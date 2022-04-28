Our last several articles have been about volunteering.
Our senior center could not be such a vital part of our community without our volunteers.
Many seniors depend on our services. Our mission here at the center is to give area older adults an environment where they can laugh and learn, become part of a family group, find information, assistance, education and activities that will enhance their lives by providing encouragement to them to remain active mentally, physically and socially. We could not be such a successful senior center without our volunteers.
Just in the last year, our volunteers have given thousands of hours to support our mission. Their presence is a tremendous part of what makes Etowah Senior Center a warm and welcoming environment. There is something special and unique about our volunteers. For all the various big jobs and small tasks they do, we thank them.
For their flexibility and fine attention to details, we thank them. For all the ways they share their skills, warm smiles and open hearts, we thank them.
We talk about our volunteers often that deliver meals to our shut-ins. We have so many other volunteers that give their time and talent to help our seniors.
One of those volunteers is Mrs. Cassie Taylor. Cassie is the community relations manager at Hospice of Chattanooga. Cassie volunteers often at our center.
She and another volunteer, Dianne Hopkins, come several times each month to host activities for our seniors. They conduct bingo games, trivia, games and bean auctions. Cassie is at almost every fundraisers volunteering to help.
If anyone is in need, Cassie will help. We are so fortunate to have Cassie on our team of volunteers.
Cassie was born in Kentucky and moved to McMinn County when she was 9. She attended Niota Elementary and McMinn County High School. She began working in Monroe County at a local nursing facility. She began working with Hospice Care and she has been with Hospice of Chattanooga for the last four years.
Cassie lives with her husband, Jeremy, who she has been married to for 22 years, and children Colt, 14, Madison, 18, and Lexi, 19, who is a student at Cleveland State Community College. Cassie also has three canine family members.
On the side, Cassie has a fresh squeezed lemonade stand that she takes to area festivals and special occasions.
One special trait that describes Cassie is her ability to listen. I recently experienced a tragedy in my family. Cassie has been there through this with me. With that said, I want to thank Cassie from the bottom of my heart.
When I first became director at the center, I didn’t know much about hospice care. I have learned with Cassie’s help what an important service they provide.
The family-focused Hospice of Chattanooga is rooted in compassion, accountability, communication, enthusiasm and excellence. With support from their hospice team — which includes, physicians, registered nurses, social workers, chaplains, certified nursing assistants and trained volunteers — their patients experience a full spectrum of compassionate care.
Hospice is a special concept of care designed to provide comfort and support to patients and their families when a life-limiting illness no longer responds to cure-oriented treatments.
The focus of hospice is on enhancing the patient’s quality of life, preserving the patient’s dignity and dealing with the patient’s end of life issues while providing emotional support for the patient and their family. Most hospice organizations also offer grief support.
Certain medications and medical equipment are covered by hospice, so it is often a financial relief as well. Hospice care is covered under Medicare, Medicaid and most private insurance plans.
The hospice team is focused on the patient’s and family’s needs. Hospice recognizes that a serious illness not only affects the patient, but the entire family. Hospice addresses physical, spiritual and emotional needs. Sometimes other family members need more attention than the patient.
There are some misconceptions that I learned about recently. Hospice does not necessarily mean that the end of life is near. Hospice is acknowledging that most diseases in their advance form cannot be cured.
It does not mean giving up hope. Hope is found in helping the patient and family achieve the highest possible level of physical comfort and peace of mind. Occasionally the patient’s condition improves. The patient can decline hospice and at a later time re-elect hospice benefits. There is no penalty for getting better.
If you would like to contact Cassie for more information about hospice, you may call 423-333-0220. Also call this number if you would be able to volunteer with this wonderful organization. You also can check out their webpage at www.hospiceofchatta
We have another volunteer who delivers for the Meals on Wheels program. We call him our rookie because we are the first organization that he volunteered for.
Jim Kirkland grew up in Knoxville. After graduation, he went to Carson-Newman College, where he met his wife, Joan. They married and moved to Etowah, which is her hometown. Jim began working at Olin Chemicals and stayed there for 47 years.
Then he wanted to help others after his retirement. His friend and co-worker, Sandra Liner, suggested he volunteer in the Meals on Wheels program. He has now volunteered for three years.
Jim also currently volunteers at Starr Regional Medical Center. Jim enjoys delivering meals so much. I asked him just what he enjoys about it and he told me that he loves to meet people and make them feel special.
He wants to really get to know them and find out what he can do to make their day better. We are so fortunate to have volunteers like Jim. They are all so special.
Jim, as well as many other volunteers, are even willing to fill in when someone can’t deliver on their day. That makes our job so much easier!
Our center could not function without help from the many seniors who come to the center. When I first became director, I was somewhat taken aback at all the programs and services the center provides.
I thought to myself, how can I handle all this responsibility? Needless to say, I learned quickly how smooth things flow when you have help. Our members are always ready to offer their expertise and time to help with whatever is needed.
If you or anyone you know would like to become active in our center as a volunteer or a participant, please come by or call for more information. We would love to have you here.
Below are some programs and activities we have scheduled in the next few days.
• Friday, April 29 — 9 a.m. Games, 10 a.m. Bingo with Etowah Health Care, 11:30 a.m. Health Talk with Janis Wenzel
• Monday, May 2 — 9 a.m. Games, 10 a.m. Bingo, 11 a.m. May Day Trivia
• Tuesday, May 3 — 9 a.m. Games, 10 a.m. M&M Game
• Wednesday, May 4 — 9 a.m. Games, 10 a.m. Mexican Food Bingo, 11 a.m. Cinco de Mayo Trivia
• Friday, May 6 — 9 a.m. Cinco de Mayo Games, 10 a.m. Mexican Loteria, 11 a.m. Cinco de Mayo Celebration
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
