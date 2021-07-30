There’s a list of agreements on the top of Athens Community Theatre’s standard audition form. We ask anyone auditioning to initial their understanding of what’s involved in participating in a production as a volunteer. Not the least of these agreements is the extraordinary commitment expected from participants. This promise is written on the list as a commitment of time but, really, it’s a much deeper dedication.
I am currently participating in a volunteer theatrical production and, in joining the cast, I made inherent promises. My vows as an actor in a play include: I will memorize my lines and blocking, I will memorize my lines and blocking, I will understand my character and develop movements and inflections to communicate that character to an audience, I will attend rehearsals, I will support my fellow castmates on stage and off; and, did I say I will memorize my lines?
Most people who participate in performances share my level of commitment, and that’s what makes Athens Community Theatre (ACT) successful. Yesterday, I sat in my office with the director and stage manager of ACT’s upcoming fall production. That leadership team has endured a turbulent 15 months of planning and casting a show just to see it suspended due to a global pandemic. Now, the same brave, dedicated team is planning auditions for a new show, with encouragement from me and Arts Council leadership as we step with trepidation toward resuming live programming.
As we approach a weekend of auditions, we are also watching active COVID-19 cases rise exponentially in McMinn County.
“What are the chances our show gets cancelled again?” one of our dedicated leaders asked with grave concern.
I took a deep breath, and I’m sure my eyes told her I couldn’t give her the answer she wanted. As an arts leader, I am committed to providing our creative community with opportunities for expression that have been so stifled in the last year. As a community leader, I am committed to public health and safety and remain dedicated to protecting that community — particularly the vulnerable among us. Sometimes it feels like there’s no “right” choice.
But then I think about the simple commitments an actor makes to ensure the success of a show. The ecosystem of a play is not unlike that of society.
One of the seven cast members of my current production did not attend rehearsal Tuesday night — two rehearsals before our opening — and, since it’s a limited run, closing — night. A seven-member cast is a fragile environment; without that one cast member, we were unable to run the show.
In full candor — I can’t help but have serious concerns about producing a show with twenty-something community members considering how delicate a network it is. One COVID-19 exposure could be catastrophic to the show, let alone the health and well-being of all cast members and their families. It’s these concerns and more that keep me up at night. But when I sip my morning coffee, it’s from a cup that’s half full. Just as I recognize the fragility of a theatrical ecosystem, I understand the strength of the same comes from a committed cast. A show succeeds when the majority upholds their implicit commitment to the craft and the production.
Shakespeare tells us that “all the world’s a stage.” I can’t help but ask you to consider the vows you’ve made to your fellow players. Over the last year, my vows as a Christian have included: I will love and serve my neighbors; I will stay home and isolated for 10 days during my COVID-19 infection; I will wear my mask to protect my child, my parents, and the vulnerable among us; and I will take a COVID-19 vaccination to do my part to slow the spread of this global pandemic.
I want nothing more than to see live performance happen again in the Sue E. Trotter Theater, and I urge you to play your part on the great stage that is our community and our world so we can make that happen.
Lauren Brown is the executive director of the Athens Area Council for the Arts. Learn more about AACA by calling 745-8781 or visiting athensartscouncil.org
