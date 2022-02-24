For years artists have been preserving the history of Athens using different media styles, most commonly painting, drawing, or photography. Some of these works have become a part of our collection through donations. You can view them as you tour the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum. Some artists create artwork as a livelihood, while others do it just as a hobby.
Athens is a picturesque community nestled within rounded hills. While looking southeast from Depot Hill, the Starr Mountain range is predominate in the background. Tributaries flow into the Oostanaula Creek (sometime referred to as the Eastanaula) that winds through the city on its way to the Hiwassee River. The landscape consisting of open meadows, streams, ponds, forest lands, and buildings of days gone by catch the eye of the artist to create an expression of a beauty that cannot be put into words.
“It’s an artist’s paradise here. There are four seasons, mountains, rivers, and lakes,” said Frances Graves, a past president and one of the founding members of the Community Artists League.
She worked with Martha Hale at Tennessee Wesleyan University (College). Hale was an accomplished artist and taught many artists. Graves once did a watercolor of a view of Athens looking down Depot Hill that was featured on the McMinn County Homecoming ’86 calendar.
The Artists League still functions today providing a way for artists to learn more about art from one another and giving the opportunity for public exposure through special shows. She pointed out that there were many artists before her as well who enjoyed creating in the Athens community.
At the museum, we have creations from many artists; so many that it is not possible to list them in this article, but most of whom are from the community. Some of the subject matter of their work expands into the county and other areas.
Ralph DeWitt is a name within our collection. He enjoys visiting the local schools to show the children the tricks of the trade in drawing cartoon figures. These figures come in handy while he works on projects such as his genealogy. When he doesn’t have an ancestral picture, he makes them a cartoon figure.
He uses the pen and ink media to draw buildings and waterfalls. He enjoys drawing the schools because of the history and community ties to them. The method he uses turns out to be rather involved and with a steady hand, he captures every detail of the building. He finds drawing in detail relaxing and satisfying. In our education area, you will find his drawing of the J.L. Cook School. He did this meticulous work while looking at a photograph of the school.
The J.L. Cook School has a rich African-American history. It no longer exists. It closed in 1966 and was later torn down when the community chose to integrate with McMinn County High School and other area schools.
The school is named for Jacob “Jake” Lincoln Cook, an African-American who grew up in the Athens community. He had a motivation and dedication that helped him to succeed in whatever he set out to do. His life was short but full. He died in 1903.
Cook was born in 1870 to George and Amelia Cook, former slaves of Judge J.B. Cooke of Athens. Both of his parents had died by 1878 and Jake was taken in by Nelson and Huldy Gettys. They helped him in his schooling and encouraged him to advance. A local physician was impressed with his accomplishments as a student and helped him get a scholarship to Fisk University in Nashville. Jake had a great voice. He became a member of the famous Fisk Jubilee Singers. After attending Fisk, he attended and graduated from Knoxville College. He then pursued becoming a Presbyterian minister attending school at the Allegheny Theological Seminary in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Jake founded First United Presbyterian Church in 1889. He also founded the Athens Academy, which was destroyed by fire in 1925. Classes were moved to the church until 1926, when the new school named for Cook was built using funds from the City of Athens, McMinn County, and the Rosenwald Fund.
As part of the observance of the City of Athens 200th anniversary this year, the Community Artists League and the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum have joined together to call on all artists to create artwork in a competition entitled, “The History of Athens.” Entries will be accepted on Friday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, March 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the museum. Awards are generously sponsored by Paul Willson with the top prize being $500. Details for entry qualifications can be found at the Community Artists League’s Facebook page or by calling Becky Pico at 423-508-5953.
Founded in 1982, the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum’s mission is to collect, preserve and present artifacts, documents and other items related to the history of McMinn County and the region for the education and enrichment of its citizens and others.
For more information, visit our Facebook page, visit our website at www.livingheritagemuseum.org or call us at 423-745-0329.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.