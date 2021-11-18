The Meigs Decatur Public Library recently received a $3,000 national grant from the American Library Association for Small and Rural Libraries — libraries Transforming Communities.
The proposal for the grant money was to raise awareness about early literacy in Meigs County. The library wanted to focus on the county’s youngest readers and the need in the community to improve reading performance in the early grades. Research shows that a child’s ability to read well in the early years has a direct impact on their future potential.
The grant money was used to promote the Meigs Decatur Public Library and its Summer Reading Program, “Tails and Tales,” with brochures and signs. One goal of the grant was to put high quality books Into the hands of children in the county. The library purchased 90 books that were put on loan for use at the
Boys and Girls Clubs. As school ended in May 2021, the library had given out 250 vouchers for the students in Head Start through second grade to bring to the library to pick out a new book of their own. The grant also paid library staff for extra hours so they could leave the library and go into the community and the classrooms with stories and books.
One requirement of the grant was having a community conversation about this Issue. On Aug. 24, a meeting was held at the library to discuss early literacy in Meigs County. The event was advertised and open to the public and 13 interested community members attended. There were educators, retired teachers, parents, library board members and representatives from several other local organizations.
During the community conversation, the group discussed hindrances to young children becoming strong readers.
These are some of the issues discussed:
• Lack of priority of education in the home.
• Parents that don’t read well or don’t model reading.
• Lack of reading and lack of good books in the home. The Dolly Parton Imagination Library is well represented in county homes and still growing, but more quality books are needed for broad exposure and experience.
• Homes with no internet access (to complete school work).
• Many grandparents raising grandchildren and finding the task overwhelming.
• Poor nutrition.
• Lack of home visits from teachers to help understand the child’s world.
• Too much time spent watching TV, not reading and playing.
• Day care centers do not have state-required curriculum to prepare the children with pre-reading skills, use too much screen time, not enough educationally stimulating activities. There is no certified day care in Meigs County, so working parents must depend on friends and relatives. When the child is school age, the Boys and Girls Club is available as a resource.
• More ESL students with language barriers.
• Parents having trouble working with children at home because of new teaching techniques, can’t help their children, need training in curriculums and methods.
• Not enough time in the early grades spent on the basics.
• Children with adverse childhood experiences have extra needs (children with high risk factors or history of trauma).
• The elementary reading levels were already in the low 30% (This means only 30% of Meigs County students are reading on grade level) and a year of remote learning has made this worse. The schools will be offering after school tutoring this fall.
After the group addressed some of the issues hindering literacy in the county, it brainstormed many ideas for helping improve the situation.
There was consideration of some support groups or programs for parents and grandparents to equip them to help their children with schoolwork and training on bringing more reading into the home. Also, the library will be purchasing resources for parents to use at home for helping their children become successful readers.
Also, the library is forming partnerships between the different organizations to work together. The Retired Teachers group met with a representative of the schools about volunteering in the classrooms. The Nurture the Next representative is working with the teachers to identify families that could be helped with home visits.
These organizations are looking at partnering on grant writing for future projects for the county. As COVID restrictions are lifted, the public library will bring story times and books into the classrooms. The library will offer resource services to all families in encouraging reading at home.
All the county preschool classes and families were able to come to the library for a Fall Story Time in October. Many families chose to get a library card and checked out books. Another event is planned in December.
The library will also meet again to continue the community conversation. This event will be advertised and open to the public after the first of the year. Call the Meigs Decatur Public Library at 423-334-3332 for more information.
