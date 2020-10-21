The Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce is combining entertainment with true local history in the ninth annual presentation of Murders on Main Street.
Murders on Main Street is a historic interpretation of six murders that occurred on Tennessee Avenue during Etowah’s first 40 years from 1908-1947. Tours will be held on Oct. 22-24 from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
Witness scenes of the crime as history comes alive while walking to the actual spots where the murders occurred. Participants will hear from those accused of murder and their victims as portrayed by actors from the Gem Players Association.
“All of these murders are a unique part of Etowah’s past,” Chamber Director Durant Tullock said. “All of the events were taken straight out of the newspaper accounts and court documents to correctly adhere to what occurred at the time. The events are ones that many of us have heard over the years. Many myths and legends surround these actual events and we hope to teach history in an entertaining venue.”
The first documented murder on Tennessee Avenue took place in 1908 when Etowah was in its infancy.
“The ruggedness that the new railroad town brought is evident in some of the earliest murders,” Tullock added.
This 10-block walking tour will take participants by lantern light through the downtown district leaving the L&N Depot every 15 minutes beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 and reservations are required.
To order tickets, contact the Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce Office at 263-2228 or email director@etowahcoc.org
Tickets are on sale now and are limited.
