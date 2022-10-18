Pictured (from left) are John McLain, CEO of Starr Regional Medical Center; Bo Perkinson, mayor, City of Athens; Tammie Lowry, Supervisor of Starr Regional Breast Center; and Dave Santoemma, COO of Starr Regional Medical Center.
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and National Mammography Day, Athens City Mayor Bo Perkinson presented Starr Regional Medical Center with a proclamation declaring Friday, Oct. 21, as “Wear Pink Day.”
The proclamation encourages all employees and citizens of Athens to join in this worthwhile cause by wearing pink to celebrate the successes and survivors and remember those who lost their lives to breast cancer.
National Mammography Day - a part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month - is celebrated on the third Friday of October every year. Breast Cancer Awareness Month supports educating and empowering women to take charge of their own breast health by scheduling regular visits and annual mammograms with their healthcare provider.
According to the CDC, other than skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer among American women. Mammograms are the best way to find breast cancer early, when it is easier to treat and before it is big enough to feel or cause symptoms. Starr Regional Medical Center offers 3D mammography, which can improve breast cancer detection by 40%, further enhancing the quality care available to the women in this community.
If you would like to schedule your annual mammogram, call 423-744-3372.
If you would like to talk with a provider about your breast health, call 423-374-6571 or visit the “Find a Provider” tab at StarrRegional.com
