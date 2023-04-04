Sandra Burn Boyd and Cathy Burn Allen, sisters and owners of the Crescent Sock Company, shared the legacy of their fourth-generation family-owned business, for which they are the first women to run, at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum. A third sister, Pat Burn Cotton, is connected to the company, but not actively involved at this time.
The program was in recognition of Women’s History Month and took place on Thursday, March 23, with a showing of a recorded interview with the two sisters and then a time for questions after. It was sponsored by the C. Scott and Muriel Mayfield Family Foundation and the Hugh Willson Family Foundation.
The sock company is the oldest continually-run hosiery mill in the United States and produces high-quality socks. It was founded by their great-grandfather, James L. Burn, in 1902 with a purpose to provide jobs to people in the area and it still serves the community with the same values.
The mill was built next to the railroad in Niota so that materials could be shipped and received easily. A fire burned the mill down in 1966, but with the help of employees and the Athens Hosiery Mill, the company was able to make every order and rebuild a new mill.
The current mill is on Highway 11 as you enter Niota from Sweetwater.
Their father, “Bill” Burn, was the chief operating officer at the time and was known to say, “We were really out of business, but I was too stubborn to admit it.”
He was protective of who would end up running his company. He had no sons, only three daughters. He just felt it was not the job for a woman. Sandra and Cathy explain that it was the “mentality of that age.”
After their father’s passing, they saw the opportunity to step in and run the company and took it without looking back. Cathy is the president and chief operating officer and Sandra is the executive vice president. Cathy was also voted chairman of the National Hosiery Association — a position that her father held while he ran the company.
“It was an honor,” she said.
They remember their father’s influence was to be responsible and have a good work ethic.
He always told them to “take responsibility for what you do.”
He had a get up and get going work ethic desire to get things done. He was described as a wonderful man who treated people very well; he knew the name of everyone who worked for him and many sought his advice. They fondly remember him as always having socks in his car.
The secret of the survival of this company is determination.
Cathy added “being stubborn, too.”
There have been many challenges through the years; one big one is the rapid technology changes that have converted the plant to automation. No longer are the vintage sock knitting machines that we display in the museum exhibit endowed by their father many years ago even used.
They claim their stubbornness comes from their great-grandmother, Febb Ensminger Burn, whom they uphold as a big part of their legacy. Cathy described her as a good down-to-earth person, motivated to take care of her family. She did work at the Niota Depot and ran the farm after her husband, James, died from typhoid fever in 1916. She realized that men who worked for her could not read, but could vote, when she could read, but was not allowed to vote.
It was 1920 and the women’s suffrage issue was on the horizon. She was upset by a speech she read by Chandler that was “bitter” and she decided to write her son, Harry T. Burn, a letter. He was serving in the state legislature as the state representative for McMinn County. As she went through the daily family news with him, she added her concern about how he would vote on women’s suffrage.
“Hurrah and vote for suffrage and don’t keep them in doubt … Don’t forget to be a good boy and help Mrs. Catt with her ‘Rats.’ Is she the one that put rat in ratification, Ha!”
She was referring to Carrie Chapman Catt, president of the National American Woman Suffrage Association. Burn kept her letter in his shirt pocket while casting his vote in favor of women’s suffrage. His vote made Tennessee the needed 36th state to ratify the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution giving women the right to vote.
The company honored Febb by designing a special line of socks for the 100th anniversary of the vote called “Febb’s Boutique.” The socks have inspirational sayings on them. The proceeds from the socks went to Advocates for Women’s and Kid’s Equality (A.W.A.K.E.) — a nonprofit that helps women and children in need. They also sponsor the Febb Ensminger Burn Woman of the Year Award through the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce.
The McMinn County Living Heritage Museum is a nonprofit organization with a mission to collect, preserve and present artifacts, documents and other items related to the history of McMinn County and the region for the education and enrichment of its citizens and others.
For more information, visit our Facebook page, visit our website at www.livingheritagemuseum.org or call us at 423-745-0329.
