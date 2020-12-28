I had the honor of interviewing Horace Feezell (1924-2020) in October for my Patriotic Education Chairmanship with the Martha Stewart Bulloch National Society Children of the American Revolution. My job was to interview veterans in order to create a video in recognition of Veteran’s Day (Nov. 11).
My grandmother, Janet Cantrell, and Linda Gray, who is the veterans chairman of the Alexander Keith Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, put me in contact with this McMinn County veteran for my project.
This video was shown throughout the nation in elementary, middle and high schools. In talking with Feezell, I learned that he was a military veteran who served in the Air Force during WWII and the Korean War. He said his “job was to make sure that B-17 Bomber stayed in the air.”
During WWII, Feezell’s airplane was “shot up at 1,800 feet in enemy territory” (Germany). He was captured and was a prisoner of war (POW) in Germany for six months.
Feezell was finally released at the end of the war when the POW camps were liberated. Feezell received multiple military awards throughout his career and shared those with me during our visit. In turn, I presented him with a National Society Children of the American Revolution challenge coin to add to his collection.
At the age of 96, his humor and wit were spot on.
He was so personable and humble in speaking with me about his life and military career. It’s amazing what we can learn across generations when we sit, listen and ask questions.
Feezell said the military taught him “to be disciplined, responsible and to carry that responsibility throughout life.”
Today, I honor this McMinn County war hero who lived to be 96 years old and whose patriotism will never be forgotten.
