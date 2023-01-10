The Athens Area Council for the Arts (AACA) is currently hosting "Fresh Perspectives," an exhibition of works by students of Sandy Brown.
The exhibit is open to the public until Feb. 6, with an opening reception on Friday, Jan. 20, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Willson Exhibit Room and Hallway Gallery at The Arts Center.
The exhibit features over 40 pieces from students of Brown through the years. Students include Betty Acuff, Barbara Bisson, Nancy Chinchor, Jean Ferguson, Kathryn Hunter, Leslie Johnson, and Gunnel Lindsey. There are also three memoriam pieces for Laura Abbott, a student of Brown's for many years. Brown herself has five pieces in the show.
Chicago-born Brown has received degrees in art and education from Northeastern Illinois University and has done post-graduate work in studio art and art history at Northern Illinois University. She’s been the executive director of both the Monroe Arts Center in Monroe, Wis., and the Monroe Area Council for the Arts in Madisonville.
According to a news release, "As a watercolorist and mixed-media artist, Sandy enjoys analyzing structure and showcasing the rhythm of what she sees. Noted for a strong sense of color, value, and line, her work may incorporate many different water-based media - as well as pastel. Her emphasis on painting relationships, rather than things, together with an inherent fascination for line and movement, drive both what she paints and how she paints it. Working without a formal reference, Sandy doesn’t consciously paint a specific thing, but rather works with each piece until it has a presence - until it can hold its own. Among her earliest influences are the American Luminists and Constable. Additionally, she’s drawn to van Gogh’s passionate brushwork and purity of color."
An award-winning artist, Brown has exhibited in group and solo regional and national shows and exhibitions. She has taught and conducted workshops in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Tennessee and is a Signature Member of the Tennessee Watercolor Society. She currently teaches watercolor classes and workshops at The Arts Center in Athens.
Brown's work can be found in the Hetzel Gallery in Cleveland, Reflections Gallery in Chattanooga, white street market in Athens, The Art Shop in Athens, and the Artisan Corner at The Arts Center in Athens. She currently resides in Athens, where her studio is located.
Brown has been a watercolor instructor for The Arts Center and many in the Athens area for roughly 17 years. "Fresh Perspectives" is the reflection of an idea to showcase the talent of her students, as well as give them the opportunity to exhibit in a professional space. The exhibit features several of her students, both from studio classes and workshops at The Arts Center and private instruction, as well as a selection of her own pieces.
“Sandy’s reach and impact on the visual arts community of Athens and surrounding areas is immeasurable, and we believe this exhibition is an excellent example of her dedication and passion, as well as a wonderful example of the talent in our area,” said Program Director Leslie Arnold.
This exhibit is available to the public for free during regular business hours and during special events. For more information on this exhibit, visit athensartscouncil.org/exhibitions/
"Fresh Perspectives" is sponsored by white street market. All AACA programs are sponsored by Willsonthropic, Inc., Wolfenden Family Pharmacies, and Edward Jones of Athens. AACA receives grant funding from the Tennessee Arts Commission.
For more information on this exhibit and all AACA programs, visit athensartscouncil.org, call 423-745-8781, or stop by The Arts Center at 320 North White Street in Athens. Current business hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
