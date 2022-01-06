As I am sitting here at my desk writing this article, there isn’t a lot of activity going on today. I am sure it’s because there is still a lot of snow on the ground and, in a good way, I am glad that many stayed home. It is so easy to have an accident caused by snow and ice. We all must be diligent when it comes to taking care of ourselves during bad weather.
My husband and I just got back from spending New Year’s in Florida. For several days, we had temperatures in the mid-eighties. What a surprise to come back to several inches of snow at our house!
Because we had so much snow, I thought it would be good to talk about how to stay safe this winter, especially during inclement weather.
As I am sitting here at my desk in my office writing this article, it is 75 days, 48 minutes, and 12 seconds until spring. No, I did not calculate this myself. I have a spring countdown on my computer. It makes me feel a little better knowing that spring is coming eventually. One thing I have enjoyed this week is looking through the plant and seed catalogs that are slowly appearing in my mailbox. When these arrive, I feel an overwhelming sense of joy. Just planning what I will do in the spring brings much happiness. But then here is the reality that we still have some time left of winter and we must be prepared for it.
One thing we need to be doing now is planning how we will handle some extreme weather. This type of weather presents hazards for people of every age, but it can be particularly dangerous for seniors. The following tips should make your experience with wintertime weather more enjoyable and safe.
• Listen to weather reports. Take notes of upcoming bad weather. Preparation is the key to staying safe. Many times, power will go out in bad weather, so have a battery-operated radio with extra batteries so you can still listen to the weather news and closings.
• Be prepared. Because of power outages, stock up on bottled water and dried or canned food. Make sure you have a handheld can opener. Long power outages can spoil the food in your refrigerator and freezer. Open the door to these appliances as little as possible when the power is off. This will help them keep the food cold and may prevent spoilage. If you have pets, stock up on their food, too. If you have a motorized wheelchair, make sure you have an extra battery, or have a backup such as a cane or walker. Have enough medications for several days. Be sure you have plenty of warm blankets
• Stay inside if possible. A fall on an icy stretch of sidewalk that might only bruise a young person can break bones in older people. Younger people also recover quicker from such injuries. Older adults face complications from falls which can be a leading cause of death from injury in men and women over 65. Use salt and sand on driveways to melt snow and improve traction. If you are not able to do this, ask a friend or neighbor for help.
• If you do have to go out in cold weather, bundle up in layers of clothing and wear a hat, scarf, and gloves. Most older adults produce lower body heat due to a slower metabolism. This means that they require more insulation to protect them from cold air. Know the warning signs of hypothermia. Older adults have an increased risk of hypothermia due to changes that happen to your body with aging. Warning signs include cold skin that is pale; feeling very tired, confused and sleepy; feeling weak; slowed breathing or heart rate; slowed speech. Call 911 if you think you or someone has hypothermia. Note: Shivering is not a reliable warning sign because older people tend to shiver less or not at all when their body temperature drops.
• Be cautious when shoveling snow. If you choose to shovel snow, you must take precautions. Remember, when it’s cold outside, your heart works double time to keep you warm. Strenuous activities like shoveling snow may put too much strain on your heart, especially if you have heart disease. Shoveling can also be dangerous if you have problems with balance.
• In winter months, it is common to use the fireplace or other heat sources such as space or kerosene heaters. If using a fireplace, always have your chimney inspected annually to prevent chimney fires. Have smoke detectors placed in areas where you use the fireplace, wood stoves or heaters. Be sure they have new batteries. Make sure space heaters are three feet away from anything that might catch fire, such as curtains, bedding, and furniture. Leave a window cracked when using a kerosene heater. If using a candle for light if the power is off, never leave it unattended.
• Driving in the winter can be hazardous to anyone, but it is especially dangerous for older people who may not drive as often anymore or whose reflexes may not be as quick as they once were. Get your car serviced before wintertime hits. The garage will check on things such as the oil, tires, battery, antifreeze and windshield wipers that are very important during the winter. Remember to always have a cellphone with you when you are driving. Avoid icy roads and especially be cautious while driving on overpasses or bridges. Stock your car with emergency supplies such as: First aid kit, blankets, extra clothes, booster cables, windshield scraper, shovel, rock salt, water and canned food, and a flashlight. It is always better to be overly prepared than not prepared at all.
• Communication is a key factor in keeping safe during the winter. The most important tip to keep in mind during the colder months is to ask for help. Don’t hesitate to ask a neighbor, friend, or family member to clear your property of snow and ice. Arrange rides to the grocery store and doctor’s appointments. Our community has shuttle services such as SETHRA that will provide transportation if needed. Don’t be afraid to reach out for help. Also, if you have an older family member or neighbor, be sure to check on them, especially in the colder months.
Wintertime can pose challenges for seniors, but with a bit of planning and awareness, you will stay healthy and just remember, spring will be here in 75 days!
We are decorating a tree with mittens, gloves, scarves and winter hats during the month of January. The accessories will be taken to Mountain View Elementary for children who need the winter items. If you would like to donate to our Mitten Tree project, please bring your things to the center during normal business hours.
We have lots of exciting activities coming to the center. Here is a sample of a few of them:
• Jan. 7: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Caris Home Health; 11 a.m. — New Year’s Puzzles and Games
• Jan. 10: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Patty Parks; 11 a.m. — What’s New in 2022?
• Jan. 11: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Cameron Medical Supply; 11 a.m. — Useless Trivia
• Jan. 12: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 10 a.m. — Elvis Presley Birthday Celebration
• Jan. 14: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 10 a.m. — Bingo; 11 a.m. — National Bean Day Fun and Games
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
