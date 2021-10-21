The Athens Area Council for the Arts (AACA) has announced auditions for the live return of “Evening with the Stars, a Community Showcase of Talent,” on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 6 p.m. at The Arts Center in Athens.
The performance of “Evening with the Stars” is Friday, Nov. 12, at 7:30 p.m., also at The Arts Center. This show is the first event in AACA’s 2021-2022 House Blend Concert Series.
“Evening with the Stars,” directed by Andrew Kimball, is an annual event that features auditioned talent from around the region. Performers are invited to audition using one or two representative samples of their repertoire. An emphasis is placed on performances with live accompaniment, and AACA House Band September Song will provide backup support. A piano accompanist will also be available.
Performances of all types are welcome, including singers, dancers, short monologues or dialogues, comedy, juggling, magic, and other types of performance art.
A mask is required in The Arts Center, regardless of vaccination status, though performers may remove their mask to audition. For updates on current COVID-19 protocols, visit www.athensartscouncil.org/covid-protocols/
Participants must be available for a dress rehearsal on Thursday, Nov. 11, and one additional rehearsal the week of Nov. 1. Contact The Arts Center by phone at 423-745-8781 or athensartscouncil.org for more information.
Sponsorship support for this event comes from Wilson Construction. All AACA performances are sponsored by The Retirement Guys. All AACA programs are sponsored by Edward Jones of Athens, Willsonthropic, Inc., and Wolfenden Family Pharmacies, and supported by the National Endowment for the Arts and Tennessee Arts Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.