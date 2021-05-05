We are beginning to schedule a few in-person activities at the center. The next activity is bingo that is scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m. The bingo is sponsored by Hospice of Chattanooga. Space is limited and you must reserve a spot. Call 423-781-7632 to see if any spots are available and to make a reservation.
Beginning in June, Sarah Kite will conduct the evidence-based program, Matter of Balance. It is designed to reduce the fear of falling by learning to view falls as controllable, setting goals for increased activity levels, making small changes to reduce falls at home, exercise to increase strength and balance and increase activity levels among older adults. Class size is limited.
Beginning in August, Samantha Mull from the UT Extension Office will conduct an eight-week nutrition program, Eat Well, Live Well. You will learn how to choose and prepare healthy food, use resources wisely, and how to live a healthy lifestyle.
To reserve a spot in any of these programs, call the center between 9 a.m. and noon. As with all our programs, there is no fee.
Most of you should know that I didn’t mean you should put a plant in bed with you. Having a plant in the room you sleep in can give you a better night’s sleep. According to studies by NASA, houseplants not only produce additional oxygen for your room. As anyone with sleep apnea will tell you, more oxygen at might is much better for a good night’s sleep.
Most people don’t realize how important air quality is. Oftentimes, the insulation, paint and furniture in our homes can pollute our indoor air with toxins. Formaldehyde comes from insulation and carpet backing. Trichloroethylene is present in dry cleaning and benzene comes from the solvents and paints in our room. These chemicals can redistribute into the air that we breathe at night, which can affect the quality of our sleep. Adding plants to your bedroom can help.
There are some other benefits you will receive when you add plants to your home.
They add extra calm to your décor. The best thing about plants around your house is that they add a cute touch of natural greenery. If you are a lover of nature, then enjoying your own jungle can be a great way to relax and to add personality to your living space.
In addition to looking good, they also reduce your stress levels. Indoor plants are well known for their ability to reduce stress. Taking care of your plants as you wind down for the day can help reduce the feeling of stress and anxiety. Even touching the leaves of your plants for two minutes can have a positive impact on your stress levels.
Plants can aid humidity levels. Plants act like a natural dehumidifier. This is especially useful if you live in a home prone to dampness and mold.
Plants can help make your room feel more alive.
One of the benefits that you get from indoor plants in your bedroom is that it can help make it feel more alive. Any living plant can brighten up your space. Adding a potted plant on your bedside table or off to one corner of your room can help make your space more appealing.
Studies have shown that house plants also improve concentration and productivity by up to 15% and they will also boost your mood.
The presence of negative ions has also been shown to increase psychological productivity and overall well-being.
Choosing the right plant for your bedroom is important. Most indoor plants do not like direct midday sun. If your room does not have much sun at all, you will need to choose plants that thrive in low light.
It is highly recommended to have plants that are easy to maintain and will thrive when there is minimum sunshine. Some good choices are:
Peace Lily. This is probably one of the most popular plants for the bedroom. It grows well in high- or low-light areas. It is known for its glossy leaves and can handle all kinds of irrigation systems. It’s easy to spot whether your plant needs watering because its leaves and flowers can become droopy, but should perk back up when water is reintroduced. You can place it near a window to help encourage blooming.
English Ivy. The English Ivy can spread easily when growing outside with plenty of light, but it can also easily thrive even in low light. Place it in a hanging basket in one corner of your room, or near the windows and you’ll see it trailing over the sides in no time.
Philodendron. Philodendrons are good when you want a no-fuss plant to grow. You can pot them, hang them, or place them anywhere you like. Just make sure that it does get a little amount of light as it may not do well in no-light situations.
Scented geranium. If you want to improve your sleep quality at night, adding a scented geranium will provide aromatherapy for your room. This version doesn’t bloom much, but it makes up for the lack of flowers with its beautiful scent. You might be surprised that its leaves can smell like apricot, nutmeg, lime, cinnamon and rose. This plant loves warm, sunny, and dry conditions, so you can put it in an area of your bedroom where there is an abundance of natural light.
Jasmine. If you need help with getting to sleep, placing a pot of jasmine in your bedroom is highly recommended. The scent of jasmine has been found to produce a calming effect for those who suffer from anxiety.
Aloe Vera. This plant is listed as one of the best bedroom plants because is helps with purifying the air. This plant emits plenty of oxygen at night, which helps you sleep better. Another benefit of having an aloe plant is that it usually doesn’t need frequent watering. From a single pot of aloe vera, you can grow more very quickly so you’ll get the chance to put them in most of the rooms in your house. Be sure it has plenty of sunlight.
Spider plant. This is another plant that is one of the best for your bedroom.
It is known for its ability to cleanse the air. It removes certain toxins that you breathe. You may also notice that foul smells from the room can be reduced when you have this plant. It can thrive in any lighting conditions.
Snake plant. This is also called mother-in-law’s tongue. This plant is a good choice because it is low maintenance. It is one of the few houseplants that converts carbon dioxide into oxygen at night.
Most houseplants only do this during the day.
Rubber plant. This low-maintenance plant is a powerful toxin eliminator and air purifier. The abundant leaves of this plant draw in large amounts of contaminants, making it excellent at cleaning indoor air.
Gardenia. The Gardenia is a little higher in maintenance than the other plants on this list, but is a very good choice for your room. These plants bloom gorgeous scented blossoms.
Studies have shown that these plants may help you relieve anxiety and achieve better quality sleep. If you have pets in your home, you will want to make sure that they are not dangerous to them.
Some houseplants like azalea, cyclamen, and kalanchoe could be extremely dangerous to your pets. If you have any questions whether a plant is safe for them or not, ask someone at your local plant nursery.
As you can see, adding bedroom plants to your space can mean more than decorating your home.
They can do so much in making your bedroom a much healthier place to sleep.
Whether you are looking for a flowering plant, a hanging basket, or a plant that can be pretty much left alone, you will have dozens of options to choose from.
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
