A landscape print tastefully placed above the replica fireplace in the Gallery 1 exhibit room of the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum drew attention that was worth investigating.
The print is of a lazy steam making its way through a field into a forest landscape. On the lower left corner is a stamp “Copyright 1914 By Taber-Prang Art Company.” In the lower right corner appeared to be an artist’s signature which through research we found to be L. Sorensen.
L. Sorensen is Lauritz(s) Sorensen (b.1882, d. 1968), a Danish painter who was known for his ship, seascapes, and marine paintings on oil canvas. He was also known to paint landscapes such as this one and it seemed that there was always a stream and birch trees included.
The Taber-Prang Company was born through a merger in 1897 of the Taber Art Company founded by Charles Taber (b.1822, d.1887) in 1862 and the L. Prang Company founded by Louis Prang (b. 1824, d. 1909) in 1860. The two men were pioneers in the printing business both working with different techniques in producing art works. Charles Taber’s son, Frederick, was president of his company at the time of the merger.
This print is displayed among many others in the 1923 edition of the Taber-Prang Art Company catalog on page 84 and again on page 190 with its title “Through Field and Forest.” The catalog is one of many mail order booklets published by the company that allowed people to order from a large quantity of prints and other art works that the company reproduced from various artists' works.
Prang was very successful in his greeting card business using a technique called chromolithography that enabled him to draw out the most beautiful colors for the Christmas season in a period of time where most prints were black and white. He printed and sold the first Christmas card in the United States. Before then everyone had to order cards from overseas. He became known to many as “the father of the American Christmas Card.”
He was much more than a printer of greeting cards, though. He had a passion for color which led him to explore different techniques to develop award-winning prints. Chromolithography was the process that allowed him to print colors and it became very dear to him, calling his works “chromos.” He also invented the Artist’s Color Wheel called by some as the “Prang Wheel,” using the three primary colors of red, yellow and blue and showing the secondary colors of orange, purple and green. He sold art products through his company, Prang Educational, which he founded in 1882. This company continues to produce and supply schools with art supplies to this day.
He was born in Breslau in then Prussian Silesia, now Poland. As a young boy, he worked with his father who was a textile manufacturer. Prang learned all about engraving, calico dyeing and printing from his father.
He came to United States in 1850 settling in Boston, Mass. He partnered with Julius Mayer to create a press in 1856 to produce lithographs of buildings and towns in Massachusetts. In 1860, Prang took over the business and started to work with color in the advertising printing area along with other business forms. Some of his works included album cards that contained pictures of flowers, birds, and animals. He also printed Civil War scenes painted by Winslow Homer. It was in 1864 when he used his newly-learned technique to reproduce several art pieces. He became so financially successful at this new process that he was able to build a new factory in Roxbury, Mass., in 1867.
Taber was born in New Bedford, Mass. He attended school in Rhode Island and graduated from Haverford College in Pennsylvania. He also worked with his father in the printing industry. He was considered a pioneer founder of the art manufacturing industry in the United States. He worked with his father in the book industry, later joining with other family members as manufacturing photographers.
After the merger, the company made its home in Springfield, Mass. They continued to produce prints using various techniques and also producing artwork in the manufacture of ambrotypes, or photographs on glass. Through the years, they produced various printed works including art prints, photographic reproductions, publications and goods. The company went bankrupt in 1938 and the Ohio Art Company bought the rights to all their images and prints.
