We would like to recognize Tri-County Center for partnering with us with many projects. Each week, employee Brenda Camp brings a group of high school students to practice job skills. Everyone enjoys having these young people at the center. Several different groups of Tri-County clients deliver for our Meals-on-Wheels program. They deliver on four different routes in Etowah and Athens each week. The Meals-on-Wheels seniors love seeing them each week. We want to thank Tri-County Center for helping us in so many ways.
Last week, we talked about ways seniors can accomplish their spring cleaning without much effort. This week, we will discuss things you probably never knew about germs and learn about certain places in your home that you might have never thought to keep clean.
If you are like most people, you are probably tired of hearing about germs. Unfortunately, we are at a place where it is very important to be thinking about avoiding germs the best that you can.
Germs are the group of microorganisms that cause disease. Germs include bacteria, viruses, fungi, and protozoa. Seniors 60 and up need to very cautious about these germs because they can get seriously ill if exposed to certain germs. The reason is that people in that age group’s immune system weakens with age. Also, many in that age group have underlying health conditions that make it harder to cope and recover with the disease.
We all know how important it is to avoid being exposed to the COVID virus. There are many germs beside coronavirus that can make you sick. These are the common household germs that can make you sick: Staphylococcus aureus, or staph, yeast and mold, salmonella, Escherichia coli, or E. Coli, and fecal matter.
It is important to avoid germs anywhere as much as possible. The following will tell you where germs may hide in your home and how to get rid of them.
According to the Society of Microbiology, some bacteria can divide every 20 minutes with the right temperature and nutrients. Yes, that’s right, nutrients. Even germs have to eat.
You are probably by now saying that you do not have to worry about your house, you keep your house clean. The problem is that you cannot see germs. They may be in your home and you don’t know it. There are several factors that influence germ life such as: Surface type, living habits, lifestyle practices, and cleaning procedures. Hopefully you will gain some insight into how to cut down on these harmful bacteria.
According to Reader’s Digest, the following can be dirtier than a toilet seat. Fortunately, we can decrease the number of these germs with a little help.
• Your clean laundry. A load of underwear can transfer 100 million E. coli bacteria, the culprit behind diarrhea, to the washing machine, which becomes a breeding ground that can contaminate other clothing. Your toilet seat is too dry to support a very large bacterial population.
Solution: Disinfect your machine by washing a load of whites with bleach first or clean it with bleach once a month. Pour two cups of bleach into the detergent compartment and run empty on the hottest cycle before wiping dry. Leave the door open afterwards. To avoid spreading bacteria, wash underwear separately with hot water and color-safe bleach.
• Your cutting-board. The average cutting board has 200 times more fecal bacteria than a toilet seat. This is mostly due to raw meat, since many fecal bacteria originate in animal’s internal organs. The tiny grooves your knife leaves in the board is a good place for the germs to get cozy.
Solution: With wooden boards, clean it with liquid dish detergent and water then soak in a solution of two tablespoons of bleach per gallon of water.
• Your pet’s food bowl. If your dog licks a toilet seat, he’s picking up 295 bacteria per square inch. But if he licks the inside rim of his unclean dish, he just gobbled up 2,110 bacteria per square inch.
Solution: Wash all bowls after every meal with hot water and soap and scrub the surface in circles before rinsing.
• Your smartphone or tablet. Most studies have shown that phones are more than six times dirtier than toilet seats. Each phone had an average of 1,479 bacteria compared to 220 on toilet seats. Every time you touch something, you are transferring all the germs to your phone. A leather phone case that doubled as a wallet was the biggest offender, carrying 17 times more germs than the toilet.
Solution: Clean your electronic screens with screen wipes or a damp, soft cloth and leave them out of the bathroom!
• Your carpet. Bacteria love munching on dead skin cells. Considering that the average person sheds about 1.5 million every hour, that turns your rugs into a fine dining experience when you add food particles, pet dander, and pollen. About 200,000 bacteria live in each square inch of carpet (nearly 700 times more than on your toilet seat), including E. coli, staphylococcus, and salmonella.
Solution: Your vacuum cleaner can’t reach to the bottom of your carpet, so it would be a good idea to hire a professional company to clean them once a year.
• Bathroom faucet handles. Each can have 21 times the bacteria of your toilet seat. And your kitchen faucet can have 44 times the bacteria of your toilet seat.
Solution: Disinfect and clean regularly along with the rest of your sink to make sure washing your hands isn’t making you dirtier.
• Your computer keyboard. You may be exposed to germs on your keyboard as you are clicking away. They can harbor up to five times the germs of a toilet seat.
Solution: Use disinfectant wipes on your keyboard. Do not use aerosol sprays.
• Your handbag. You can almost always find anything in a woman’s handbag including an assortment of germs. British researchers have found that they can be 10 times dirtier than a toilet seat. Handles carry the most bacteria. Things inside can also carry germs. Hand and face creams were the dirtiest, along with lipstick. Stomach flu viruses have been traced back to reusable grocery store bags.
Solution: Keep your bag off the ground and regularly wash cloth bags. For plastic or leather bags, use disinfectant wipes.
• TV remote. This is one of the germiest things in your house. Anything that has been on your hands can be transferred to the remote.
Solution: Wipe down your remote with a bit of dish soap or an antiseptic wipe. Make sure to get in between the buttons.
• Your kitchen or sponge. The kitchen sponge just might be dirtier than any other thing in your house. Researchers have found an insane 45 billion microbes per square inch.
Solution: Each week, toss dishcloths in the washing machine and sponges in the dishwasher or heat in the microwave (while damp) for 30 seconds. Replace sponges every other week or so.
• Gas pumps. Your probably touch these at least once each week. It was found that 71% of them contained some type of bacterial contaminant.
Solution: If you don’t want to wipe down the pump before you use it, be sure to use hand sanitizer so you can kill any germs you may pick up or consider wearing gloves.
• Toothbrush holders. Hopefully you replace your toothbrush often, but when was the last time you cleaned out the holder? It is probably filled with toothpaste gunk that dripped down after your brushed. Some research shows that the toothpaste holder is the dirtiest item in the bathroom. About 27% of them had signs of coliform, compared to only 5% of toilet seats.
Solution: Rinse an empty toothbrush holder in hot water, then scrub with a soapy, small-bristled brush. Rinse well and let it dry before putting your toothbrushes back.
• Coffee reservoir. Your probably clean your coffee pot, but do you ever clean the reservoir that holds the water? Research has shown that these are even dirtier that toilet seats and toilet handles.
Solution: Leaving the reservoir open when you’re done making coffee will help clean out the moisture germs love. Every now and then, clean the reservoir by filling it with equal parts water and vinegar. Turn on the machine and let this clean it. Then brew a pot of plain water to eliminate any traces of vinegar.
A simple way to minimize the spread of germs is just to keep things clean. You can do this with disinfectant wipes, soap and water, hand sanitizers, and bleach and water. And don’t forget hand washing. If you can follow these simple steps, you will feel at ease that you are keeping yourself and your family away from harmful bacteria that could cause many illnesses.
We have some very exciting activities coming to our center. Please call us for more information about any of these. Anyone over the age of 50 in McMinn, Monroe, or Polk counties are welcome.
• March 27: 9 a.m. - Games, Puzzles, and Recreation; 10 a.m. - Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m. - Is it Dirtier Than a Toilet Seat Quiz
• March 28: 9 a.m. - Games, Puzzles, and Recreation; 10 a.m. - Bingo with Joanna Fiochetti; 11 a.m. - Bible Study
• March 29: 9 a.m. - Games, Puzzles, and Recreation; 10 a.m. - Trivia with Cassie from Hospice of Chattanooga; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - Movie Day, “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” Part 1
• March 30: 9 a.m. - Games, Puzzles, and Recreation; 10 to 11:30 a.m. - Movie Day, “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” Part 2
• March 31: 9:30 a.m. - Yogurt and Granola Breakfast (We have so many scheduled activities each week, we reserve Fridays for our seniors to have more time to enjoy self-guided activities)
