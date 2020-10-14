We are thrilled to announce that we will begin having activities at our senior center sometime next month. We have been told to make sure everyone knows that things will not be the same for some time. For now, the food boxes will continue to be distributed on Fridays, at least through the end of the year.
There are many requirements from the Tennessee Department of Health that we have to follow. One requirement will be that masks will be required inside the building. When entering, your temperature will be taken using a hands-free thermometer. You will also be asked a series of health questions. We are not able to have coffee and drinks for you to serve yourself. We will be asking that you bring a cup with you with your drink. An insulated cup will keep your drink hot or cold. You can purchase these almost anywhere. We will not be able to serve breakfast or any food for now.
Once you are inside, it will be mandatory that you observe six feet of social distancing. You will have a seat that will be assigned just for you. There is a long list of things we will not be able to offer, but there are some things that I know you will enjoy. We will be able to have bingo, exercise classes, crafts, painting, and trivia. There will also be a few activities you can do on your own.
In the meantime, we are getting our center ready for social distancing, working on our plan, and purchasing the supplies that will be needed. Watch here for the specific time when our activities will begin. Like I said earlier, things will be a lot different. Our goal is to keep everyone safe. With your cooperation, we will make sure all our seniors stay virus-free.
Many people are having problems during this pandemic having enough food for their family. Many people have become unemployed or just do not have the funds to purchase needed groceries. The cost of food is rising. Many times, those on Social Security do not have funds left over for food after the bills are paid. That is why we have reached out to provide food to as many seniors as we possibly can. There is absolutely no income requirement nor do we have a limit on the locations we serve.
Since March, we have provided 75 seniors each week with nutritious meals that are frozen that can be heated in the microwave. We are delivering another 18 boxes of food to our Meals-on-Wheels participants. Each meal provides one-third of the nutritional requirements of each person daily. That leaves two meals for the seniors to come up with themselves. For those seniors who are not picking up food boxes or receiving home delivered meals, they must purchase food for three meals. All seniors must purchase food for the weekends.
The problem with this is that these seniors sometimes do not have the funds to purchase the food that they need. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the average cost of food for one person per month is $400. When you are on a fixed income, many times food is not purchased until after all the bills have been paid. I have heard stories of people who say they must choose whether to eat or buy their medication. Sometimes not much is left for food. In fact, a study has shown that at least 115,000 older Tennesseans worry about where their next meal is coming from.
A solution to this problem can be through the SNAP program. SNAP is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps. SNAP is the nation’s largest food security program. It is funded from the United States Department of Agriculture and administered by the state Department of Human Services. There are over 1.3 million participants in Tennessee. 35% are over 60 years of age or adults with disabilities. The benefits are deposited monthly onto an EBT card that is used like a debit card.
The EBT card can be used for food only. Almost all food items are eligible. Food can be purchased at supermarkets, farmers markets, dollar stores, and convenience stores — almost anywhere food is sold. Alcohol, tobacco, cigarettes and household products are not allowed.
EBT cards can also be used to purchase seeds or seedlings. This is to encourage people to grow their own food.
There are other benefits from having an EBT card. The AT&T Access program can provide low-cost wireline home internet service to qualifying households with at least one resident who participates in the SNAP program. You can apply for this service online at accessatt.solixcs.com
Another benefit is the federally-funded Lifeline Assistance Program. This program will provide one free wireless phone and service to a household that receives SNAP benefits. A package of 350 voice minutes, two gigabytes of data, unlimited texts, and voicemail is usually provided with the phone. An additional amount of minutes is available for purchase at a very low price. Assurance Wireless is the carrier for these phones. It is a division of Virgin Mobile. Go to www.assurancewireless.com to see if you qualify for the free phone.
Just a note: Assurance Wireless is also offering unemployed adults the free wireless phones. Just go to the website listed above to apply. You must have your letter of unemployment eligibility to be approved.
Amazon has recently discounted their Prime Membership for users of the SNAP program. Contact Amazon online for more information or call the center.
Charter television also has a discounted program that will provide cable television for those families that receive the SNAP benefits. Contact Charter directly for more information. They may not have service in your area.
Here in McMinn County, in 2013, there were 2,805 people over 60 who qualify for the SNAP benefits. However, only 1,006 of these are taking advantage of this program. That is only 35.9%. $2,288,328.00 is the amount of dollars that is being lost each month that could be going to a senior over the age of 60 to help provide food for them and their family.
There are many reasons that seniors that are eligible are not taking advantage of this program. Here are some of the reasons that seniors are not taking advantage of this program:
• “$15 is all that I will get” — The average monthly benefit for those over 60 is over $100.
• “I’ll be taking money away from children” — Everyone who qualifies will receive benefits.
• “I’m embarrassed to take hand-outs” — This program is funded through taxes that you have paid throughout your life.
• “The application is too long and complicated” — The application is only nine questions and a signature.
• “I don’t want my friends or neighbors to know that I’m on SNAP” — Older adults will not get a home visit. The interview can be by phone. The EBT card looks like a bank card. You can authorize someone else to use your card for you.
The eligibility for SNAP benefits is different for seniors over 60. The allowed income is higher for seniors. For a one-person household, a senior with a gross monthly income under $1,307 could be eligible. For a two-person household, the income is $1,760. Your house, property, household goods, and vehicles are not used in determining your eligibility. You may also be eligible for certain deductions to your income. Medical expenses, even outstanding medical bills, over-the-counter medications, prescription drugs, medical supplies, dentures, hearing aids, and insurance premiums, are some of the items that can be deducted from your income.
The Southeast Tennessee Agency on Aging and Disability (SETAAAD) is providing screening and application assistance. Wendy Stewart is the coordinator from SETAAAD that will assist you with your application. SETAAAD is aware that many seniors who need assistance with food are not receiving SNAP benefits. It is their wish that the other 64.10% of the seniors that are eligible in McMinn County will take advantage of this wonderful program.
You may reach Wendy at 423-424-4281 or email her at wstewart@sedev.org
She will help to see if you will qualify for the SNAP program. She will let you know what documents you need for the application process and she can even come to your home if you would like.
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
