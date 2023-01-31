We still have a very limited number of spaces for our next beginning computer classes. The classes will meet on Feb. 21, 22, and 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Feb. 27 and 28 from 9 a.m. until noon. Each student will be given a laptop to use during the class. If each student completes all 15 classes, then they will keep their laptop. A year of internet will be supplied for those without wi-fi. Please call 423-781-7632 if you are interested. In March, we will offer advanced computer classes.
We recently had Hobby Day at the center. We had several people share their hobby with us. Some of the hobbies that our seniors shared included stamp collecting, Indian artifacts collecting, gardening, crocheting, cooking, working puzzles and reading. We are getting ready to start a new class that could turn out to be a hobby that you might enjoy. We are adding Diamond Art to our activities. You are welcome to come try your hand at this new form of art.
Retirement should never be boring. Many senior adults report that they have more time than ever during their retirement years to learn new skills, meet new friends, and step out of their comfort zones. Studies have shown that picking up new hobbies in your senior years isn’t just fun, it’s good for your body and mind.
Some people may think that hobbies can be frivolous and not a necessity when you are dealing with bigger issues like medical conditions. But in reality, hobbies should have a place in everyone’s life. Hopefully you will see just how important they can be. Just make it a priority and schedule the time it takes to do something that you will enjoy. It will pay off in the long run.
First let’s see just what a hobby is. A hobby is an activity or interest pursued for pleasure or relaxation. What you may not realize is that hobbies have an extra benefit beyond pleasure and relaxation. They are good for you. It is a great way to maintain and improve your health. Below are some benefits that you will receive from your hobby.
• Hobbies stimulate your brain. Trying a new hobby is a great way to tap into your creative side and give your brain a boost. Engaging in a hobby can help seniors reduce the risk of dementia and improve memory. Engaging in a fun activity can keep your brain sharp.
• Hobbies relieve stress. A hobby should take your mind off the stressors in everyday life and leave negative emotions behind. It should be a healthy and productive way to distract yourself from personal troubles. Some people may think that adding another activity to your daily life would only create more stress. It actually has the opposite effect. If you find a great outlet for relieving stress, you are much more likely to keep up with it and make it a part of your daily or weekly schedule.
• Hobbies provide a sense of accomplishment. There is nothing better for the mind and body than tackling new challenges and skills and getting the endorphin boost when you accomplish them. If you have been feeling bored, a new hobby can help to get you out of your comfort zone and learn a new skill.
• A hobby can boost your immune system. Just being active everyday can give your immune system a big boost. Research shows that hobbies involving lots of physical activity can help to maintain or even prevent many chronic illnesses like diabetes, arthritis, and certain types of cancer.
• Hobbies can give you extra income. Many people turn their hobbies into an extra source of income without putting additional stress on themselves. For example, if you enjoy gardening, you may be able to grow vegetables or flowers that can be sold at local farmer’s markets. The City of Athens has a farmer’s market at Market Park Pavilion during the growing season. You could even sell homemade canned items such as jams and jellies.
• Improving your confidence and self-esteem. Pushing yourself out of your comfort zone is a great way to discover hidden talents, improve your skills and can result in a confidence boost and build up your self-esteem.
• Hobbies can transition you into retirement. After working for many years, the idea of retiring can be overwhelming. When you have a hobby or two to focus on, you’ll find that you worry much less about finding a purpose in your life when you retire.
Now let’s see just what hobbies might be of interest to you. You can start simple. A book club, playing bridge, or other games with friends, or doing arts and crafts at home can work just fine. There are plenty of other hobbies that can allow you to learn new skills, expand your knowledge and require little or no previous knowledge. It’s all about finding a place to start and discovering a new favorite pastime.
First, we will look at some indoor hobbies. These you can enjoy at your own pace in your own home.
• Playing an instrument could be a good selection. Learning to play the guitar, ukulele, or piano will help you develop skills and enjoy your favorite music.
• Cooking is a way to enjoy preparing new dishes. You can always impress your family and friends with a new dish.
• Crocheting and knitting are great indoor activities because they offer projects for any level.
• Writing in journals and diaries can help you share memories and help you communicate with others. You can also write poetry, short stories, and letters.
• There are so many puzzles available that can challenge your brain. Some ones you may want to try include jigsaw puzzles, crosswords, sudoku, and brain games. There are plenty of puzzle books and online puzzles.
• Crafts are a wonderful hobby. There are so many craft possibilities. Many people like crafts because they are good with their hands. Look for Pinterest online or download their app to your smartphone to find easy-to-do crafts that you can make with things you already have in your home. Some include painting, sculpture, photography, pottery, jewelry-making, candle and soap making, and woodworking.
• Collecting is one of my favorite hobbies. I collect “Wizard of Oz” memorabilia, magnets and antiques. Other things to collect include stamps, rocks, salt and pepper shakers, and thimbles. The possibilities are endless.
The following are some outdoor hobbies that seniors would be able to accomplish.
• Hiking. There are many trails in nearby parks that would be easy enough for most older adults. As you gain endurance, you can seek out trails that are longer.
• Camping. There is something magical and empowering about being in nature for the night. Tents, sleeping bags, and gear have come a long way as far as comfort.
• Gardening. You don’t have to have a large plot of land to do your gardening. Just having some containers on your porch or deck will give you a satisfying outdoor experience.
• Pickleball. This is a new game that is becoming popular everywhere. Very few things are required to play, just a paddle, ball, and a net. Of course, you will need two players. This would be a great way to connect with a friend.
• Birdwatching. This hobby involves a lot of patience and knowledge. Just be sure to have a reference guide to identify the birds you are not familiar with.
Healthy hobbies can help you keep physically fit and maintain your health.
• The practice of yoga can keep your body toned, limber, and flexible without the stresses of an intense workout.
• Tai Chi is an ancient form of martial arts that is great for strengthening your muscles and toning your body. The UT Extension Agency offers classes in Tai Chi several times each year.
• Dancing is a great way to exercise without even knowing you are exercising. If you don’t want to get out of the house to dance, there are many online dance sites you can visit while you are at home.
There are so many possible hobbies, it is almost impossible to talk about all of them. The following are a few more that you just may want to check out:
Hobbies on the water could include boating, fishing, swimming, and looking for seashells.
Some more athletic hobbies could include bowling, golfing, croquet, and even watching sports. All of these are available to do in our community.
Some hobbies are great to do with a spouse or loved one. Some of them include traveling, RV road trips, and adopting a pet.
As you can see, it shouldn’t be hard for anyone to find a hobby they would enjoy. There is nothing wrong with trying something and deciding to quit. You can always try something different.
The following are some activities we have in store for our seniors. Please call if you have any questions about any of our activities.
• Feb. 2: 9 a.m. — Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Gentiva Hospice; 11 a.m. — Sweetheart Show and Tell
• Feb. 3: American Heart Association Wear Red Day; 10 a.m. — Red Bingo; 11 a.m. — Red Food
• Feb. 6: 9 a.m. — Puzzles and Games; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11:30 a.m. — Acrylic Painting with Mike Ivey
• Feb. 7: 9 a.m. — Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. — Bingo; 11 a.m. — Candlemas/Valentine Candles Workshop
• Feb. 8: 9 a.m. — Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Beltone; 11 a.m. — Hamilton County Coalition
• Feb. 9: 9 a.m. — Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. — Valentine Trivia with Cassie; 11 a.m. — Pizza Bar; 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Diamond Art
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.