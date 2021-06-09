We are super excited at the senior center about a new opportunity for our seniors. We have been accepted to take part in a technology grant from the Area Agency on Aging and Disability. Ten seniors will be attending 15 hours of basic computer instruction. These classes, which will begin in July, will be taught by a trained instructor. After the 15 hours of instruction, the seniors will be able to keep their laptop and receive a year of Wi-Fi. We are so excited that these seniors will have the world opened up for them through technology.
This Friday at 10 a.m., Gerald Crawford from Cameron Medical and Oxygen Supplies will be here to repair and check any medical devices that you have such as walkers and wheelchairs. For more information, please call us at 423-781-7632.
If you are like me, most of you have probably put off any vacations that you may have had planned for a long time. But now, so many people are beginning to travel because of the low number of new COVID-19 cases thanks to the COVID vaccine. There is a lot more to going on a vacation than just throwing some clothing in a suitcase. Below are some tips on how to plan the best vacation ever.
You don’t have to stop traveling just because you are older. If anything, it is when you are older that travel means more — a lifetime of knowledge allows you to fully appreciate the new experiences you are having. After all, what did you work so hard for all those years?
You may be retired. You don’t have a job that you will worry about back home. There will be no phone calls from your office or emails to check. You don’t have to worry about your children; you don’t have to find childcare for them while you are away. This is the perfect time for travel.
But being older often means that you can’t travel the way you used to. There may be physical limitations you might need to work around. There also may be thieves just waiting to pounce on an older person. Hopefully, these tips for traveling for seniors will make your next trip more enjoyable.
• It all begins with planning. Recruit a family member to help if you don’t feel comfortable doing it yourself. You may want to use a travel agency to book your trip. They will do most of the planning themselves. AARP has a wonderful online program for traveling. They can plan and book your trip for you. Just go to www.aarp.org to get started.
• If you are doing the booking yourself, keep checking everyday with airlines. Flight costs change every day. When we are planning to fly somewhere, I start searching months in advance. Then, when I find the price that suits my budget, I purchase them. The best advice is to book as early as possible. It is the same thing with hotels. The closer to your trip, the average cost of hotels will go up. Especially now since more people are beginning to travel, it is even more important to plan as early as possible.
• Book a non-stop flight. These are strongly preferred over connecting flights in order to keep from having a missed connection and to reduce the total travel time.
• Don’t forget to check with airline and travel agencies about senior discounts. If you are a member of AARP, you will have discounts on many flights, hotels, cruises, and rental cars.
• Be sure to check on disability options. If you have a disability, some airlines will let you select this option when booking. They may have designated seats for disabled travelers. You also will usually get to board the plane first if you have a disability, so be sure to let them know at the gate if you haven’t already. You can request wheelchair service at any airport. If there is a meal served on the plane, be sure to advise them about any dietary restrictions.
• Most all hotels have special rooms for the disabled. You will select that option at booking.
• Consider a cruise. Cruises can be enjoyed by all ages. Children, parents and seniors can enjoy things at the same time. Many with mobility issues love cruises because it seems like the attractions come directly to you. Instead of having to leave your hotel room and explore an unknown city, you can see the sights and enjoy fun activities right on the ship. Many cruise lines offer offshore excursions designed for those with limited mobility.
• Protect yourself with travel insurance. This is highly recommended for older travelers, especially for those with a chronic illness. You will be protected during those unforeseen events that may prevent you from taking your vacation.
Now you are ready to leave for your trip. Here are some important things to remember:
• Be sure to take all the proper documentation with you. You should have 3-4 copies of your passport, driver’s license, insurance cards, travel tickets and itinerary boarding passes. Place one copy in your carry-on, one in your checked luggage, another copy forwarded to your travel destination’s hotel and the last one left at home. You should also travel with any notes from your doctor that outline your exact conditions, needs, and any other important health information.
• It is recommended that seniors need to take as much care with their medications as they do with their money and passports. Don’t pack them in checked luggage and don’t leave them out in the open in your hotel room. Always be sure you have enough for an extra day or so just in case your arrival back at home is delayed. Always take your medications in the original container from the pharmacy.
• Don’t advertise your absence. Never put “clean my room” signs on your hotel door. This is just advertising that your room is empty. Instead, call the front desk and ask them to send someone to clean your room. Also, when you leave the house, leave a light on if possible and maybe even a radio playing. This way, thieves will think someone is at home.
And never, ever post on social media that you are leaving your home. You don’t want to invite thieves to visit your home while you are away.
• Be careful what you travel with on your trip. Carrying items like nice jewelry, gold watches, and fancy cameras makes you a target for thieves. It is best for ladies not to carry a purse. If you must carry one, make sure it is a strap that can be worn over the shoulder. Men never should carry a wallet in their back pocket. Tuck the wallet into another pocket and, if possible, have it secured to a belt by a cord. Thieves also know that seniors are more likely to carry cash. Keep only small bills handy for food and souvenirs, and keep large bills out of sight. Never let anyone see where you keep your money.
• If your vacation plans include a trip to a theme park such as Disney World, Universal or even Dollywood, check with them about visitors with disabilities. They offer services that will make your visit more enjoyable, such as not having to wait in the long lines to enter a ride or an attraction. I used this service recently at Disney World because of my back problems. It made our vacation so much more enjoyable.
Traveling is something that everyone should get to experience, whether it is close to home or on the other side of the world. Even if you have mobility problems, you shouldn’t miss out on this opportunity. Your destination will probably prove to be an escape — a freedom because of the new setting, environment, and opportunity.
The senior center is now open on a limited schedule. If you would like more information about our center or any of our programs, please call 423-781-7632. Any senior in McMinn, Polk, or Monroe counties is welcome at our center.
• Friday, June 11: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 10 a.m. — Bingo, sponsored by Cameron Medical Supplies; 11 a.m. — Bible Minute
• Monday, June 14: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m. — Craft Class; 1-3 p.m. — Matter of Balance (Reservation Required)
• Wednesday, June 16: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 10 a.m. — Bingo, sponsored by Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m. — Let’s Talk About Your Health; 1-3 p.m. — Matter of Balance
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
