood chips, bark chips, straw, hay, cardboard, newspaper, rocks, gravel, plastic sheets, landscape fabric and even rubber mulch.
A garden is not only about the plants. There are a ton of other things you need to take care of as well. This could be walkways, patios, flagstones, pavers, fences, drip lines and irrigation systems. I have a gate that has worked out of its hinge that needs replacing. Check the drip lines and irrigation systems in the garden to make sure they are working fine. If you have furniture on the patio, wash it using a hose then brush with soapy water to remove scum. Clean leaves and debris from your deck, patio and porch and remember to check the corners and crevices.
Spring cleanup sounds like a lot of work, but it’s not as bad as having to wash windows, clean rugs or tidy cabinets. At least you get to be outside.
Gayle Fisher is a master gardener for the state of Tennessee, as well as an accredited National Flower Show judge. A student consultant for landscape design, she has served as an officer in District IV Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs and is a member of the American Horticultural Society. She can be reached at gaylesf@tds.net
