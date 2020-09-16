The General Store exhibit at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum has a label encased in a glass frame that is from a 1 lb., 3 oz. hand-packed can of tomatoes.
It reads, “Full-Can Brand hand packed by the Eastanallee Canning Co., G.N. Gilbert & Son, Prop.”
The tomatoes were grown right here in Athens on the farm and were the most common vegetable produced at the Adams Canning Factory in Athens.
Little can be found about the Eastanallee Canning Co. except that the proprietor, Mr. Gilbert, was married to Iona May Adams, the daughter of James Buchanan Adams, referred to in news articles as J.B. — he who owned the largest and only canning factory in McMinn County, according to local newspapers. The 1920 census shows Gilbert having an occupation of a home cannery, however, by 1930 he was a mail carrier.
The Eastanallee label is very colorful and depicts a large red tomato surrounded by foliage. It includes a farm house nestled in trees by a stream and a flowered bouquet. The label is framed by a yellow scrolling line. Adams had a similar design; both proprietors would either feature the tomato or the fruit or other vegetable in a bright yellow frame of scrolling lines. The design may have been common with other canneries in East Tennessee.
At a meeting of the Tennessee Canning Association held in 1932, an association with which Adams was active in early years, a salesman reported to members that the “fancy work and ‘curlycues’ found on old labels are rapidly disappearing.”
A new trend would be a simpler label design that featured the fruit or vegetable and had very little writing on it.
That article found in the Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 4, 1932, also talks about the slow down in the canning industry as being more of “underconsumption” rather than “overproduction.” Households were doing more home canning of their own produce which resulted in less demands of the farmers’ goods.
Adams ran a canning factory in Decatur, Meigs County, called the Sugar Grove Canning Factory for many years. In 1906, he announced that he would be moving to Athens in order to be closer to the railroad. He set up his canning factory in the “Reed & McKeldin” warehouse near the “Big Spring” in town, according to an article in the Knoxville Sentinel in the Jan. 7, 1907, edition. He put out the word that he would be relying on area farmers to sell him their produce.
The Athens community was very excited to be getting the factory, according to a small article found in the Knoxville Sentinel on Dec. 7, 1906. It reported news of the canning factory coming to Athens and, in connection to that, a laundry. The article points out that having a canning factory was important to the economic success of the farmers who could sell their produce. Also benefiting would be the merchant to carry the goods and the employment of laborers.
In an article found in the Knoxville Journal and Tribune on March 21, 1923, we find out that business was good for Adams. He bought 100 acres in North Athens near the Southern Railroad in 1923 and would begin to build a larger building for his business. New machinery would allow him to turn out 40,000 cans a day. Southern Railroad was constructing a side rail for him to use for shipping. The article stated that, with the new factory and the other two that he owned, he would be able to turn out 40 to 50 cars full of tomatoes that season. According to a write up in the book, “McMinn County and its People,” Adams sold his product to the Stokely Brothers cannery. Stokely began in Cocke County along the French Broad River and sold to the Knoxville and Chattanooga market before eventually expanding nationwide as Stokely-Van Camp.
Sadly, Adams died on Feb. 21, 1925, having been in the business for over 18 years. He left his wife, the nee Hattie Blankenship. Throughout the marriage, they had a total of 19 children; five predeceased him. He was the father-in-law to John B. Elliot, Athens postmaster. His obituary mentions that he had previously taught education in Texas before returning to Meigs county to start in the canning business. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Athens.
The canning factory was sold at auction to Judson Smith of Athens, according to an article in the Chattanooga Daily Times on April 7, 1925. Adams had secured new contracts to process tomatoes for the year just prior to his passing which Smith agreed to uphold. The article noted that, although the plant specialized in tomatoes, there were also beans, peas and corn canned for local consumption. In the previous year, Adams shipped 100,000 cans of tomatoes, which Smith planned to increase in the coming year.
It was not found as to when the factory actually closed, however, in 1926, the Stokely family opened a large plant in Tellico Plains which employed over 150 men. They harvested 1,400 acres of produce themselves, as well as purchasing from local farmers. The Stokely family still continues to farm in Tellico Plains today. The closing of the small canneries could be a result of two causes: The expansion of Stokely’s canning factory and the growth of home canning creating the “under consumption” the canning association reported.
Members of the Museum can tour the Museum free of charge, while non-members pay a $5 fee. Senior adults and students pay an entrance fee of $3. Yearly membership to the Museum is $15 for seniors, $25 for adults, $10 for students and $45 for family. Currently, we have an exceptional Women’s Suffrage exhibit on display that will continue through the end of September.
