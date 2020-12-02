We are still not having inside activities here at the senior center just yet. We are doing our best to keep our seniors safe since almost every instance of COVID-19 is caused by picking up the virus inside a building.
We are having our second drive-in bingo. The Christmas drive-in bingo will be held on Thursday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. You will park your car across from the front of our building. You will park facing the center. There will be some chairs available if you would like to sit outside your car. We will have a PA system so you can hear the numbers. Cards with the numbers on them will also be help up. You will blow your horn or yell “bingo” really loud if you win. Joanne Fiochetta will be sponsoring the bingo.
Also, remember to come pick up your food on Friday between 10 a.m. and noon. And because the virus is so devastating to those over the age of 65, please stay safe. Practice the three W’s: Wear your mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.
I’m sure that some of you were brave enough to get out and do some Black Friday shopping last week. I do hope that if you did, you wore your mask and practiced safe distancing. I also hope that on your list of Christmas gifts that it includes helping someone in need. The great thing about helping someone is that it can be absolutely free!
This year, the holidays will be very different than usual. It is recommended especially for seniors to stay in their house as much as possible. This isolation has caused many to experience loneliness. Our wish for this Christmas season is that you would do something special for a senior. It is more important now than any other time.
Seniors are usually participating in our many Christmas activities here at the center this time of year. It is just not safe enough to have the seniors to gather together inside. A very large percentage of those who develop COVID-19 have come in contact with the virus while inside. It is heartbreaking to know that everyone will be missing the wonderful things we usually do at the center this time of the year.
Below are some ways that you can brighten the life of a senior who may be feeling lonely and depressed. You don’t have to wait until Christmas to do any of these. You may not feel comfortable being in the house with someone else, but if you do, please wear a mask and social distance. Some of these ideas can involve just leaving something for them on the porch. One thing you can do is just make a phone call to a senior. That would be appreciated very much.
The approach of the holiday season often leads to thoughts of what can we do to assist others in need. In almost every community, there are programs to assist people in need at Christmas. Many organizations do wonderful things to support others. However, sometimes seniors may be overlooked when it comes to having their needs met. There is so much more that is needed other than a wrapped gift. Working with the senior population of our community has given me firsthand eyesight into the needs of our seniors. I would like to give you some statistics and information about the needs of seniors and older adults and what you can do to enrich their lives.
The data from the last census tells us that one in six seniors live in poverty. At 16%, the proportion of seniors living in poverty is higher than that of the general population. Almost half of older women age 75-plus live alone. More than one in five Americans aged 65 and older do not drive. Hunger threatens over nine million older adults. One million homebound seniors are malnourished. Eighty-seven percent of Americans receiving longterm care at home get care from unpaid family and friends.
Many seniors also battle holiday blues this time of year. Besides being isolated at home because of the pandemic, there are other reasons the holidays can be depressing. They may have recently lost their spouse or their family may be hundreds of miles away and they are not able to travel as they once were. Because of failing health, they may struggle with decorating, shopping and preparing a meal. Their declining memory and their physical condition may make it hard to do all the Christmas preparations they would like to do.
The following are ways that you can help to make a senior’s holiday more meaningful and memorable. It may be a little different during this pandemic. There are still ways to help out a senior without putting them at risk of spreading germs.
• Help decorate their home or just leave them some decorations for them to put up in their house. You might be able to assist in putting up a Christmas tree, place decorations on walls and tables, and hang lights. Make sure you do the decorating that requires a ladder. Getting on a ladder for older people often will result in injuries. Helping to decorate the outside of the home would keep everyone safe from picking up any germs.
• Help them with their shopping. You could just call to see what they need and leave it for them on the porch. It would be good if someone could assist them with learning how to do online grocery shopping so they could pick their order up curbside. You might also want to bring in some catalogs for shopping at home. For those of us who remember the Sears or JC Penney catalogs, the holiday season did not start until we leafed through the many pages of the giant books featuring pages and pages of shiny new toys and clothes. Sears has brought back their Wish Book this year, but it was given to only a select group of shoppers. If you weren’t lucky enough to receive the new catalog, there are still plenty of other catalogs available. After the gifts are have been bought, don’t stop there! Offer to wrap the presents for them. Sometimes arthritic fingers don’t work as well as they used to.
• Ask to see their photo albums or other memorabilia or leave some pictures for them to see. You may have pictures that the senior is in. Looking at photos of past experiences helps to regain positive memories. Pieces of past memorabilia will elicit positive memories, such as a small antique items, a coin collection, a favorite book, a souvenir from a vacation or other objects that have a meaning to them.
• Assist with holiday cards or letters. Many older adults still carry on the tradition of sending Christmas cards. Maybe you could just leave them a box of Christmas cards and offer to pick them up and put stamps on them and mail them. Seniors that are not as able to do this would appreciate help carrying on this tradition.
• Offer to take a shut-in to church services. As a senior becomes older, they may have to stop driving. This would be a wonderful way to bring a smile to their face.
• Leave them a new recipe book or ask to see their recipes. Help them plan a meal, or better yet, ask for their help in planning your holiday meal and then invite them to join your family at the meal.
• Collect some CDs or Christmas DVDs for a senior to enjoy while at home alone. Try to bring music and movies that they may have enjoyed in the past. These could be left on their porch.
• Leave a jigsaw puzzle, puzzle book or game on their porch. Anything to keep their mind busy will be positive.
• Probably the most important piece of advice is to truly listen to the words the senior person has to say and to hear the feeling behind these words. Too often, visitors end up doing most of the talking during a visit because they may in a rush to get several things done that day. Taking the time to really listen is one of the most generous gifts we can offer to an elderly person to feel appreciated, valued and loved. If the person is unable or unwilling to talk, just holding a hand or giving a hug goes a long, long way.
You might be saying to yourself that you don’t have any friends or family who are seniors. Don’t let that stop you from enriching someone’s life. There are seniors who are homebound, have no access to transportation, are disabled or have no family to provide for them. Who is thinking about them? How about you? Do you have the time or money to give to help other seniors during the holidays, but don’t know where to look? Call a church in your community. They could point you to someone who could use some help. Just call for more information. We have many seniors that would appreciate a little of your kindness. We deliver food to many seniors who are homebound. There are many seniors is the senior housing complex that surrounds the center. We would be able to give you plenty of names of seniors who would enjoy a minute of thoughtfulness from others.
Starr Regional Health and Rehabilitation has a wish list for their residents of what they would like for Christmas. This would be a great experience for you and your family to make this Christmas special for one of these seniors. You can call Amanda Clark, director of nursing, at 423-263-3688 for more information.
You might want to contact a nursing facility or assisted living facility to see who might need something. I am sure they can tell you what their residents would appreciate.
Remember, the holidays are a time for giving and thoughtfulness. Keep others in mind and help them have a wonderful holiday.
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
