We have several special events coming to the center in the next few weeks. We will be offering Medicare Counseling from SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program) for Open Enrollment on Oct. 27, Nov. 3, and Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. This is a free service provided by the State of Tennessee. You will need an appointment to see a counselor. Call the center at 423-781-7632 to see if there are any available appointments left.
We will be presenting our fourth set of Tech Goes Home Classes beginning on Oct. 3 and ending on Oct. 12. Ten seniors will have an opportunity to take 15 hours of beginning computer skills. They will each be presented with a Chromebook to use during the class. If each student completes all 15 hours, they will be able to keep the Chromebook. If any of the students do not have internet service, one year of internet will be provided to them. There are a very limited number of spaces left. If interested, please call the center to be put on a waiting list.
Sarah Kite from the UT Extension Agency will be here on Oct. 18, 20, 25, and 27 to lead an Arthritis Exercise Program. Each class is from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Please call to reserve a spot.
Last week was Fall Prevention Week. The seniors learned many facts about preventing falls. We even played fall prevention bingo. Hopefully our seniors will not be one of the many seniors who fall each year.
Talking about falls brought back a memory from last year. We had rolled up a rug behind the couch. I had forgot the rolled-up rug was there. Not paying attention to where I was walking, my foot went into the roll and I fell, crashing my face into the brick fireplace. After my fall, my husband comes running and found me laying in a pool of blood. He gets me to the emergency room where I find out that I broke bones in my face and broke my nose. I also had two black eyes. At my last appointment with an ear, nose, and throat doctor, I asked if everything looked OK. He just told me that it looked a little crooked up there, but as long as I can breathe, I’ll be alright.
Evidently, I was not through with falling. We bought a new king-sized bed. This bed is much higher than the old one. Being a little shorter than average, I have a little harder time getting into bed. One night I put my left hip on the bed and swung my legs into bed, not knowing that I was too close to the edge and just continuing to slide right off the edge and ending up on the floor. At least this time the only thing that hurt was my pride. This will not happen again since my husband is getting me a step stool for the bed!
I had no clue just how common falls were among adults 65 and older. According to the CDC, at least one third of all older adults will fall each year. Some research states that it is as high as 40%. They assume the number is higher because many who fall do not tell anyone and go unrecognized by family members. Here are some other statistics about falls:
• One out of every five falls results in a serious injury such as a broken bone or head injury. I raise my hand.
• Each year, 2.8 million older people are treated in emergency departments for fall injuries. My hand is raised again.
• Over 800,000 patients each year are hospitalized because of a fall injury, most often because of a head injury or hip fracture.
• Each year at least 300,000 older people are hospitalized for hip fractures.
• More than 95% of hip fractures are causes by falling. We have an employee who broke her hip when she tripped over her dog.
• Falls are the most common cause of traumatic brain injury. I was lucky my brain was fine.
• The direct medical costs for fall injuries exceed $31 billion each year.
• About half of older people who fall will fall again within six months.
• Falls account for 25% of all hospital admissions, and 40% of all nursing home admissions. 40% of those admitted to a nursing home do not return to independent living and 25% die within a year. These are some scary statistics.
• Many seniors who fall do not have an injury, but 47% of those are not able to get up without assistance.
There are results of falls other than injuries. For the 47% of seniors who fall and are not able to get up, the period of time spent immobile often affects their health. Muscle cell breakdown starts to occur within 30-60 minutes of compression due to falling. Dehydration, pressure sores, hypothermia, and pneumonia are other complications that may result. Falls with or without injury also can affect their quality of life. Many older adults fear falling and as a result limit their activities and social engagements.
This can result in physical decline, depression, social isolation, and feelings of helplessness.
There are many risk factors that contribute to falling. The following, according to the CDC, are the common risk factors:
• Lower body weakness.
• Vitamin D deficiency.
• Difficulties with walking and balance.
• Use of medications that affect balance and how steady you are on your feet.
• Vision problems.
• Foot pain or poor footwear.
• Home hazards such as broken or uneven steps, throw rugs or clutter that can be tripped over.
• No handrails along stairs or in the bathroom.
Many falls can be prevented. The following are some ways that lower a person’s risk of becoming injured by a fall:
• Talk to your doctor to evaluate your risk for falling and talk with them about specific things you can do.
• Ask your doctor to review your medications to see if any might be making you dizzy or sleepy.
• Ask your doctor about taking vitamin D supplements.
• Do exercises that make your legs stronger and improve your balance. Tai Chi and yoga are good examples of this kind of exercise. If standing while exercising is a problem, there are many exercises that you can do while sitting.
• Have your eyes checked by an eye doctor at least once each year. Do not wear bifocals when you walk. You may want to get a pair of glasses that are better for walking.
• Get rid of things you could trip over. Remove any clutter that causes a possibility of tripping. Be sure throw rugs are not in an area that could cause falling. You can put double-faced tape on the back of throw rugs that can keep the rug from sliding.
• Add grab bars in your tub or shower and next to the toilet. They are available in almost all home improvement stores and are reasonably priced. A non-skid bathmat in the shower or tub can also prevent falls.
• Make sure your home has plenty of light. Add more lighting or brighter light bulbs.
• Store clothing, dishes, food and other necessities within reach so you will not have to climb on anything.
• Immediately clean up spilled liquids, grease, or food.
• Wear sensible shoes. They should fit properly with nonskid soles.
• Talk with your doctor to see if assistive devices such as walkers or canes could aid in preventing falls.
Getting help after a fall can improve the chance of survival by 80%. All of us has probably seen the television commercial where the elderly lady has fallen and she says, “Help. I’ve fallen and can’t get up.” The commercial was for a medical alert system. These systems are usually worn around the neck or wrist. Someone who needs help from a fall or other home emergency will use the device to summon an operator who will determine if emergency services are necessary and will have them come to their aid. Some companies that supply this device are Life Alert, ADT, and Medical Guardian. You can also purchase a medical alert system at Target and Walmart. Your pharmacy should also have information about these.
And finally, if you fall, be sure to discuss the fall with your doctor, even if you are not hurt. Some causes of falls can be treated or corrected. Falls can be a sign of a new medical problem such as diabetes or changes in blood pressure. It can also be a sign of vision problems you may not even be aware of.
Falls are not an inevitable part of life, even as you get older. Don’t put off talking to your doctor about the possibility of falls and take action at home to prevent possible falls. The action you take today just very well might help prevent a life-changing situation.
Take my word for it, falls happen. Do what you can to prevent a fall. I wish I had listened to my own advice and not have had that rug folded for me to trip over. I hope all of you will take these suggestions seriously so you will not be in the 40% who may fall this year.
Some of the activities at the center this week include:
• Sept. 30: 9:30 a.m. — Breakfast: S’mores Toast All Day: Self-Guided Activities
• Oct. 3: 9 a.m. — Starr Regional Medical Center Health Checks; 9 a.m. — Games; 9:30 a.m. — Sheet Pan Breakfast; 10 a.m. — Bingo; 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Tech Goes Home
• Oct. 4: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Bingo; 11 a.m. — Celebrating National Pickle Day; 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Tech Goes Home
• Oct. 5: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — Bingo; 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Tech Goes Home
• Oct. 6: 9 a.m. — Games; 10 a.m. — SNAP Information Session; 11 a.m. — Celebrating National Taco Day
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
