A three-page bifolium handwritten letter by Tennessee Gov. Joseph McMinn to Major Gen. Andrew Jackson is now in the possession of the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum. Its age is expressed by the yellowing of the pages that have some tears, markings and wax repairs made over the years.
The letter was written five days after the Dec. 26, 1817, proclamation of the agreed treaty among the Cherokee Indians and the United States government — known as the Jackson and McMinn Treaty of 1817.
The Eastern and Western bands signed the agreement on July 8, 1817. It promises an exchange of land west of the Mississippi for Cherokee lands.
Those who chose to relocate west of the Mississippi were promised “one rifle gun and ammunition, one blanket, and one brass kettle, or, in lieu of the brass kettle, a beaver trap to be considered as full compensation for the improvements they may leave and promises of United States citizenship and land for those who chose to remain.”
The success of this treaty agreement was the result of negotiations conducted by McMinn, Jackson and Gen. David Meriwether. The three were appointed by President James Monroe as “commissioners plenipotentiary,” which gave them full power to negotiate the ceding of Cherokee lands on behalf of the United States.
The museum received the letter through the efforts of Attorney Will Estes of Athens. He found out that the letter was part of an upcoming auction through Case Antiques, Inc., Auctions & Appraisals. He and others pooled funds and submitted a winning bid with the intention of donating the letter to the museum.
“We are all very excited to have this letter,” said Museum Executive Director Ann Davis. “And we are especially thankful for the efforts of Will Estes.”
McMinn served as the fourth governor of Tennessee from 1815 to 1821, and Andrew Jackson served as the seventh president of the United States from 1829 to 1837. Our county is named for McMinn, who also served as a Cherokee Indian agent in Calhoun until his death in 1824.
McMinn’s letter informs Jackson what had been going on, including that he had been ill for a bit at the Hiwassee Garrison and he had met with some opposition that he took care of, some through “threats” and others by “argument.” He shares information from a letter that he received from Secretary of War John Caldwell Calhoun (b. 1782, d. 1850) regarding treaty complaints and President Monroe’s intent to settle them. He writes that he is on his way to Knoxville with the Arkansas delegation to meet other chiefs, which he expects will be detained in Knoxville for 15 days while getting clothing, saddles and other needs.
The Cherokee mounted police of the Eastern Band had come to seize the items for disbursement due to a debt owed by the Arkansas Indians. They are called “the Light horse” in his letter (a common name among the five major tribes who used mounted police).
He writes, “The Light horse … attended on the day the arms were to be distributed …”
Sam Houston (b. 1793, d. 1863) was also involved in the disbursement event. Houston was serving on staff with Jackson as a lieutenant. Houston served as the first and third president of the Republic of Texas, the sixth governor of Tennessee, and the seventh governor of Texas. He was regarded favorably by the Cherokee because the leader of the Cherokee Nation-West known as “Old Jolly” or Oolooteka had been a foster father to him.
When the Light horse appeared, Houston upheld orders and told them that “… it was forbidden to take any of the items under any pretense. One blanket had been taken by the group but immediately returned … the horseman immediately dispersed and we have not seen them since.”
McMinn noted that he was pleased with the outcome and added that the immigrants that have come from all parts of the nation are pleased with the quality of the arms, blankets, and other property.
The McMinn County Living Heritage Museum is a nonprofit organization with a mission to collect, preserve and present artifacts, documents and other items related to the history of McMinn County and the region for the education and enrichment of its citizens and others.
For more information, visit our Facebook page, visit our website at www.livingheritgemuseum.org or call us at 423-745-0329.
