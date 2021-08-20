The McMinn County Living Heritage Museum’s History for Lunch series will continue Thursday, Aug. 26, with a video of Dr. Vant Hardaway discussing his life and accomplishments growing up in Athens. Dr. Hardaway will also be on hand for an open discussion where he will answer questions about the general area of Athens when he grew up and the J.L. Cook School days he experienced.
The event starts at noon and is sponsored by the C. Scott and Muriel Mayfield Family Foundation. Admission to the program is free to the public. Bring your lunch and enjoy the history lesson he has to offer. The program will begin with the video recording of an interview with him conducted by museum staff and end with a discussion period after.
Dr. Hardaway holds a doctorate degree in ministry. He has served the community in ministry and evangelism for 45 years. He retired from 38 years of service in the education system as an administrator, teacher, and coach.
His plate remains full, however, with a desire to remain connected with helping people. He has his own ministry called Hardaway Ministries where he works with couples to help them remain together rather than to end the marriage in divorce. He is also a mentoring supervisor for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and works with McMinn County Juvenile Services to help students who are referred to them. He also serves as a chaplain for Starr Regional Medical Center. He serves on the Tennessee Wesleyan University Board of Trustees and helps where he can in the Dream Achievers program there, which is a partnership between the university and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) to help youth achieve higher education.
Dr. Hardaway stresses that his accomplishments throughout his life are all about God; he gives it all to God.
“My life has been orchestrated by one bigger than me,” he said during the interview.
He married in 1975 to his wife Janice, who also has a doctorate degree of ministry, and they have two children and two grandchildren. He believes that part of service to the community is the giving back. His children and other family also work in education. Two generations of the Hardaway family have graduated from Tennessee Wesleyan University. His sister, Gatha, was the first African-American to graduate from the college in 1967.
He was born in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1950. His family moved to Athens in 1957 when his father, who was a pastor, accepted a position at a church here. They settled in an area of Athens known as Free Hill. Free Hill was an area in the Knoxville Avenue location established in 1850s by free African-Americans. Many were tradesmen and advertised their businesses.
He explains that they didn’t have a lot economically, further explaining that they were “poorer than they knew with dollars and cents,” but rich in love and support of family.
His sister was six years older than he and later a brother and another sister were added to the family.
Hardaway entered the school system in the second grade at the J.L. Cook School. The school was named for its founder Jacob Lincoln Cook and was limited to only black students. In the video, he shares some of the challenges and changes that affected him during the transition period that placed him at McMinn County High School in his senior year. After college, he lived in Oak Ridge for seven years while he taught and coached football. He was led by God to Nashville, where he worked in church planting and sales management. Eventually, God led him back to Athens where he received the opportunity to teach at Athens Junior High School and coach.
He has always lived by the desire to help anyone that he can and, as a result, he has served on many boards. His accomplishments were recognized in 2016 when he was awarded the J. Neal Ensminger Man of the Year Award. His degrees come from the Ministry International Institute, Tennessee Technological University, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, and Tennessee Wesleyan University.
Founded in 1982, the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum’s mission is to collect preserve, and present artifacts, documents and other items related to the history of McMinn County and the region for the education and enrichment of its citizens and others.
Members of the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum can tour the museum exhibits free of charge, while non-members pay a $5 entrance fee. Membership for the museum is $15 for seniors, $25 for adults, $10 for students and $45 for family.
