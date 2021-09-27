The McMinn County Living Heritage Museum will participate in the annual Pumpkintown festivities on Saturday, Oct. 9, by offering free admission for all during open hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The historical and cultural event runs in the city square from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and includes demonstrations of the traditions of the Cherokee Indians.
This is a great time to tour the museum and learn about the history of the community, beginning with the history of Southeast Tennessee from the Cherokee Indians and early settlers through the mid-20th Century.
Historical research on Pumpkintown will take you to the 1820s to a settlement where the names of different folks have been acquainted with some two miles east of the center of Athens. This area is named in county court minutes as Pumpkintown. It has always been a question of many as to what this place was and is found as a short topic in various written historical documents.
In the book entitled, “McMinn County, Tennessee and Its People,” Hugh Kelso is listed as the postmaster of a post office in Pumpkintown in 1820. Authors Bill Akins and the late Kenneth Langley summarize in their book, “Torn Apart During the Civil War,” that most likely the post office was in a general store or location of trade — a place where settlers frequented.
When negotiations took place for the Hiwassee Purchase treaty in 1819, several prominent Cherokee Indians that took part in the negotiating were offered their own 640 acres. One of these persons was John Walker. He chose his “reservation,” which became the first county seat and was later named Calhoun. His wife, Elizabeth Lowery Sevier, chose her 640-acre tract north of Calhoun and it is believed that portion contained Pumpkintown.
Athens came into being when the state legislature authorized the county to elect commissioners at their spring 1822 meeting to either chose a new site to be the county seat or elect to keep Calhoun as the original seat of the county. By August of 1822, the commissioners had made a final decision and approached the state legislature with a tract of land available from a William Lowry. That tract is the location of Athens as we know it today.
It is written in the 1827 county minutes that Joseph Robinson appeared in court to report that he had received all the money from the land sale at Pumpkintown. He stated that he was now the guardian of James and Polly McKamy’s children, both deceased. Several ongoing meetings can be found for the next couple of years concerning debt against the James McKamy estate. One issue was debt incurred against his firm, McEwin & McKamy. It was noted in with other claims that, “… 1/2 of the lot no. 7 in Athens on which the stone house stands to be taken by McEwin & heirs as part of their claims.”
Research reveals that Isabella Cooper McKamy, the daughter of James and Mary “Polly” Houston McKamy, married Robert Frazier on Oct. 19, 1837, in McMinn County. Frazier was a Cumberland Presbyterian Church minister and editor of several papers, including the Athens Courier.
Judge Charles F. Keith was appointed the first judge in East Tennessee. He moved his family to the area in 1820 to a location we now know as Mayfield Farm. He built the first brick home in the county with the brick made on the property. In later years, it burned to the ground. Documents show that, in 1830, Judge Keith purchased “two quarter sections of land” in Pumpkintown that was absorbed into his property. Judge Keith and his family are laid to rest in a family cemetery on the farm property.
Samuel M. Johnston and a Mr. Edwards published books at Pumpkintown. We have two of them in our collection. The first one published in 1839 is entitled, “Gunn’s Domestic Medicine, eighth edition.” The book was first published in Knoxville and was popular among pioneering families that needed the wide range of medical advice the book had to offer. It was the “Poor man’s friend in the hours of affliction, pain and sickness …”
The second book is “The Farmers and Traders Guide,” by J.W. and J.R. Robinson and published by Johnston and Edwards in 1839. It shows the wholesale and retail value of any commodity from 1/4 of a cent to $15 with useful tables to make quick calculations — a way to price produce without the need to be an expert in mathematical problems. A third book known to have been published was “Knoxville Harmonics.” It is a book of harp or shape note songs. It has not been found to date. Johnston died in 1846 and Pumpkintown faded away as the years flew by.
Founded in 1982, the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum mission is to collect, preserve, and present artifacts, documents and other items related to the history of McMinn County and the region for the education and enrichment of its citizens and others.
A second printing of authors Langley and Akins’ book, “Torn Apart During the Civil War,” is now available in paperback version at the museum for $9.95 plus tax. The original hard cover was printed in 2006 and sold out of print. Museum members receive a 10% discount on all purchases.
