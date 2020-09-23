Don’t forget the drive-through flu shot clinic coming to our center this Friday. Walgreens will be here to give you your flu shot without you even getting out of your car. Starr Regional Medical Center will also be doing blood pressure checks and blood sugar checks. Other sponsors include Hospice of Chattanooga, Etowah Gentle Dental, and United Way. Just drive behind our building, which is Lewis Court. Stay in your car and please have your mask on. We will be here from 9 a.m. until noon.
Many of our seniors are still isolating at home. This is a very good idea to keep everyone safe from contracting COVID-19. However, I have heard some say that since they are at home most of the time, there isn’t any need to clean their body as much. I guess if you aren’t around anybody, then they can’t smell you.
But this is not a good idea. There is much more to your personal hygiene than just taking a bath. Practicing good hygiene can help you stay healthy, boost your mood and even make you look younger!
As we grow older, our need for hygiene changes. It is no doubt that everyone agrees that personal hygiene is important. It is also a fact that seniors that take their hygiene seriously can live a more comfortable life.
You may think that hygiene just means keeping yourself clean, but it involves much more. The most obvious reason for good hygiene is maintaining physical health. As we grow older, our immune system is not as robust as it once was. Many medications that seniors take can make the skin become more fragile, making it easier for germs to invade. Seniors may be in locations more often than most, such as hospitals and public transportation, where germs can be easily picked up.
Hygiene is not only keeping clean, but involves much more. It means effective bathing. It is taking care of your teeth and gums. Hygiene is also grooming such as hair brushing and skin and nail care. Seniors who take care of these hygiene needs present a positive image to the world. Looking good is feeling good!
Bathing is not a luxury, but a necessity. Proper bathing removes bacteria that causes odor and possible infections.
Going over your whole body while bathing keeps you aware of any irregularities and finding issues early gives you the best chance of curing them. Most seniors may feel that daily showering is a must. Most of the resources that I researched, including the CDC, stated that one to two baths per week is sufficient to avoid skin breakdown and infections. However often your bathe, be sure to take care of your skin on your body and face by doing the following:
• Avoid hot water when bathing.
• Use only mild and fragrance-free soaps and gently apply moisturizers to your skin after bathing.
• Eat the right foods. Eat fruits and vegetables high in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. These foods not only help your skin look good, but also feel good.
• Drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated.
• Use a humidifier. This will keep the skin from drying out especially in the winter.
• Use sunscreen.
• Use a good skin cream on your face and neck. The cream should contain natural ingredients such as vitamin A, vitamin E, aloe, cucumber extract and natural antioxidants.
Keeping your skin youthful and healthy doesn’t require expensive treatments. A person who wants to stay looking and feeling younger simply needs to follow the above suggestions. These tips will not turn back the clock, but will provide a person with softer, smoother skin and reduce wrinkles and skin damage.
Please do not quit visiting your dentist for your six-month check-up. As years go by, some of us will find that our teeth become more of an issue. Visiting your dentist at least twice each year is necessary, even if you have dentures. Your teeth are not the only thing that the dentist will check. Inflammation caused by gum disease can worsen diseases such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes and neurological problems such as Alzheimer’s. Just remember, if you wear dentures, keep your appointments with your dentist to maintain your oral health, which will include screenings for gum disease. Remember to brush after each meal with a soft brush. If you find it difficult holding your toothbrush, try wrapping something around the handle. Some electric toothbrushes can be easier to handle. Just be sure to brush the 2-3 minutes that is recommended. Don’t scrub too hard. This could cause your gums to recede.
Taking care of you hair is also an important hygiene need. As your hair loses pigment, the gray and white in your hair can tint itself with a dingy yellow tone. Pollutants in the air and water are major contributors to the yellow color. Removing this type of stain from hair is usually as simple as using a deep-cleaning shampoo.
For people with thinning hair, the primary goal is to avoid drawing attention to it. One of the easiest ways to do this is with a certain hair product such as thickening shampoo and an after shampoo thickener. Be careful about washing your hair too much. Skipping a day or two between washes will allow for the oil to appear that will make your hair appear thicker. You can change your diet to have healthier hair. Almond butter, tangerines, spinach, salmon, eggs and oatmeal are excellent foods for healthy hair. Foods with vitamins E, C, B12, iron and omega-3 fatty acids are particularly important.
As we age, our nails are naturally more brittle and thin. They grow more slowly, develop vertical ridges, and are prone to discoloration. They need some extra attention to keep them healthy. This goes for both your fingernails and toenails. Below are some tips to improve the health and appearance of your nails:
• Eat a healthy diet that includes all the food groups. Foods containing healthy fats, eaten in moderation, are good for your nails. If you don’t eat as you should, you can talk to your doctor about supplements such as biotin, calcium and vitamin D.
• Wear gloves to protect aging nails from detergents, dirt and dust.
• Don’t use your nails as tools to pick, scrape or to pull something.
• Push back the cuticles, don’t cut them. Cutting can lead to bacteria and infection.
• Massage your nails. Just before bed, use oil and massage all 20 nails.
• Moisturize them. They need lots of moisture. Rub lotion or oil on hands and feet every time your wash them.
• Be careful about using nail polish remover. This can dry out your nails and can cause them to split.
• Report any change in nail appearance, such as color or shape, to your doctor. Many diseases and serious health problems can be detected by looking at the nails.
Seniors who make sure their hair, nails and skin are in good condition present a positive image to the world. The world will look back respectfully, far more so than if a senior lets themselves go. Confidence and positive opinion go toward a better mental outlook. Good mental health is the difference between living and living well.
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.