The Athens Community Theatre (ACT) will present its spring 2021 production of “Walter Cronkite is Dead” with a run of six performances from March 25 through April 3. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., while Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m.
According to a news release, “The play features an evening encounter between two women stuck in an airport as a fierce thunderstorm has shut down flight operations up and down the East Coast. Patty is a chatty southerner — a blue-collar woman from a red state — who is almost physically unable to tolerate silence. Margaret is a Washingtonian, reserved, educated, liberal and not interested in sharing her thoughts, or her table, with Patty. Forced together for a long night in a public place, the two strangers have no choice but to share a bottle of wine and begin to talk … and to listen.”
The leadership team is comprised of ACT veterans: Colby Pilkey is the director and Cynthia McCowan is producer.
“We double cast the show for several reasons, one of them being to provide more acting opportunities since the cast is so small. I am excited to see how our two casts interpret this timely story,” said Pilkey.
Deb Wallace makes her ACT debut as Patty alongside ACT veteran Jan Burleson (Margaret) as the Red Team cast, while the Blue Team cast features ACT veterans Ellen Kimball (Margaret) and Kathryn Hunter (Patty), who returns to the ACT stage after more than a decade of travel.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 18. Adult tickets are $20 and student tickets are $15 and are available over the phone with card payment, in person at The Arts Center or online at
The Arts Center is located at 320 North White Street in Downtown Athens. Staff is available for questions during business hours, which are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call The Arts Center at 423-745-8781, follow The Arts Center on Facebook, or visit athensartscouncil.org
“Walter Cronkite is Dead” is sponsored by Southern Provision Insurance Group. All Athens Community Theatre productions are sponsored by Dogwood Dental Care, Grover Thurman, CPA, Kiwanis Club of Athens, Muddy Waters Wine & Spirits Two, Starr Regional Medical Center, and Willhite and Mitchell, PLLC. All performances presented by Athens Area Council for the Arts are sponsored by The Retirement Guys. Edward Jones of Athens, Willsonthropic, Inc., and Wolfenden Family Pharmacies are AACA premiere sponsors and support all programming as do the National Endowment for the Arts and Tennessee Arts Commission.
