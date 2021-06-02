Similar to Memorial Day, the military exhibit at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum brings somber remembrance of those who died for our freedom.
Our exhibit is quite large taking in all five branches of the military and representing the wars from the Civil War through the Persian Gulf War. It is a collection of artifacts donated from the families of men and women who have served in our country’s military; some gave their life.
We are also the home port of the USS Ware — an exhibit that is full of naval artifacts and memorializes the ship and those who died in combat, most notably, Lt. Charles R. Ware, USN, whom the ship is named for and ARM 1/c William H. Stambaugh, USN, who together never returned from a mission they were engaged in while serving on the USS Enterprise in World War II.
Memorial Day, once called “Decoration Day,” has been observed the last Monday in May since 1971 when the Uniform Monday Holiday Act of 1968 took effect. From 1868 to 1970, this day of remembrance was always observed on May 30. It was after World War I that Decoration Day evolved into a day when all those who had died as a result of combat would be remembered with ceremonies, parades and the decorating of their graves with flowers and flags. In 2000, Congress passed the National Moment of Remembrance Act asking people to stop and remember the fallen men and women of our military at 3 p.m. on every Memorial Day.
Although the act of decorating graves seemed to have started with the Civil War where more lives were lost than in any other conflict in our country’s history, researchers have found it to be an ancient custom occurring before the war. In 1861, ladies in Warrenton, Va., decorated the grave of the first known soldier killed in the line of duty, John Quincy Marr. He was killed during a June 1, 1861, skirmish in the Battle of Fairfax Courthouse in Virginia. By the end of the war, the many graveyards had drawn people to decorate graves of those who had died in battle with flowers.
One of the largest commemorations found was a report of a group of formerly enslaved people in Charleston, S.C., who a month after the Confederacy surrendered, organized a large parade to honor those who had died in combat. The memorializing of the fallen usually done in early-May seemed to spread across the country, both in the North and in the South.
In 1868, Gen. John A Logan, commander in chief of the Grand Army of the Republic, an organization of Union Civil War veterans founded in Decatur, Ill., proclaimed that Decoration Day needed to be observed annually across the country. May 30 was the date chosen for the remembrance — a date that was not the anniversary of any battle that had occurred. Most communities followed the practice with parades, speeches and the decorating of graves with flowers and flags.
The wounds of combat casualties show from the heart of those remembering ones that passed on. Many a poem or a story has been written by writers and poets over time.
Francis M. Finch wrote in 1867, “The Blue and The Gray,” and penned within the verses, “… Love and Tears for the Blue, Tears and love for the Gray …”
Henry Wadsworth Longfellow wrote in 1882 these lines within his poem, “Decoration Day,”: “… Sleep comrades, sleep and rest, yours has the suffering been, the memory shall be ours …”
Alfred Joyce Kilmer wrote in his poem “… They kept the faith and fought the fight, through flying lead and crimson steel, they plunged for Freedom and the Right.”
Lt. Col. John McCrae, a physician with the Canadian Expeditionary Force serving in World War I, reflected on fields of poppies growing over the graves of fallen soldiers buried in Flanders Fields — an area of battlefields in Southern Belgium and Northwest France. He was inspired to write the verses after attending the funeral of one of his military comrades killed at the Battle of Ypres.
His poem, “Flanders Fields,” opens with the first two verses, “In Flanders Fields the poppies blow, Between the crosses, row on row …”
The poem rose to notoriety and the red poppy quickly became the flower of remembrance of men and women who have died in combat. In 1920, the National American Legion adopted the poppy as a symbol of remembrance for fallen soldiers and many are pinned on lapels to this day on Memorial Day.
Members of the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum can tour the museum free of charge, while non-members pay a $5 entrance fee. Membership in the museum is $15 for seniors, $25 for adults, $10 for students and $45 for family.
