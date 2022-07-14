We are pleased to announce that we are now the only sponsoring agency for the Meals-on-Wheels program in McMinn County. We are distributing lunches to all the Meals-on-Wheels clients in McMinn County. If you or someone you know would like to see if they qualify, please call 1-866-836-6678. Or, if you would like to volunteer with this program, please call the center.
We have many exciting events coming to the center. Be sure to mark your calendars for Aug. 3. Empower, a program of green|spaces of Chattanooga, will be at the center at 10 a.m. to give ideas on how to lower your utility bills. You will receive a free kit that includes many items to help reduce the waste of power in your home. Call the center to make a reservation for this event.
We will have a summer cookout on July 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to celebrate our friends who participate in any of our programs. Because the frozen food program has ended, we are especially inviting those who picked up the frozen food boxes so that we can stay in touch. You do not need to bring anything.
A representative from SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program) will be at the center on July 28 to help with any problems you may be having with your Medicare Insurance. Please call the center at 423-781-7632 to schedule an appointment.
Most of us love the days when the sun is shining bright. The sun can have a positive impact on us, but it can also prove to be dangerous to us besides causing damage to our eyes.
High above us in the stratosphere is a layer of air called the ozone layer. It blocks many of the sun’s ultraviolet rays before they reach the earth. However, the UV light that does make it to earth can be very damaging to us. Here are a few facts about UV rays:
• UV rays are strongest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
• UV rays are stronger during the spring and summer months.
• More UV rays reach the ground at higher elevations.
• Some clouds may block some of the UV rays, however, some clouds can reflect UV and can increase UV exposure.
• UV rays can bounce off surfaces like water, sand, snow, pavement, or gravel, leading to an increase in UV exposure.
Below are some ways that the sun can be dangerous to us.
One of the most dangerous outcomes of too much exposure to the UV rays of the sun is skin cancer. This is the most common type of cancer. One in five Americans will have skin cancer. Having had only five sunburns in your life can increase your chance of skin cancer by 80%.
The most common warning sign of skin cancer is a change on the skin, typically a new mole or skin lesion, or change in an existing mole. If you experience any of these, you need to see your doctor as soon as possible.
Most of the wrinkles and age spots on our skin is caused by sun exposure. Skin color obtained from being in the sun or in a tanning booth accelerates the effects of aging. The sun’s UV light damages the fibers in the skin called elastin. When these fibers break down, the skin begins to sag, stretch, and lose its ability to go back into place after stretching. The skin also bruises and tears more easily, taking more time to heal. So while sun damage to the skin may not be apparent when you are young, it will definitely show later in life.
Nothing can completely undo sun damage, but it is never too late to begin protecting yourself from the sun. Here are some ways to protect your skin from sun damage:
• Apply sunscreen with a SPF of 30 or greater 20 minutes before sun exposure and every two hours thereafter.
• Select clothing, cosmetic products, and contact lenses that offer UV protection.
• Wear sunglasses with total UV protection and a wide-brimmed hat to shade your face and neck.
If you do get sunburned, take frequent cool showers to relieve the pain, use a moisturizer with aloe vera to soothe skin, consider taking aspirin or ibuprofen to help with pain and swelling, drink extra water and, if your skin blisters, allow them to heal.
Heat exhaustion is the body’s response to excessive loss of water and salt, usually through excessive sweating. People working in a hot environment are at risk of heat exhaustion. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include headache, nausea, dizziness, weakness, irritability, thirst, heavy sweating, elevated body temperature, and decreased urine output.
In most cases, you can treat heat exhaustion yourself. Rest in a cool place under a tree, in air conditioning, or with a fan. Drink cool fluids. Stick with water or sports drinks. If possible, take a cool shower or put soaked towels with water on your skin. Loosen your clothing. If you don’t feel better within an hour, seek medical treatment.
If heat exhaustion is left untreated, it can lead to heat stroke. Heat stroke can be life threatening. It can cause confusion, loss of consciousness, hot, dry skin, and seizures. Heat stroke can cause the body’s temperature to rise quickly and can reach up to 106 degrees within 10-15 minutes. If you or someone else is experiencing these symptoms, call 911 immediately.
There are some other ways the sun affects us that are actually positive. Some of these are:
• The sun can enhance your mood. Days full of sunshine make people feel better and have more energy. It also increases the levels of serotonin in the brain, which is associated with improved mood.
• Sun exposure can reduce stress. Stress can be relieved in a variety of ways, including exercise, having relaxing hobbies, or getting out in the fresh air for a little sun exposure. Sun exposure has a huge impact on depression, seasonal affective disorder and sleep quality.
• The sun can help you sleep. Sun exposure impacts how much melatonin your brain produces. Melatonin is what tells your brain when it’s time to sleep. When it gets dark, you start producing melatonin so you are ready to sleep in about two hours. With more sunlight, you are likely to feel more awake.
• Vitamin D is a vitamin that helps to maintain healthy bone and teeth strength. It is also called the sunshine vitamin. It helps to maintain your immune system. It regulates your insulin levels. It supports lung function and cardiovascular health. It can protect against inflammation, lower your blood pressure, helps your muscles, and may even protect against cancer. One way to get this vitamin is exposure to the UV light in sunlight. Only about 15 minutes of sun exposure will provide all the vitamin D you need. Lower vitamin D also may be a contributing factor to dementia.
• Adding a little sunshine can even promote weight loss. The warmer months allows for fun outdoor activities. Go on a hike, take up a new sport, go for a run, bike around your neighborhood, or even plan a camping trip. You will be surprised to see what spending a little time outdoors can do for your health.
And lastly, a little warning about tanning beds. A common misconception is that tanning beds are safer than being in the sun. They put out a UVA light that is much more intense than what you receive outdoors because it does not work as UVB light. UVA goes significantly deeper into the skin than UVB and not only causes skin cancer, but it causes more leathery, wrinkled skin. UVA light can cause dark spots, uneven skin tones, and wrinkles. UVA light can even pass through glass. Both can cause cancer. About 95% of the sun is UVA rays and 5% is UVB. UVB is what causes sunburn.
I hope that you will enjoy this beautiful sunshine that we are having. The key is moderation and keeping yourself hydrated. Be sure you use your sunscreen. Wear protective clothing. Wear sunglasses. Sit in the shade. Be very careful around water. Watch the UV index. Go outside when the UV rays are not as high. If you follow all the precautions, you should always enjoy your fun in the sun.
More exciting programs at the center include:
• July 15: 9 a.m. — Games; 9:30 a.m. — Bean Auction with Hospice of Chattanooga; 10:30 a.m. — Eat Well Feel Well Nutrition Program presented by UT Extension Agency
• July 18: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m. — Cooking Class: Corn (learn quick, easy, and nutritious ways to cook)
• July 19: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) Information about Medicare; 10:30 a.m. — Presentation of New Technology Equipment that was awarded to the center; 11 a.m. — Tupperware Presentation
• July 20: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Bingo; 11 a.m. — Glow Sticks Rhythm Exercise
• July 22: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m. — Eat Well Feel Well Nutrition Class presented by UT Extension Agency
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
